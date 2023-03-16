Czechia is quickly moving toward complete independence from Russian gas and nuclear fuel. Finding new oil suppliers is not so easy. From Aspen Review.

Thursday, 24 February 2022 is a date etched into history. After the Russian aggression against Ukraine, all reasonable people quickly came to the conclusion that Russia is not a partner for the Czech Republic, not only in energy sector cooperation but in any other area. The time has come to ask ourselves a question: How has the Czech Republic progressed in limiting its dependence on Russian fuel supplies?

Life brings many surprises. Many experts thought that the substitution of Russian natural gas supplies would pose the greatest challenge, yet it has come about unexpectedly smoothly. Everything happened without much drama at the end of August and beginning of September 2022. Since then, we have imported Norwegian gas via the German infrastructure or liquefied natural gas (LNG) from terminals in Belgium and the Netherlands. Czechia even owns a stake in one of them.

It will not be exceptionally hard to wean ourselves from Russian coal imports either; they were not large to begin with, unlike other European countries, e.g. Poland or Germany. In two years’ time, our dependence on Russian nuclear fuel will have decreased as well. The biggest issue remains substituting oil from Russia, and that is tied to the current discount.

Speedy Replacement of Russian Gas

The topic of gas prices and supplies has been hot for over a year. It all began in the summer of 2021 when Russia intentionally began to decrease the volume of gas exports to the EU. We can only speculate about their intentions – it could have been meant as pressure to speed up the launch of the new undersea pipeline Nord Stream 2, an attempt to force EU countries into long-term contracts, or to earn money before the planned attack on Ukraine.

In any case, the result was a rapid price increase with repercussions on the electricity markets. The price increase of both commodities was reflected in retail prices and led to the collapse of some companies involved in the supply chain.

As of April 2022, the Russians began to squeeze the supply even tighter. The Jamal Pipeline was turned off completely, while the capacity of Nord Stream 1 was running at 40 percent at first and then at 20 percent. At the end of August, the pipeline was shut off completely under the pretext of maintenance. One month later, there were mysterious undersea explosions near Bornholm Island; a clear message to all to dispel any doubts about the end of Russian gas supplies to Central Europe.

Liquefied natural gas is converted to a gaseous state and fed into the European gas network here at EemsEnergyTerminal, a floating facility in the Dutch seaport of Eemshaven that went into operation six months after Russia attacked Ukraine. Photo by IMAGO/Jochen Tack via Reuters Connect.

In this context, it is slightly amusing when one recalls the warnings of Czech pro-Russian “experts” who were absolutely serious in their claims that Russian gas was “indispensable” for the Czech market, it would take five years to replace and require astronomical sums of money.

Russian gas has been harmoniously replaced with supplies from Norway and from LNG terminals in Belgium and Netherlands via Germany’s critical infrastructure. The volume of imports in September and October 2022 was sufficient to meet the Czech demand, to store gas in underground tanks, and to export to Slovakia to boot.

American Gas From a Dutch Terminal

The Czech Republic has accomplished a feat that, in these uncertain times, is to be envied. With the support of the Czech government, the energy company CEZ acquired a stake in a new LNG terminal in Eemshaven in the northeast of the Netherlands. For five years, CEZ can import up to 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which amounts to one third of Czech consumption.

The floating LNG terminal in Eemshaven was built by the Dutch company Gasunie, and was built very quickly. It went into full operation with festivities on 8 September 2022, six months after the decision to build was made.

The first two tankers brought gas from the United States destined for Czech consumers thanks to reserved transportation capacity in German pipelines. By early October, figures from the German gas industry association Trading Hub Europe (THE) showed, the volume of imports from Germany reached its highest level since the Russian squeeze on European supplies. On 10 October, the Czech storage capacity was at 92 percent.

In addition, the Czech government is working on strengthening energy security. It has renewed negotiations with the Polish government about the construction of a connecting pipeline to provide access to a future LNG terminal in Gdansk. There are other future German LNG terminals in play – ideal from the Czech perspective would be the one in Lubmin, which plans to incorporate an existing infrastructure from the disused Nord Stream, as there are direct high capacity pipelines to the Czech Republic.

Temelin Switches to Western Fuel

As concerns natural gas, we have been fortunate. The same can be said about the change in the nuclear fuel supplier. In April 2020, CEZ launched a public tender for the supply of nuclear fuel for the Temelin power station. It seemed for a long period that the Russian manufacturer TVEL stood a good chance of winning and continuing to supply both Czech nuclear power stations. Starting in February 2022, the Czech political and security establishment began putting pressure on CEZ to find a substitute for the Russian supplier. At the end of June 2022, CEZ signed a contract with Westinghouse and Framatome, who will share the contract to supply Temelin’s reactors for 15 years, beginning in 2024.

“The selection of two suppliers will secure maximum continuity in delivering a strategic commodity and minimize the risk of disrupting fuel supplies,” Ladislav Stepanek, director of the fuel cycle division at CEZ, said when signing the contracts.

French Framatome is a novice in production of hexagonal fuel rods designed for originally Russian reactors, whereas American Westinghouse has already acquired some experience, as it supplied Temelin with fuel from 2000 until 2010. The production will be once again coming from a facility in Vasteras, Sweden.

There remains the issue of finding a fuel supplier for the older nuclear power station in Dukovany. In this regard, CEZ has thus far issued only generic statements, saying that it is planning to secure an alternative supplier.

The Attraction of Discounted Russian Oil

There are considerably more issues with replacing Russian oil. Both Czech refineries belong to Orlen Unipetrol, which in turn belongs to the Polish holding PKN Orlen. For many years, there has been a simple rule: the refinery in Litvinov processes heavy sulfurous oil from Russia, while the smaller refinery in Kralupy nad Vltavou processes lighter oil from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other countries. In past years, the share of Russian imports was almost exactly 50 percent.

Unlike with gas supplies, there has been almost no disruption in Russian oil deliveries. On the contrary, the volume actually increased [in the second half of 2022]. The Czech government joined the sanctions aimed at the Russian regime and the EU’s ambition is to end Russian imports as soon as possible. It will not be an easy task, considering not only the volume, but the price as well. Due to international sanctions, the demand for Russian oil has fallen and it is being sold 30 percent below the normal market price.

Hence arises a problem with the low motivation of Central European refineries to replace cheap Russian oil with other suppliers. PKN Orlen and MOL of Hungary have actually been taking in record profits.

The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, has been negotiating to change this. In accord with their colleagues from Germany, Austria, and Italy, they are trying to find ways to increase the capacity of the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL), which has been operating near full capacity for years now, as it services refineries in southern Germany, Austria, and Litvinov as well. The Czech state-owned pipeline operator MERO is striving to make additional investment into TAL so that it can completely replace deliveries of Russia’s Druzhba pipeline to the Litvinov refinery from 2024.

It is not a complicated affair – the solution is to increase the capacity of pumping stations along the pipeline. The problem could be solved within two years.

A Moral Obligation

Mention should also be briefly made of anthracite coal imports. Imports from Russia were of some importance between 2018 and 2021, when between 310,000 and 430,000 tons were imported every year. This constituted about 10 percent of import volumes, with Poland remaining the lead producer. According to public information, the main buyer was the metallurgical company Liberty Ostrava.

[As of late 2022,] imports from Russia were only 59,000 tons, with 8,000 tons imported just before the EU embargo went into effect on 12 August. It should not be a problem to find a substitute, especially if a decision is made to continue with coal mining in the Ostrava region.

Peace in the European East is nowhere in sight. As Russia continues to bombard civilian targets with its rockets and openly celebrate every hit, it is a moral duty of every European country to end its dependence on any and all Russian commodities and imports. We can view it as a success that since the end of August Czechia has sent no money for overpriced natural gas. What remains to be seen, however, is a replacement of suppliers of oil and nuclear fuel.

…

David Tramba has covered economics and energy for several Czech publications. He has been a staff writer with the weekly Euro since 2016. This article originally appeared in Aspen Review, a publication of the Aspen Institute Central Europe. Transitions has done some editing. Republished with permission.