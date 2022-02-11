Plus, Latvia passes Holocaust restitution law, Siberian teens sentenced for terrorism, and more.

The Big Story: Western Diplomats Criticize Republika Srpska’s Judicial Move

What happened: Lawmakers in Bosnia’s Serb-majority entity of Republika Srpska voted yesterday to create a separate governing body for choosing judges and prosecutors, Reuters reports. After being approved with 45 votes in favor out of 63 votes cast in the 83-seat parliament, the draft law on the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC) will now be passed on to legal experts and institutions for a period of public comment before being adopted.

More context: Western diplomats from the Peace Implementation Council (PIC), which oversees the restoration of peace in Bosnia following the war in the 1990s, said the move threatens Bosnia’s stability. “The implementation of the Republika Srpska Law on HJPC would create an unconstitutional body, jeopardizing the fundamental legal rights of all Bosnia-Herzegovina citizens, especially those who live in the Republika Srpska,” the PIC said.

Worth noting: The PIC is made up of 55 countries and international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund, the Council of Europe, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, RFE/RL reports. Last month, Brussels threatened to reduce assistance to Republika Srpska if its authorities continued to foment political obstructionism and division in Bosnia. “Should the situation further deteriorate, the EU disposes of a wide toolbox, including the existing EU sanctions framework, and a review of the overall EU assistance,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said at the time.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Latvia passed a Holocaust restitution law yesterday that earmarks 40 million euros ($45 million) for helping the country’s Jewish minority, AP reports. The money is to be spent over 10 years to revitalize Latvia’s Jewish community, which numbers around 9,500 people, by providing social and material assistance to Holocaust survivors and also by funding Jewish schools, building restoration, and cultural projects. “For the (Jewish) community, we hope now to turn the page and close the book of World War II and its legacy,” Dmitry Krupnikov, head of the Latvian Jewish Community Restitution Fund, told AP. Although Latvia introduced laws on returning nationalized property to former owners after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union, “the issue [of nationalized Jewish property] was left unresolved with no one left to claim the assets of Jews,” AP notes.

In an escalation of Beijing’s dispute with Vilnius over Taiwan’s independence, China announced that it will halt imports of Lithuanian beef, dairy products, and beer, the BBC reports. China’s General Administration of Customs suspended the imports as of Wednesday after citing a “lack of documentation,” according to a statement from a Lithuanian agency. However, Lithuania’s State Food and Veterinary Service said it has “so far not received any notification from China that any information or data is missing.” China is the world’s largest importer of beef – bringing in 2.36 million tons in 2021 – but the country only bought 775 tons from Lithuania last year, according to Chinese customs data.

Southeastern Europe

Albanian lawmakers voted this week to extend the mandates of judicial oversight commissions, BIRN reports. The parliament extended the five-year mandates of the Independent Qualification Commission and the Public Commissioners tasked with assessing and reevaluating judges and prosecutors; it also adopted a decision to establish two Special Commissions for electoral and territorial reform. The developments received the praise of EU and U.S. delegations in Tirana, which issued a joint statement saying “The vetting of judges and prosecutors is a fundamental element of justice reform.” Albania agreed to take up the judicial reform, sponsored by the United States and the European Union, in 2016.

North Macedonian police officers detained 16 Indian migrants allegedly trying to enter neighboring Greece illegally, AP reports. Three Pakistani men traveling with the Indians were arrested on smuggling charges. The migrants were detained near the southern town of Bogdanci and then taken to a nearby shelter, where they will stay during the deportation procedure, North Macedonian police said yesterday. Travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic along with tougher border controls have led to a change in migration routes, resulting in illegal migrants trying to reach Greece, an EU member, through North Macedonia.

Eastern Europe and Russia

President Joe Biden urged U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine immediately amid a deteriorating security situation in the country due to a potential invasion by Russia, The Guardian reports. “American citizens should leave, should leave now,” Biden said in an interview yesterday. “We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.” Also yesterday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Russia’s plans for missile tests in the Black Sea showed Moscow’s “blatant disregard for the rules and principles of international law.” Kyiv says the tests will hinder shipping navigation in both the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

A Russian court found three Siberian teenagers guilty of “undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities,” The Moscow Times reports. Nikita Uvarov was sentenced to five years in a penal colony after pleading not guilty, while Denis Mikhailenko and Bogdan Andreyev pleaded guilty and received suspended sentences. The three youths from the Siberian town of Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk region were just 14 when they were arrested in June 2020 for posting political leaflets on the local Federal Security Service (FSB) office. The flyers included slogans such as “the FSB is the main terrorist.”

Central Asia

Local officials in Uzbekistan’s Andijan region were forced to apologize after making school teachers beg parents for forgiveness after their children failed university entrance exams, Eurasianet reports. In addition to being forced to ask for forgiveness at the parent-teacher meeting last week, “As the teachers were being criticized, some of the parents stood up and said that they should take the place of teachers,” according to Uzbek media. After a wave of public indignation in support of the teachers, district head Boburjon Yuldashev expressed regret, posting on social media that “If what happened at the parent-teacher meeting in the Marhamat district has affected the mental well-being of teachers, I as the hokim [head] of the district apologize to all the teachers and educators.”

Borderlands