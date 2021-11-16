Riddled by corruption, the fractious ex-Yugoslav state desperately needs a chief prosecutor with integrity and courage.

When an audio recording of a meeting between the chief state prosecutor and the intelligence agency boss emerged in mid-September – of their lengthy discussion about an investigation that one was leading against the other – hardly anyone in Bosnia and Herzegovina was surprised.

Even fewer expected that either of them would resign the next morning.

By now, most journalists, legal experts, and common citizens are aware of the silent war among the ruling political elites for control of the judiciary and other powerful institutions including the prosecutor’s office, the judicial self-regulating body, and the intelligence agency.

As shocking as the leaked discussion revelation was, it merely underscores the umbrella of impunity the judiciary has held vis-a-vis the country’s politicians. Until now, that is.

The three ruling parties are struggling for control over the judiciary. Nothing is off limits – from leaked recordings to biased indictments. The turmoil thus created is undermining what little is left of the integrity and independence of courts and prosecutors in one of Europe’s poorest and most corrupt countries. But the stakes are higher than ever.

A mere month after the leak, and after five dismal years in charge, Chief State Prosecutor Gordana Tadic was removed from office. Many observers of the Bosnian political jungle see this as a turning point in the long struggle for control over the chief prosecutors’ office by political elites. But the fight is far from over. Here what is at stake for the three main ruling parties and why it matters.

A Power Office

The state prosecutor’s office has a less than stellar track record. In less than two decades since its creation, not a single chief prosecutor has managed to finish his or her term. Tadic is the fourth to be removed after disciplinary procedures for various reasons. The fifth quit under public pressure.

Through the power granted the office as an institution charged with investigating the highest public servants and with the authority to issue orders to any policy force in the country, observers such as the European Union delegation consider the Bosnian prosecution service as crucial if the current system of state capture by corrupt means is to be reversed. This naturally puts the chief state prosecutor under a spotlight.

The position was designed to be independent from outside influences. Prosecutors don’t report to other institutions, except for the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC). Still, party chiefs always have managed a way to install a figure that is soft on them. This has worked for some better than for others.

A Prosecutor, Her Friends, and Her Enemies

After a six-month disciplinary proceeding run by the HJPC, Tadic was removed from her position in late October for personally assigning cases to prosecutors instead of using the automatic management system, and for disregarding security protocols.

Tadic’s insistence to assign cases herself was widely seen as a way to control investigations by giving them to loyal prosecutors.

As she denied those allegations, her critics noted that no high-level politician from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), the most popular party among Bosnian Serbs, was indicted during her five years in office – a surprising result considering the amount of corruption revealed by investigative journalists.

The main Bosnian Croat party, the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), also benefited from an all-too-clear soft approach, with only one representative indicted during the past half decade.

Other parties did not fare so well. Under Tadic’s watch, state prosecutors filed indictments against a high-ranking opposition politician and prominent SNSD critic in Republika Srpska – and a vocal critic of Tadic. Her office also charged two current and one former minister in the central governmentin the past three years, targeting prominent members of the main Bosniak party, the Party of Democratic Action (SDA).

In the most prominent of these cases, Federation Prime Minister Fadil Novalic is on trial for conspiracy involving the purchase of 100 Chinese-made ventilators by a fruit product company without previous experience in medical equipment.

A comparison between cases filed by Tadic’s office seems to show her using different rule books, depending on the party affiliation of the accused: The Novalic case was taken over from local prosecutors in Sarajevo, but when similar allegations emerged about the purchase of a mobile hospital in SNSD-controlled Republika Srpska, state prosecutors wanted nothing to do with it.

A former security minister, Sadik Ahmetovic of SDA, was indicted in 2020 for alleged wrongdoing in 2012. Found guilty of unlawfully channeling some 8,000 euros to his driver, a second instance ruling cleared him. He is awaiting a final court decision.

SDA leader Bakir Izetbegovic accused Tadic of targeting only Bosniaks, whether for war crimes or corruption. She shot back, telling Face TV in May 2020, “After a day like this I don’t feel safe” and accusing Izetbegovic of “lies, untruths, and shameful behavior.”

During Tadic’s time in office, prosecutors seemed to focus on the intelligence agency chief, Osman Mehmedagic. As a longtime and loyal bodyguard of SDA founder Alija Izetbegovic, Mehmedagic is considered to be close to his party.

Prosecutors lodged two indictments against Mehmedagic in the past two years. Along with another senior intelligence agency (OSA) official, he was indicted in October 2020 for abuse of office or authority by using agency resources to try and obtain information and photographs of the sender of an anonymous report accusing the pair of crimes.

In the second indictment, Mehmedagic and current Security Minister Selmo Cikotic (SDA) were charged with wrongdoing during the appointment of a state commission on security checks for government employees.

Mehmedagic was acquitted in both cases but by that time Milorad Dodik, the SNSD leader and Serb member of the tripartite presidency, was openly calling for Mehmedagic’s removal from office. Dodik questioned if Mehmedagic’s diploma was legally obtained. Republika Srpska briefly withdrew his degree but later changed its decision.

In July, Mehmedagic was charged with money laundering and abusing his office to forge his university diploma. Scant details are known about this case.

Then the now infamous audio recording of the meeting between Tadic and Mehmedagic emerged. In the tape, Mehmedagic says he asked for the meeting to complain about a Tadic-loyal prosecutor for investigating his diploma.

The recording caused public outrage, as it showed that despite the criminal investigations, Mehmedagic and Tadic were meeting and having inappropriate contact. It looked like a clear attempt to influence the work of the chief prosecutor’s office.

The tape affair also represents part of the end stage of a struggle for control over key judiciary institutions, in which the international community played a significant part.

More Pressure in Store

The European Union and partners including the United States, Britain, and the OSCE have put a great deal of pressure on the judiciary in Bosnia, seeing it as a major stumbling block to reforms and meeting EU agenda priorities. In December 2020, their influence, and two damaging audio leaks, helped force the resignation of the HJPC head and chief judicial watchdog, Milan Tegeltija, a Tadic backer close to SNSD.

Tegeltija’s departure eased the pressure on the HJPC’s disciplinary prosecutors (an autonomous section of the council with its own chief prosecutor), to the point that by last summer they were able to finally begin internal proceedings against Tadic as well as another key judicial official also widely regarded as a political protege, Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina chief justice Ranko Debevec. While Tadic is seen as close to the main Serb and Croat parties, Debevec is linked to the Bosniak parties SDA and SBB (Union for a Better Future).

Debevec was charged with hiding his assets and sending inappropriate messages to a prosecutor investigating him. While Tadic was removed from office – but continues to work as a staff prosecutor – Debevec walked away.

Officials of the main Serb and Croatian parties blasted the decisions and SNSD leader Dodik publicly called for the HJPC to be closed down.

The removal of Tadic is seen as new proof of a new standing orderin the judiciary, especially since Tegeltija’s removal. Tegeltija was vocal in criticizing the decision to remove Tadic. He now serves as legal advisor to Dodik in his capacity as co-president of Bosnia. His critics saw this appointment as another confirmation of Tegeltija’s loyalty to Dodik while he served as a judge and HJPC president.

State prosecutors are investigating whether Dodik himself broke the law by calling for Republika Srpska to have more autonomy and by violating a ban on genocide denial imposed by the previous UN high representative for Bosnia. If found guilty, Dodik could face jail time.

Watchdog organizations rank Bosnia among the most corrupt countries in Europe. Over the greater part of its post-Yugoslav history, the three main political parties and their chiefs have held power. Investigating their role in corruption should be top priority for the next chief prosecutor.

In February, Halil Lagumdzija, a Bosniak, was appointed to lead the HJPC, promoted from his position as a justice of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina. That institution has been under fire from HDZ and SNSD, and defended by SDA, for decisions such as not punishing Mehmedagic and others indicted by Tadic.

As things stand, SDA is close to having a judiciary with which it might be happy, according to party officials. The party backs the heads of the state court, the judicial oversight council, and the intelligence agency. The other two leading parties still hold high judicial and law enforcement positions: The justice minister is an HZD appointee, and SNSD nominated the head of the state police.

What of the chief prosecutor, seen as by far the most important job of all? The SDA was glad to see Tadic put out of office but has not openly supported the new, temporary holder of the office. Instead of the candidate backed by HJPC head Lagumdzija, the choice fell on Milanko Kajganic, often assumed to be close to Tegeltija because he is a Serb from Republika Srpska.

The HJPC has promised to start a proper procedure to select a permanent chief prosecutor. This process will take place during one of the worst crises in Bosnia since the 1990s wars, a crisis a properly appointed prosecutor with integrity and courage could help solve.

Semir Mujkic is managing editor of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIRN BiH). He led the BIRN BiH newsroom when it was awarded a European Press Prize in 2020.