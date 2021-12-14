Plus, more long prison sentences for Belarusian opposition, Turkey and Armenia to normalize ties, and more.

The Big Story: New Government Ends Long Political Crisis in Bulgaria

What happened: The Bulgarian parliament approved a new ruling coalition yesterday, ending a political stalemate that has lasted almost a year. The coalition is made up of the four leading parties from last month’s elections, which were the third this year: the Bulgarian Socialist Party, the centrist We Continue the Change party, and two center-right parties, BIRN reports.

More context: “Believe me: there will be a zero tolerance for corruption,” new Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told the parliament. Petkov called for increasing the COVID-19 vaccination rate, which drew a mixed response from lawmakers; the parliament includes far-right pandemic denialists from the Revival party. Petkov also vowed that Bulgaria “will be a different place” in four years.

Worth noting: This is the first regular government since Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stepped down in April after about a decade in power, bne IntelliNews reports. Borissov, who also left parliament and currently has no public position, “said the new coalition would bring the country to catastrophe,” according to bne IntelliNews.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Divisions among EU member states were a subtext of the talks yesterday between French President Emmanuel Macron and the prime ministers of the Visegrad Four, AP reports. Macron, who favors deeper European integration, said he had “political disagreements” with the extremely euro-skeptical Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Macron said that “respect for the rule of law, media pluralism, and the fight against discrimination are at the heart of the European project,” another comment possibly meant for Orban, whose critics accuse him of eroding democracy in Hungary. During a news conference with the prime ministers of the V4, which besides Hungary includes Slovakia, Poland, and Czechia, Macron said “there is a clear convergence of views” on the need to change EU migration policy.

Southeastern Europe

Although the next general election in Slovenia is more than four months away, polls suggest that smaller parties are making headway amid the ruling party’s unpopularity, Euractiv reports. According to two recent national polls, several newcomers have the potential to secure enough votes to pass the 4% threshold needed to enter parliament. Though one of the newcomers is the centrist party formed by Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek, analysts see the polls as mostly a confirmation of widespread displeasure with the government. Andraz Zorko tweeted that if a “Green Baby Dragon Party” was on the list, it would fare better than most of the established players.

Montenegro’s parliamentary opposition withdrew a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic yesterday and asked for early elections instead, BIRN reports. Krivokapic’s government, which has been in power for a year, has been criticized by the opposition for its lack of progress in the negotiations for EU membership and for its support of the Serbian Orthodox Church. A joint statement by the opposition said that negotiations for early elections “should begin without delay.” However, Krivokapic said yesterday there would be no early elections, and asked the ruling majority parties not to cooperate with the Democratic Party of Socialists on the issue.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Belarusian court sentenced opposition figure Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in a maximum-security prison today, The Moscow Times reports. Tikhanovsky was arrested in May 2020 while running for president. According to Belarusian state media, Tikhanovsky was found guilty of obstructing the election and grossly violating public order. Several of his associates were also sentenced, including the social media manager for Tikhanovsky’s YouTube channel, Russian national Dmitry Popov, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison. After Tikhanovsky’s arrest, his wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ran in his place in the August 2020 presidential election, which is widely viewed as being rigged in favor of incumbent Alyaksandr Lukashenka. “The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents,” Svetlana Tikhanovskaya tweeted following the sentencing.

The Ukrainian information service (SBU) accused Russia of information warfare yesterday after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrests of 106 supporters of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi youth group, AP reports. According to the FSB, the arrests took place in 37 different regions and the suspects face accusations of planning attacks and mass murders. An FSB statement said the alleged group was the MKU, which stands for “Maniacs. Cult of Murder.” The FSB alleged that the group was created by a Ukrainian with the support of Ukraine’s intelligence services. Ukraine’s SBU security service said FSB’s statements “are part of a coordinated information operation which should only be viewed through the prism of hybrid warfare.”

The Caucasus

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said yesterday that Ankara and Yerevan would appoint special envoys tasked with normalizing ties, Reuters reports. Although Turkey and Armenia signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 designed to restore ties and open their shared border, the deal was never ratified. One of the sticking points between the two countries is that Turkey, the successor state of the Ottoman Empire, denies that “genocide” is an accurate term for the mass killings of Armenians in the empire in 1915-1916. Another was Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan last year during a conflict between Yerevan and Baku over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Central Asia

An Uzbek entrepreneur’s social media bot aims to reduce food waste by cutting out the middleman, Eurasianet reports. Dildora Atadjanova set up Dalatek, a “web-based platform that connects farmers with exporters and other buyers … elbowing out the middleman whose cut reduces the already slim profits for those growing produce,” as described by Eurasianet. Atadjanova said the platform uses the Telegram app, the most popular social media tool in Uzbekistan, allowing farmers to upload information about their produce and then receive inquiries from exporters. She estimates that over half of all farm produce in Uzbekistan spoils before reaching the customer, while the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says that, globally, 14% of produce goes rotten between harvesting and retail.

Borderlands