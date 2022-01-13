Plus, Taipei offers $1 billion credit fund to Vilnius, energy watchdog blames Russia for European gas crisis, and more.

The Big Story: Anti-Vaxxer Party Supporters Try to Take Bulgarian Parliament

What happened: Around 500 people tried to storm the parliament building in the Bulgarian capital yesterday, Euractiv reports. The protests were organized by the Vazrazhdane (Revival) party, a pro-Russian political formation that entered parliament for the first time after the November elections.

More context: Revival has an anti-vaccination platform and its members consider coronavirus-related restrictions to be useless. However, Euractiv notes that a recent investigation by the TV channel bTV revealed that most Revival party lawmakers are in fact vaccinated against Covid-19. Bulgaria has the lowest vaccination rate in the EU – just 28% – and last month authorities announced the incentive of cash rewards of 75 leva (35.8 euros) to pensioners who get fully vaccinated or take a booster.

Worth noting: In other news from Bulgaria, lawmakers voted yesterday to scrap a plan to offer permanent residency in exchange for large investments, Euronews reports. Last year, the EU asked Bulgarian authorities to abolish the proposal, dubbed the “golden passport,” which allowed foreigners investing the minimum sum of one million leva (€500,000) to obtain a permanent resident certificate.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Bratislava announced the approval of a defense agreement with the United States yesterday that paves the way for American forces to use Slovak air bases, Reuters reports. The treaty, which would not allow deployment of U.S. troops in Slovakia without prior approval, still needs to be signed by President Zuzana Caputova and then ratified by Slovak lawmakers. The agreement would allow U.S. access to two Slovak airports, Sliac and Malacky, and would make Slovakia eligible for $100 million in U.S. funds. According to Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, “This is an important sign that the government is acting responsibly in foreign, security, and defense policies.”

Taiwan has pledged an additional $1 billion in credit funds for Lithuania, which is facing a Chinese economic blockade due to its support of Taipei, Politico reports. The serious diplomatic rift with China escalated last month when Lithania allowed the Taiwanese Representative Office to open in Vilnius; China does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country and most countries avoid official relations with Taipei so as to not anger Beijing. Taiwan’s Minister for National Development Kung Ming-hsin said the new credit fund, coming days after Taipei previously pledged $200 million for investment in Lithuanian microchip manufacturing, will focus on semiconductor talent, semiconductor development, biotechnology, satellites, finance, and scientific research.

Southeastern Europe

Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin denied allegations yesterday that he had informed the Kremlin about a meeting of Russian opposition members in Belgrade last May, BIRN reports. Russian journalist and opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza accused Vulin of giving Russian intelligence chief Nikolai Patrushev transcripts from secret recordings of the May 2021 meeting in Belgrade. Andrei Pivovarov, Kara-Murza’s colleague and fellow Kremlin critic, was arrested in Russia shortly after the meeting. According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, Vulin intends to sue Kara-Murza over the accusation. Vulin said in a statement that Kara-Murza “is a liar who will have to justify his lies before both Serbian and Russian courts.”

Albanian authorities announced earlier this week that a U.S. company will help Tirana boost its cyber security defenses following a major data breach last year, AP reports. Prime Minister Edi Rama said he had signed a memorandum of understanding with Jones Group International “on strengthening security of the digital systems.” Last month, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation of a major data leak after a list was made public on social media that reportedly contained personal information on monthly salaries, job positions, employer names, and identification numbers of some 630,000 Albanians in both the public and private sectors.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The head of the International Energy Agency has concluded that Russia is to blame for Europe’s natural gas crisis, AP reports. Executive Director Fatih Birol said yesterday that Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, which would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption, and according to industry officials, would prevent a severe shortage in the event of extremely cold weather. “In terms of European gas … we believe there are strong elements of the tightness in European gas markets due to Russia’s behavior,” Birol told reporters. Birol also noted that “today’s low Russian gas flows to Europe coincide with heightened geopolitical tensions over Ukraine,” a “coincidence” he felt the need to highlight.

Former heavyweight boxer and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko told CNN that Ukrainians were ready to defend themselves against a potential Russian invasion. “If escalation goes up … We have to be ready to defend our independence and integrity of our country — and civil defense [agencies] also have to be prepared,” Klitschko said yesterday. Meanwhile, Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said yesterday that, despite two rounds of talks this week, Russia refused to commit to de-escalation. Sherman said it was “hard to understand” how Russia could feel threatened by Ukraine, given that Moscow has the largest conventional military in Europe.

Central Asia

Turkmen authorities are tightening the screws on dissent following violent protests in neighboring Kazakhstan, RFE/RL reports. An unannounced nighttime curfew was enacted last week in the city of Mary, the capital of the southern province of the same name. Meanwhile, police patrols are dispersing groups of people, ostensibly to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although Turkmenistan has been insistent about its Covid-19-free status. Also, according to one source in Mary, “the employees of government agencies have been warned that they would be immediately fired if their children or relatives make any anti-government statement online.”

