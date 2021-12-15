One of Europe’s most significant science-fiction writers left his birthplace for good in 1945. Can Lviv/Lwow come to terms with its loss?

… Lwow is irreplaceable to me. Before the war, I had never even been to Warsaw, I had never seen Krakow. I can say that Lwow is part of me, and I am part of Lwow. I am rooted in Lwow like a tree. – Stanislaw Lem

In today’s Lviv, there is still no street named after Stanislaw Lem, and the memorial plaque on the house where he was born and raised appeared only this fall, 100 years after his birth. On the centenary of this prolific and internationally successful science fiction writer and distinctive humanitarian of the 20th century, some people felt that there is a chance and a possibility to change this situation. Beyond the plaque and street name, bringing Lem back is possible through conversations on the issues that he was occupied with and reflections on his lived experiences in the city. In the future, such conversations can help to establish a better understanding of the history of Lviv/Lwow and to inscribe many stories told not only from the perspective of one nation. Multiethnic and multicultural cities demand fragmented stories and inclusive attitudes, and Lem can help in this endeavor.

Stanislaw Lem was born in 1921 into a Jewish family in the city of Lwow. “At the beginning of the 20th century, when Brajerowska street [now Lepkoho] was just being built, Lem’s family bought an apartment here, and then gradually bought the whole house,” local historian Andriy Pavlyshyn explained at the inauguration of the memorial plaque on Lem’s house in September. Stanislaw’s father, a well-known otolaryngologist in the city, had his office on the second floor. And on the third floor lived the family. Other premises were occupied by tenants who rented apartments from the Lems, making an addition to the family budget. Stanislaw was born here on 12 September, all sources agree. However, a family story has it that the real date was the 13th, and they decided not to spoil his biography with the number 13. One more urban legend.

Lem studied at the gymnasium and university in this city, and it was in his native Lwow that he wrote his first novel. “The Man From Mars” tells of a New York journalist who accidentally joins a group of leading scientists and witnesses their attempt to make contact with an alien whose ship had crashed in the Dakotas. The alien turns out to be an aggressive telepath and takes control of one of the scientists. The alien itself was imagined by Lem as a clot of intelligent protoplasm, hard to overcome and destroy. Some scholars say this novel was to a certain extent influenced by his wartime experience in the city, where aggression and the impossibility to communicate with occupiers became a “normal” human state. In this early work, Lem expresses his conviction about the futility of effective contact between different cultures and civilizations and such ideas were traced in his subsequent works.

A Vanished City

Lem belonged to a Jewish family that adopted Polish culture. His father strove to become an ordinary citizen of the Polish republic that emerged from the post-imperial situation in 1918. He believed in Poland and expected that his child would have a good future. But, on 17 July 1945, when Lem was almost 24, he left the city with his parents and moved to Krakow, a consequence of the Soviet redrawing of postwar borders. A few years before this event his beloved Lwow had been renamed as Ukrainian Lviv and Russian Lvov. The two main cities of ancient Galicia were split now by a border between two states. Later, he wrote about Lwow in his novel “Highcastle,” but he never came back to the city again.

The city of Lem’s youth. Photo by Andriy Otko, courtesy of the Urban Media Archive, Lviv Center for Urban History.

Lem is sporadically mentioned in contemporary Ukraine, not only because his work has been sincerely appreciated since Soviet times, but also because he was born in the city now known as Lviv. In 1921, when Stanislaw was born, the constant outbreaks of violence against Lviv’s Jews, which lasted from the formal end of World War I in 1918 through the Ukrainian-Polish war for Lwow/Lviv (November 1918 to July 1919), had finally subsided.

Despite the political changes and ruptures, violence, and the unpredictable future, the city was home to many Jews in this period. Lem once said, “I am from Lwow, and I will remain a Lwow resident until my death.” This remark is concerned with some sort of virtual citizenship since his Lwow no longer exists. In its place stands post-Soviet Ukrainian Lviv, an old and at the same time new city, which still does not know if it was or is home to Stanislaw Lem. Is it possible to return him “home,” even though he refused to return to his native city in person? If such a return is possible, most likely it would involve also the return of many other stories – about violence, non-memory, fear and drive for the future, stories about Polish and Jewish Lviv.

In 1965, 20 years after Lem’s family relocated to Poland, the prominent Lviv publisher Kameniar issued a Ukrainian translation of Lem’s then-recent novel “Return From the Stars,” his take on utopia and the price of the drive to build a conflict-free society and further the peaceful coexistence of peoples. In some ways, it resonated with the period of growing welfare in the world and claims of advanced socialism. Yet there was also a deeper personal story of trauma and forgetting, as elucidated by Agnieszka Gajewska, a university scholar from Poznan. She argues that “Return From the Stars” and some of Lem’s other tales “sprouted” from his personal experiences of the war and the Holocaust. They bring us to the city where he was born after the first world war, and had to leave after the second.

Fiction Forged in Terror

Lem narrowly escaped the Nazi pogrom on 30 June 1941. That day, close to his home on Kazimierzowska (now Horodotska) street, a band of men seized him and took him to Brygidky prison, where the Soviets held political prisoners. Soviet NKVD members hurriedly shot prisoners of various nationalities there as the Germans approached. After the Germans entered Lwow, the bodies of the victims of this massacre by the retreating Soviets were discovered, and Jews were accused of committing the murders.

According to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center, Jews who had been taken to Brygidki were forced to exhume and to clean the bodies with their bare hands. Gajewska believes that Lem was among them, though he never gave exact testimonies about this event. Several historians have reported that about 8,000 Jews were murdered in Brygidki and other Lwow prisons, as well as on the streets of the city, during this pogrom. Others say the rioters took the lives of 4,000 to 7,000 Lviv Jews. These people were beaten and humiliated and, after completing the task set them by the occupiers to exhume victims of Soviet terror, Ukrainian militiamen pummeled them to death or German soldiers shot them. In our day, Ukrainian inhabitants of Lviv do not like to recall this story.

During the German occupation, Lem went into hiding. He left the city with his parents in 1945 during the Soviet “repatriation” campaign, in effect a forced displacement of Poles and surviving Jews that ended the city’s pre-war diversity. Lem’s survival of the Holocaust that cost the lives of almost all his extended family and the Jewish community of the city can be called miraculous. This time no doubt left a scar on his psyche. He was reluctant to talk and write about his wartime experiences and Jewish roots. War, and the postwar redrawing of state borders, caused the Polish-speaking, multiethnic city of Lwow that Lem knew and loved to vanish.

Lost in Space?

As a Jew in a Polish city, Lem saw and sometimes experienced the violence of Germans, Ukrainians, Poles, and Russians, and in various forms, these traumas of his childhood and youth manifested themselves in his later literary works. His fictions contain countless encrypted and hidden allusions to what he saw during the war. The imaginary city remained, speaking through the materiality of individual houses and non-material memories of people, marginalized in the city and scattered around the world. Apart from the novel “Highcastle,” Lviv does not explicitly appear in his work. But it is there since the topos of Lviv seems to emerge from Lem’s memory, turning experience and space into text. The events of his early novel “The Hospital of the Transfiguration” take place in an imaginary Lviv; residents of Lviv also can recognize their city in the other two novels of the “Time Not Lost” trilogy.

Stanislaw Lem never returned to Lviv. This statement is often repeated like a mantra among Lviv’s intellectuals, and my fellow literary scholar Yurko Prohasko even ironically remarks that Lem’s refusal to return was, in its way, a new trauma for the city. But Lem’s unwillingness to visit Soviet or post-Soviet Lviv does not mean that we, today’s Lvivians, cannot return him to contemporary Lviv. The question is how, by returning Lem, we, too, can draw on experiences and stories that have radically changed the city and its inhabitants. Lem’s decision not to return in person to the city of his birth and youth stands as a reminder of the power of memory and the right of each individual to retain and honor that memory as a place in its own right.

Bohdan Shumylovych is head of public history projects at the Center for Urban History in Lviv. From September to December the center is running a series of talks, book presentations, film screenings, and other events to commemorate Lem’s centenary.