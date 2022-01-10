Plus, Lithuania pays damages to Guantanamo inmate, a ruling in Djokovic’s Australian saga, and more.

The Big Story: Republika Srpska Holds Illegal ‘National Day’ Parade Amid Dodik Sanctions

What happened: Despite a ban on public commemorations of the day in 1992 when the autonomous Republika Srpska declared its independence – leading to a bloody war in the region – Bosnian Serbs celebrated yesterday anyway, Al Jazeera reports. The same date, 9 January, is a religious holiday for Orthodox Christian Serbs that Bosnia’s Constitutional Court has also declared illegal to celebrate, on the grounds that it discriminates against the region’s Muslim Bosniak and Catholic Croat communities.

More context: The celebrations took place in Banja Luka, the capital city of Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia’s two entities, and consisted of a parade by the entity’s police force and emergency workers as well as representatives of public institutions, sports organizations, and other groups, RFE/RL reports. The parade had 2,700 participants and featured the pro-Kremlin “Night Wolves” motorcycle club from Russia.

Worth noting: Last week, Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik was slapped with new U.S. sanctions for alleged corruption, AP reports. He denied the accusations of amassing vast wealth for himself, his relatives, and associates, calling the charges “monstrous lies” and adding that the days when the United States and other Western democracies “modeled Bosnia to their taste” are long gone. “The U.S. is a great power, but they are also big liars,” Dodik said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania has paid more 110,000 euros in compensation to Abu Zubaydah, a current Guantanamo Bay detainee who was previously held captive and tortured in a secret CIA prison outside Vilnius, The Guardian reports. Both Lithuania and Romania hosted the so-called CIA “black sites” in the early 2000s, the European Court of Human Rights determined in 2018, when it ordered Lithuania to pay the compensation. Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan months after the terrorist attacks on the United States on 11 September 2001 and was later transferred to the CIA prison in Lithuania; for the past two decades he has been held in the Guantanamo Bay detention center without charges. His lawyers say that Lithuanian authorities likely received approval from Washington to pay the compensation.

Migrants who work as care workers in Austria are overworked and underpaid, and they mostly come from Central and Eastern Europe, according to an Amnesty International report. “Care workers told Amnesty International that unfair wages, lack of sick pay, and inadequate breaks were a daily reality even before the pandemic, but Covid-19 made working conditions unbearable,” the report noted. Statistics show that around 60,000 people in Austria – 92% are women, and 98% are migrants mainly from Romania and Slovakia – work as providers of live-in care for older people. Despite the minimum wage for care workers in Austria being 17,484 euros per year, Slovak care workers in Austria are paid on average 10,080 euros per year, and in some cases are also required to do housework in addition to caring for the elderly around the clock.

Southeastern Europe

Tirana police clashed with protesters who stormed into the headquarters of Albania’s opposition Democratic Party on Saturday amid a political power struggle, Reuters reports. The protesters were supporters of the former president and prime minister, Sali Berisha, who was expelled by Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha from the party’s parliamentary group last year following the United States declaring Berisha persona non grata over corruption allegations. At least one protester and one police officer were injured as police forces fired tear gas and water cannons; dozens were arrested. Berisha is the most prominent politician of Albania’s post-communist history, and last month he called a party assembly where he announced himself as the leader.

Australian Judge Anthony Kelly ordered that Novak Djokovic should be freed from the detention that came about due to the cancellation of his visa, the BBC reports. The Serbian tennis player had his visa to enter Australia revoked after an outcry over his exemption to coronavirus vaccine requirements. His lawyer Nick Wood said that Djokovic had been granted the exemption from Australian visa rules by two separate medical boards following Djokovic’s recent coronavirus infection. “He had done absolutely everything. He had engaged with everything that was required of him by Tennis Australia,” Wood said. The Australian government also acknowledged that Djokovic was not given enough time to respond to a notification about his visa cancellation.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The United States started talks in Geneva today with Russia, RFE/RL reports. The topics on the agenda include the Russian military buildup near the border with Ukraine, and also the general security situation in Europe. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the head of the U.S. delegation, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov yesterday for a working dinner ahead of today’s main talks, the U.S. State Department said. The State Department said only certain bilateral security issues would be the focus of the meeting in Geneva, and the United States “will not discuss European security without our European Allies and partners,” a possible reference to Russia’s request for security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Central Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory today for defending the Kazakh city of Almaty from an alleged foreign-backed uprising, Reuters reports, after Russia sent paratroopers to the country last week. Almaty had almost returned to normal today following a week of unrest that led to the deaths of 164 people, according to Russian media. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said last week that “20,000 bandits” had attacked Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city and its economic capital; he blamed foreign-trained “terrorists” for the unrest that has engulfed the nation after a fuel price hike. The attackers included “individuals who have military combat zone experience in the ranks of radical Islamist groups,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry claimed, without further details.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has reportedly ordered the closure of a burning pit known as the “Gates of Hell,” CNN reports. Officially named the Darvaza Crater after a nearby town, the giant crater dates back to the early 1970s when a Soviet gas drilling expedition caused a huge sinkhole to form and then set it on fire in order to prevent the spread of natural gas; the ongoing inferno has since become a tourist attraction. Local media said Turkmenistan’s deputy prime minister “was instructed to gather scientists, and if necessary, to attract foreign consultants and find a solution for extinguishing the fire.” Authorities cited the environmental damage resulting from the pit, and its negative consequences on the health of people living nearby, as reasons for the decision.

Borderlands