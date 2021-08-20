Plus, Serbia hosted Taliban talks, Turkey tells Europe to do its part for Afghan refugees, and more.

The Big Story: Political Deadlock Might Lead to Third Polls This Year in Bulgaria

What happened: Bulgaria’s center-right GERB party failed today to form a new government, in the aftermath of inconclusive elections in July, Reuters reports. President Rumen Radev had asked GERB, the party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, to try and lead the country after anti-establishment There Is Such a People refused to form a minority government.

More context: Last month, the There is Such a People (ITN) party earned 23.9 percent of the vote, only 0.2 percent more than GERB. Four other parties also made it into the Bulgarian parliament. At that time, the leader of There is Such a People, TV personality Slavi Trifonov, said the party would not seek to build a coalition but would instead try to form a minority government

Worth noting: Although Radev could ask a third party to form a government, the odds of cooperation among ITN and two smaller anti-corruption parties are long. If all approaches fail, Radev will have to dissolve the parliament, appoint an interim government, and schedule a new election within two months.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A Polish Olympian who auctioned off her silver medal to raise money for an infant with a heart defect will get to keep the medal, The Associated Press reports. Maria Andrejczyk, 25, said she was inspired to help Milosz Malysa by her own struggles with bone cancer and a shoulder injury before qualifying to compete in Tokyo as a javelin thrower. The Malysa family has been raising funds for surgery in the United States, without which they say he could die soon. Convenience store chain Zabka placed the winning bid of 200,000 zlotys ($51,000) and let Andrejczyk keep the medal. “We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble gesture of our Olympian,” the company said.

Hungary will send another 100,000 coronavirus vaccines to the Czech Republic, Czech news agency CTK reports. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis made the announcement today on Twitter, without mentioning if the doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are a gift or a loan. In June, Budapest gave Prague 41,000 Pfizer vaccines and lent it another 140,000 doses in July. Babis said the Johnson & Johnson jabs are the most popular choice at walk-in vaccination points because they require only a single dose. More than 5.2 million people, or nearly half of all Czechs, have been vaccinated since the start of the country’s inoculation drive.

Southeastern Europe

A think tank that organized the meetings confirmed that Serbia hosted three rounds of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in recent years, with the approval of the United States, the European Union, and the UN, BIRN reports. East-West Bridge director Jovan Kovacic told BIRN that the former Afghan government and the Taliban held three meetings between 2018 and 2019 in Belgrade. East-West Bridge is a think tank in Serbia that counts business people, politicians – including Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic – and media figures among its members. Kovacic said Serbia was a particularly apt venue “since it is neutral and we all know that the Muslim world is far from unified. In any other country, there would be allegations of different influences.”

As the coronavirus vaccination campaign ground to a halt in Romania, some people have been buying vaccination certificates without getting the jab, EUobserver reports. The EU Digital COVID Certificate, which entered into application on 1 July, allows its holders to travel without having to quarantine, or attend public events that require proof of inoculation. Since then, the national border police have discovered 69 Romanians who tried to return to the country using false or forged certificates. These included 12 who returned from the U.K. with false certificates that carried the insignia of English health authorities. A border police press release quoted by EUobserver said, “The 12 Romanians with the fake Covid certificates stated that they got the documents with the help of various individuals, whose identity they do not know, paying a sum of £30 [35 euros] each.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

A top Russian security official is hinting darkly that Ukraine should learn lessons from Afghanistan as it seeks to join NATO, Reuters reports. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said that as Kyiv is “obsequiously serving the interests of its overseas patrons, striving to get into NATO,” it should note that the ousted pro-American regime in Afghanistan was not “saved by the fact that Afghanistan had the status of a principal U.S. ally outside NATO.” Patrushev did not refer to any further Russian intervention in Ukraine, but he said “supporters of the American choice in Ukraine,” would suffer the same fate as the Afghan government if Ukrainian far-right extremists came to power, leading to the country’s collapse.

A Russian court has sentenced a Moscow student to five years in prison for clashing with security forces at a rally in support of imprisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny, RFE/RL reports. The Tver district court sentenced Said-Mukhammad Dzhumayev yesterday on criminal charges; a video showing him punching several truncheon-wielding police officers who were dispersing demonstrators in January went viral. Around 10,000 Navalny supporters faced detentions after taking part in rallies held in January across Russia. Many were fined or spent time in jail, while others were fired from their jobs. Around 90 people also faced criminal charges.

The Caucasus

Many Georgian families are wary of another year of remote learning for students, Eurasianet reports. Although officials have not said students will stay home again this year, the pandemic is raging in the country, with 5,700 new cases a day in a population of 3.7 million, and a full vaccination rate of around 6 percent. Data collected by UNICEF shows that at least 50,000 children in Georgia lost access to lessons since the switch to remote learning. “We have a serious digital divide problem as a lot of children don’t have access to internet, computers, or mobile devices,” Maya Kuparadze, an education program officer at UNICEF’s Georgia chapter, told Eurasianet. In an opinion poll conducted by the International Republican Institute Georgians said education was the second-hardest hit aspect of life over the past year, behind only the economy.

Borderlands