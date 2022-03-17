Both Slavonic and Orthodox, Bulgaria is in a unique position vis-a-vis Russia and Ukraine.

War is terrible not only for the parties involved. For Bulgaria, a Slavic and Orthodox country like Russia and Ukraine, this one brings strain and pain. Putin’s aggression has reignited the oldest cleavage of modern Bulgaria: Russophiles versus Russophobes, and East against West.

Such division is common in places such as Ukraine,Turkey, and even Russia itself. Yet it is particularly acute in Bulgaria, because Russia has played a crucial role in its history. Bulgaria, part of the Ottoman Empire for 500 years, was liberated after the Russian army won the 1877-78 Russo-Turkish War, when the contemporary Bulgarian state was born. Monuments and street names still commemorate those events today; more than a dozen stand in downtown Sofia alone.

Afterward, however, Russia’s role in Bulgaria was ambiguous at best; the imperial appetite for interference resurfaced time and again. The two countries even fought each other in World War I. In 1944 Bulgaria became part of the Soviet bloc, with Moscow having a say on almost everything. The 1989 changes put an end to the political domination but not to the local Russian infrastructure. Bulgaria still depends on Russian energy sources – oil, gas, and nuclear fuel. And there are other ties that bind as well, such as culture, religion, and mixed families.

A significant portion of Bulgarian society always has felt a genuine attraction to everything Russian – an intense and often irrational feeling. Others have thought Bulgaria should throw in its lot with the West – be it Europe or America – viewing Russian influence as egotistical and imperialistic.

East-West affiliations vary with time. Under communism, the West was under an ideological embargo, and therefore popular. Today, curiosity and contrarianism favor the East.

Other factors add to the picture. I have written that Putin’s soft power is hard power. Though marginalized by the Western mainstream, machismo, brutality, and anti-Western sentiment appeal to some. That, along with nostalgia and the hardships associated with post-communist transition, have spawned a new variant of Russophile – the Putinophile.

The current war may be changing perceptions. According to the polling agency Alpha Research, the number of Bulgarians who view Putin favorably has dropped by half, to about 32 percent. The Trend research agency’s latest survey shows 40 percent of Bulgarians think less of Russia as a result of the war. Pundits reciting Russian propaganda are not very welcome on mainstream TV. Ordinary Bulgarians have opened their homes and arms to Ukrainian refugees. And ardent Putinophiles are ridiculed or retreating to the margins. Whether this will last remains to be seen.

James Cleverly, the British Foreign Office minister for Europe and North America, told me that Bulgaria’s four-party government coalition has made “all the right moves” in supporting Ukraine and its EU and NATO partners. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who has lived in Canada and studied at Harvard, stands firmly in the pro-Western camp.

Two notable exceptions have been singing out of tune. Stefan Yanev, defense minister and former caretaker premier, had to resign after calling the war a “special operation,” parroting the Putin terminology. Now, the reserve military general hints of creating a new party. The Bulgarian Socialist Party, a member of the ruling coalition and traditionally Russophile, declared that it doesn’t support sanctioning Russia. This wasn’t a veto but a sign. It doesn’t alter the official Bulgarian position but shows how difficult societal consensus is and how vulnerable a pro-Western government can feel vis-a-vis a Russophile threshold.

Some in the pro-Western camp thought this was the right moment to storm the strong but now beleaguered Russophile flank. They have posed two perennial questions: Should Bulgaria keep the huge Soviet Army monument in downtown Sofia? And should Bulgaria change its National Day, 3 March, which marks the end of the 1878 Russo-Turkish War? No conclusion so far – just the usual saber-rattling.

Normally, debate signals a strong and vivid society. This East-West cleavage is exhausting to the Bulgarian public, consuming energy and emotion that could be better used elsewhere. But it could be an asset.

Bulgaria, at the EU’s frontier, is the only EU country that’s both Orthodox and Slavonic – the closest match to Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, every Bulgarian failure can be used for Moscow propaganda vis-a-vis Kyiv: “Look, the Western world doesn’t tolerate people like us.” And vice versa. If Bulgaria prospers, Ukrainians and Russians will take note.

Wars are tragic but can teach us lessons. One of the lessons of the Cold War is the case of the two Germanys and the two Koreas. Support for their pro-Western parts brought about ideological victories in both cases.

Victory is achieved at frontiers. Perhaps more attention should be paid to Bulgaria.

Boyko Vassilev is a moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.