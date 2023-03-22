Bosnia Pride March organizers say Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik inflamed passions ahead of Saturday’s Pride event and hooligan attack.

Editorial note: Vanja Stokic, a close partner of Transitions, was attacked on Saturday as described in the article below. She has published stories with us, and her website, eTrafika, is part of Transitions’ solutions journalism cohort. In solidarity with Vanja and with the permission of Balkan Insight, we are republishing this account of the attack.

Bosnian LGBT activists on Monday condemned a violent attack on some of their activists by a group of hooligans on Saturday in Banja Luka, the administrative center of Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in Bosnia, calling it a clear hate crime.

Bosnia Pride March told a press conference in Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo on Monday: “The case is now classified as a violent act but this was clearly a hate crime based on sexual orientation, and we will insist on the investigation going in this way.”

After the Pride organizers planned to hold a closed film projection and panel discussion in Banja Luka on Saturday, RS police banned the event for security reasons.

The organizers then decided to hold a closed meeting to discuss their next steps in the premises of international watchdog Transparency International in Banja Luka.

There, they also invited Vanja Stokic, editor-in-chief of the eTrafika website, and her boyfriend, Ajdin Kamber, also a journalist and activist, where they were soon attacked.

Organizers of Bosnia’s Pride March speaking on 20 March in Sarajevo, after the attack on their activists and journalists in Banja Luka. Photo: BIRN.

After the police told the group to leave Banja Luka because they couldn’t guarantee their safety, they left the premises and moved into the street, where Stokic and Kamber met them.

“They were discussing the next steps, how many cars they have and where to go, when the police arrived. I felt relieved. Literally, 10 seconds later, my boyfriend turned around and said, ‘Here they come,’ and when I looked, I saw some 20 or 30 hooligans running towards us,” Stokic told BIRN.

“They threw me over the wall where I hurt my arm, they broke a glass bottle hitting my boyfriend in the head, and one of the activists has injuries on her stomach … which she sustained while running away from the hooligans,” Stokic added.

Stokic and Kamber started looking for others with a car, when they saw a police car parked in a nearby street.

“We told them [two police officers] that they are beating up people in the next street, but they replied that ‘it’s not their problem’ or something like that. When we asked them to tell us their names, they refused. We wrote down their car plates and reported them later while at the police. This was a clear hate crime,” Stokic said. She added that four lawyers came to the police to offer help.

According to Stokic, the attack, which turned into a manhunt on the streets of Banja Luka, was a result of the rhetoric used by Bosnian Serb politicians prior to the event.

On Friday, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, called on authorities to “think about banning the [Pride] event,” saying many organizations and individuals had written to him following an incident on 8 March, when a women’s rights marcher was attacked for carrying a rainbow-colored flag, a symbol of the LGBT community.

Drasko Stanivukovic, the mayor of Banja Luka, echoed Dodik’s statements and called on authorities to cancel the Pride event, adding that “Banja Luka is not ready for the Pride Parade.”

Media and rights organizations, the OSCE, the United States, EU, and the Office of the High Representative all condemned the attack.

“TI Bosnia and Herzegovina believes this attack is a direct consequence of messages sent from the highest level of government, which go in the direction of labeling and intimidating activists who fight for human rights,” Bosnian Transparency International wrote in a press release.

Writing on Twitter Sunday, Stanivukovic condemned the violence but denied that he had contributed to it. “Banja Luka will remain a bastion of traditionally patriarchal family values and I am proud of that, not intruding on anyone’s right to love whomever they want, but not to parade it that way,” Stanivukovic wrote.

“Every government is obliged to create the values ​​it believes in with its policy, and we believe that the family is the pillar of our society,” he added, saying that it was his duty to “protect the people and Republika Srpska.”

Dodik also condemned the violence, adding that “he feels no remorse because of it, as they were told not to gather.”

“Since 8 March, we have been receiving organized threats via social media, and every one of them is documented and reported to the police,” Bosnia’s Pride organizers concluded, announcing criminal charges against Dodik and Stanivukovic.

Azem Kurtic is a reporter for Balkan Insight, where this article was originally published. He is a multimedia journalist and producer with 10 years of experience working for local, national, and international media. Republished with permission.