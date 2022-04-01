Plus: Counting Turks in North Macedonia, banning ‘Z’ in Latvia, elections in Hungary, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Troops Stole Humanitarian Supplies off Buses, Ukraine Says

What happened: A bus convoy is taking 2,000 civilians out of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the scene of some of the worst devastation from Russian bombing since the attack started five weeks ago, city authorities said today, according to CNN. The convoy also brought humanitarian supplies to the city, though Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces stole food and medical supplies from 12 buses heading to the nearby city of Melitopol, UPI reports.

More context: The reported raiding of the supplies comes after reports of Russian troops running low on food, The Independent notes. Meanwhile, Russians soldiers abandoned their occupation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after reportedly receiving “significant doses” of radiation by digging trenches in the contaminated exclusion zone around the facility, AP reports.

Worth noting: Russian forces were recorded in unencrypted radio communications discussing the bombing of a residential building in the town of Makariv, outside Kyiv, and a Russian tank in the same town was captured on video firing on a passenger vehicle and killing the elderly couple inside, The New York Times reported.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polls indicate Hungarian President Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party have only a slight lead ahead of the voting this Sunday while pro-Fidesz media outlets are showing a lot of anxiety about the possible outcome, according to an analysis in BIRN. Though government-connected polls claim Fidesz to be ahead by around 5-7%, an independent survey shows only 3%, which is within the margin of error. The surprise win in the October opposition primary of Peter Marki-Zay over the expected winner, Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, along with the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, created a dynamic that has a real chance of ending Orban’s 12-year reign, the analysis says. Meanwhile, voters will also be asked to participate in a referendum “originally designed to rally his camp for election day by targeting LGBTI people,” EUobserver notes.

Latvia’s parliament banned the “Z” symbol – which signifies support for Putin’s war on Ukraine – at all public events, Euronews reports. The law, which passed yesterday, makes it a crime to display symbols of military aggression and war crimes with a penalty of up to 350 euros for individuals and 2,900 euros for companies. The law is a “firm stance” against “symbols glorifying Russia’s military aggression,” said Artuss Kaimiņs, chair of the Latvian Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee. “The letters ‘Z’, ‘V’ [another symbol seen on invading vehicles], or other symbols used for such purposes have no place in public events,” he added. Latvia already bans symbols that promote Nazism or communism.

Southeastern Europe

Liberland, the fantasy-based micronation between Croatia and Serbia, will soon have a place in the metaverse, Dazed Media reports. Czech politician Vit Jedlicka declared Liberland a sovereign libertarian paradise in 2015. The 2.7-square-mile parcel of land on a bank of the Danube – the subject of a territorial dispute between Zagreb and Belgrade – lacks actual residents, infrastructure, or recognition by any country. Jedlicka is hoping for a metaverse version to be more successful; he has hired a British architecture firm to build a virtual city that runs on Bitcoin and blockchain technology for the 7,000 previously approved residents of the physical, but also non-existent, Liberland.

Polls predict Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will win re-election this Sunday even though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a shift in the nature of the race, according to Reuters. The war caused the main topics of the campaign to shift from corruption, the environment, and the rule of law to themes of peace and stability, according to pollster Bojan Klacar. “The electorate is now seeking answers to their concerns regarding economic stability, living standards, and political stability,” Klacar said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine somehow managed to disconnect from the Russian power grid and connect to the European system during the ongoing war, bne Intellinews reports. The procedure started the day before the invasion began, and Ukraine synchronized with the European grid over the next two weeks. Ukraine’s plans to leave the Soviet-era system date back to 2005, and preparations started in 2017, but pulling it off during Russia’s attack was like a “jump from one moving train to another,” bne says.

The Caucasus

Chechen Muslims as well as Crimean Tatar Muslims are fighting on the side of Ukraine in the current war, according to DW. The identity and the exact number of the Chechen volunteers are unknown, but they are believed to be people who left Chechnya either after the 2003 war or who have fled Ramzan Kadyrov’s authoritarian rule in the past years. Most Crimean Tatars have been in opposition to Russia since the country invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, DW notes.

Borderlands

Turkey is claiming North Macedonia undercounted its ethnic Turkish community in the recent census, BIRN reports. The National Coordinative Body for the Census of Turkish People in North Macedonia – an umbrella group for Turkish NGOs, political parties, and intellectuals – rejected the census when the results on Wednesday showed only a slight increase in the size of the community. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said yesterday that Turkish minority groups in North Macedonia had previously expressed their concerns during the census, calling for more transparency, and “The census results have shown that these calls, unfortunately, have been ignored.”

