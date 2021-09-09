Plus, Hungary and Slovakia vie for the pope’s favors, Belarusian hockey boss slammed with ban, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Ruling Party Has Big Hopes for Online Voting

What happened: Russian authorities say some 16 million people are eligible to vote online in the 17-19 September elections for the State Duma. Advocates say the online voting system, first tried with some glitches during Moscow city council elections in 2019, will make it easier for voters in distant regions to cast a ballot during the coronavirus pandemic, RFE/RL writes. Others fear the system is open to manipulation and say state employees and others are under pressure to vote online, sometimes for specific candidates.

More context: State-funded pollster VtsIOM said “only” 13% of industrial employees reported pressure from management about taking part in the elections, based on recent surveys. Nine percent said they had been told to vote but without sanctions being mentioned, while 4% said they were threatened with consequences if they refused. A source close to the presidential administration called electronic voting “a new and more reliable way to organize voter mobilization efforts,” Meduza writes. This makes elections more honest and cleaner than in the days when “employees were taken to polling stations in buses,” the unnamed source said. The ruling United Russia party’s target is 50+% of the nationwide vote and up to 70% in some regions, although the party has lowered the target to 35% in other areas, sources told Meduza.

Worth noting: David Szakonyi, a U.S.-based academic who studies voter behavior, told The Moscow Times that voter pressure in Russian workplaces is “very prevalent,” ranging from encouragement to vote “to direct intimidations and threats.” Intimidation is especially common in the public sector where a third of Russians work, the newspaper says. Older methods of vote manipulation like ballot stuffing and “carousel voting,” where busloads of people cast votes multiple times at different locations, have marred previous Russian elections.

Central Europe and the Baltics

A court in Plzen, Czech Republic, sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years in prison for fighting with pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, Mlada fronta reported on 8 September. It was at least the fourth time that Czech courts have handed down long sentences on terrorism charges for supporting separatists in Ukraine. In December, a Czech national was sentenced in absentia to 15 years. Also this week, Radio Prague International reports, a Prague court handed a 20-year sentence to another fugitive on terrorism charges, finding that he fought with pro-Russian separatists from 2015 until at least January 2018, including combat against the Ukrainian army. In July, a Czech appeals court increased the prison term for a Belarusian man found guilty on similar charges to 21 years from the initial sentence of 4.5 years, RFE/RL reported.

Up to 75,000 people are expected to attend an open-air Mass during Pope Francis’ visit to Budapest on Sunday. Rules about mask wearing and social distancing have been relaxed despite a fourth wave of the coronavirus in Hungary. Heavy promotion of the visit underlines the ruling Fidesz party’s recent embrace of religion, Balkan Insight writes, noting that the papal Mass will cap a week-long eucharistic congress funded generously from the state budget. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has built close ties with both the Catholic and Protestant faiths. Some Hungarian officials were livid when it emerged Francis planned to spend just a few hours in Budapest but three days in neighboring Slovakia in what some observers interpreted as support for Slovakia’s less intransigent attitude towards migrants.

Southeastern Europe

The death toll from a fire at a hospital for coronavirus patients in Tetovo, North Macedonia has risen to 14. The fire broke out late Wednesday night following an explosion in the hospital, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said, AFP reports. Deadly fires in COVID clinics have occurred regularly since the pandemic began, mostly in Asia but also in less-developed European countries. Three COVID patients who were on ventilators died when fire broke out in a hospital in the Russian city of Yaroslavl on 27 August, AP reported. In June, three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning after a fire in a coronavirus ward in a hospital in Ryazan, Russia, possibly caused by a faulty ventilator. A fire at a COVID hospital in Bucharest in January, causing five deaths, underscored Romanian hospitals’ “chronic underfunding and opaque acquisitions,” said then Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, according to Reuters.

Western Balkan countries are far from meeting their commitments to curb air pollution from the coal-burning power plants that give the region some of Europe’s dirtiest air, according to a report out this week from CEE Bankwatch Network and the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The six non-EU countries in the region have been bound since 2018 by the EU’s Large Combustion Plants Directive. According to the report, these countries’ 18 coal-fired power plants emitted 2.5 times as much sulfur dioxide in 2020 as all 221 coal power stations in the EU combined. A 2019 UN Environment Program study suggested that air pollution is directly responsible for 5,000 annual premature deaths in 19 Western Balkan cities. Many of the cities exceeded EU particulate levels from 120 to 180 days a year, far above the allowable limit in the EU.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarus’ status in the international sports arena took another body blow yesterday when the country’s top ice hockey official was banned from the sport for five years. Dmitri Baskov was found to have abused his position to support authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said in a statement cited by AP. The IIHF also investigated allegations Baskov took part in events that led to the death of Belarusian anti-government activist Raman Bondarenka, but found no evidence of his “active involvement.” The Belarus Hockey Federation said Baskov would appeal the decision. The IIHF removed Minsk as co-host of last spring’s hockey world championship over the political turmoil in the country. Lukashenka has been barred from future Olympic Games over the attempt to force a Belarusian sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Games for questioning her coaches.

Central Asia

Storyteller Doolot Sydykov was feeling well after a 111-hour recital of the Kyrgyz national epic Manas, Kyrgyz news site Kloop writes. Sydykov began the five-day marathon on 31 August with a continuous 24-hour session, breaking his own world record by almost 10 hours, according to Sputnik’s Kyrgyzstani bureau cited by Kloop. Reuters notes that Sydykov is a famous manaschi, or professional storyteller, specializing in the half-million-line tale which along with two other huge epics earned a place on UNESCO’s intangible heritage list. Together, the epics Manas, Semetey, and Seytek describe “the unification of scattered tribes into one nation. The trilogy expresses the historical memory of the Kyrgyz people and survives thanks to a community of epic tellers, both women and men, of all ages,” UNESCO says.

Borderlands