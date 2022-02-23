Civil society is starting to tackle the under-recognized problem of excessive online time by children of all ages.

Selma Duradbegovic is a young mother of four-year-old twin girls and is already experiencing the challenges of raising children in an age of advanced digital technology. Before becoming a mother herself, she used to look down on parents who would give their young children smartphones to use in play areas at shopping malls and restaurants.

“I never thought I would be that kind of a mom, but it’s imposed on us [parents] because now children seem to be different. I don’t know how to explain it, but we used to listen to our moms and were satisfied with a little, with a certain toy [for example]. But now, it all comes down to a smartphone and … a bunch of toys.”

Recent research shows that the internet is the primary source of information for young people in Bosnia and Herzegovina and that the great majority of children have access to smartphones or computers. However, only a few non-governmental organizations and public institutions deal with problematic internet use and resulting addictive behavior.

One organization active in this field, the Sarajevo-based Narko-Ne association for preventing addiction, includes internet addiction in the programs it runs in some primary schools. The group’s executive director, Amir Hasanovic, explains that escape to the virtual world is one way of dealing with reality – a concept recognized in all forms of addiction.

“Our programs are universal, and they meet the needs of all children regardless of addiction type – problematic media use, experimenting with tobacco and alcohol, or gambling,” Hasanovic said.

Narko-Ne also produced a practical guide for parents of teenagers that, among other things, offers information on how young people should use smartphones and the internet without getting addicted. Research conducted in 2016 by the association and the publicly funded body Family Counseling Sarajevo showed why it is so important to step in before children get hooked.

Around 20% of children aged 13 to 17 said they spent six or more hours a day online. “That’s already a disturbing fact considering that they spend six or seven hours in school, six hours online, and if they sleep eight hours, they don’t have free time for doing anything else,” Hasanovic said. Children typically spend most of their online time playing games, listening to music, chatting with their friends, and visiting social media.

No follow-up study has yet been done, but Hasanovic believes that the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures have only made the problem worse, as for a year and a half, children attended online classes and had even more free time for other online activities.

Narko-Ne cooperates with psychologists who have working experience in this area. Parents are reaching out for help from them because they don’t know how to deal with the problem of excessive internet use, Hasanovic said.

Five to Seven Hours Every Day

Children in Bosnia spent on average two and a half hours online every day. The older they are, the more time they spend – on weekends, 15- to 18-year-olds spend 230 minutes per day online, according to a 2020 study by UNICEF and the Bosnian Communications Regulatory Agency.

These findings may not give a fully accurate count of total online time, because they do not separate time on a mobile or smartphone from online time. When all devices are included, it appears that kids aged seven to 10 spend three hours daily, and older teenagers seven to eight hours, in combined online time and smartphone time.

Even not considering smartphone time, the Bosnian results are well above the daily maximum amounts recommended by authorities in Australia, Canada, France, the United States, and other countries. These recommendations appear in a publication for parents and professionals on controlling children’s media use and screen time recently published by the media support organization Mediacentar Sarajevo.

Duradbegovic tries to keep her daughters away from smartphones whenever possible and limits their screen time to 30 minutes a day, even though this has caused arguments with other family members who believe that screen time is just another way children play.

“I’m not a huge fan of the internet, YouTube, TikTok. I’m more into raising children the old-fashioned way, unless I really have to give them a phone or laptop to fill their time,” Duradbegovic said.

As the girls grow up, she believes it will be harder to control their screen time, although she is hopeful she can pass on to them her passion for sports.

“If we can make them interested in things where we can say, ‘Good job, well done, you can do it,’ I think the smartphone would be their last option. I’ve tested this – I give them the smartphone and turn on their favorite cartoon, then say, ‘Let’s go work out,’ and they drop the phone and say ‘Let’s go!’ ”

‘Their Eyes Are Glassy and Red’

The amount of time spent online, although an important risk factor, is not a definitive indicator of addiction, experts say. Key are the results.

“If we spend more time online than we planned, if we spend most of our day online, if a person can’t stop consuming online content, or this has negative consequences for school, university, or business, social functioning is reduced and isolation occurs – that’s alarming. Excessive use of the internet among children and youth can affect their socialization and social skills development, which can lead to the problem of being dysfunctional in the real world,” said Amer Senderovic of Family Counseling Sarajevo.

Senderovic explains that problematic internet use is also indicated if someone constantly checks social networks even when in the company of others, prefers to stay home and online over socializing outdoors, or can’t wait to go back online.

During the pandemic, members of the Association of Psychologists of Republika Srpska say they have noticed excessive internet use among both children and adults (Bosnia consists of two entities: the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska).

“Some people escape to the virtual world to reduce negative emotions, anxiety, fears, feelings of inadequacy, various pressures from reality, or to improve their mood when tired or depressed,” said Tamara Todorovic, a psychologist and project assistant at the association. Parents who have asked for counseling described the effects of too much screen time on their kids: “their eyes are glassy and red,” “their backs are hunched over,” “they stare at the screen constantly,” “they just can’t stop playing games,” Todorovic said.

Parents as Role Models

The report co-authored by UNICEF shows that Bosnian parents have three main tools to manage their children’s internet use: rules on the websites or apps their children can visit or use,

rules on whom their children can contact online, and rules on how much time they can spend online. But it is also important that parents understand that they need to be role models when it comes to their daily habits, explains Narko-Ne director Hasanovic.

“I advise parents to have offline time together, as a family. This can be done on the weekend or any other day,” he said. Parents and children should regularly spend a few hours of “quality offline time” together without phones or any other devices, he advises. Another recommendation is not to allow electronic devices in the children’s rooms after bedtime.

For parents it is also very important to be informed on how to use the internet properly so they can pass these skills on to their children, Amer Senderovic said.

Setting rules on how much time children can spend online and what content they view are important for preventing excessive use of social media and the internet, he added, although perhaps most important are effective communication between parents and children, and relationships based on mutual trust.

Hilma Unkic, an award-winning freelance journalist from Sarajevo, has reported on marginalized groups, human rights, discrimination, and the media for outlets including Radiosarajevo.ba, Bosnian public broadcaster FTV, Federalna.ba, Media.ba, and Diskriminacija.ba.

The Mediacentar Sarajevo publication was produced in partnership with Transitions.