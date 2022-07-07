Plus, Poland’s other refugee crisis, Bosnian coal, Russian hockey star on ice, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Court Ruling Stops Kazakhstan’s Vital Oil Flow

What happened: Kazakhstan must diversify its oil supply routes, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told his government today, a day after a Russian court ordered the oil terminal that handles most Kazakhstani oil exports to suspend activity for 30 days. As Reuters reports, Tokayev ordered a feasibility study of a previous proposal to send Kazakh oil to Europe via a pipeline under the Caspian Sea, bypassing Russia.

More context: The Russian court cited environmental concerns in ordering the 30-day suspension of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal at Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, Euractiv reports. The pipeline runs across the top of the Caspian. Closures of the terminal are frequent, Euractiv notes, for reasons ranging from storm damage to the reported discovery of World War II-era explosives in the port’s waters. The terminal handles about four-fifths of Kazakhstan’s annual oil exports, according to The Diplomat, amounting to 1% of global oil exports. Tokayev also asked the national oil and gas company KazMunayGas to “find the best option” for transporting oil across the Caspian by ship, Interfax reports.

Worth noting: According to The Diplomat, events yesterday and today don’t “necessarily suggest Kazakhstan-Russian tensions, though some [will] surely draw that conclusion. Rather, the dirty work of transporting oil and the constraints Kazakhstan faces due to a lack of diversification of export routes are at the heart of the issue.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Aid workers, the media, and others excluded from a long stretch of Poland’s border with Belarus for almost a year can once again visit the area, where thousands of Middle Eastern, Afghani, and other migrants have sought to enter Poland, Human Rights Watch reports. The state of emergency for the border strip was lifted in late June, after a 5.5 meter-high, 186 kilometer-long steel fence was completed. Poland and the EU have accused Belarus of purposely channeling migrants to the border, Al Jazeera writes.

Czech universities are attempting to avoid sending home many Russian students because of EU sanctions, DW writes. “We are trying to find a way to comply with the sanctions and at the same time enable Russian students to continue their studies,” Czech Technical University Chancellor Lucie Orgonikova said. The university, where around 800 Russians study, has already barred Russian and Belarusian students from engineering, cybernetics, bioengineering, applied physics, and other subjects. They can apply for permission to continue their studies upon submitting a letter distancing themselves from Russia’s war on Ukraine, DW says.

Southeastern Europe

North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski and the government support France’s proposed compromise solution to the dispute with Bulgaria that is holding up the country’s EU accession talks, AP reports. If parliament now accepts the plan, North Macedonia would officially recognize an ethnic Bulgarian minority, an attempt to quiet Sofia’s claims that its ethnic kin are discriminated against. Opponents of the plan marched in Sofia Tuesday night; 47 police officers were reportedly injured in clashes.

The on-again, off-again plan to upgrade a coal-fired power plant in Bosnia hit another obstacle when the independent body that approves state aid revoked its approval, Balkan Green Energy News writes. A contract to build a new unit at the Tuzla 7 plant with Chinese investment was signed in 2014, but has been held up by objections from the Energy Community, an EU-led organization, that the plan constitutes illegal state aid, according to bne Intellinews.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The evacuation of civilians from Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine continued yesterday as Russian forces bombarded the city, AFP reports. The mayor said about 23,000 people out of the prewar population of 110,000 were still in the city. Sloviansk, in the northern Donetsk region, lies near the Luhansk region, now fully under Russian control. Ukraine’s military says Russian pressure on northern Donetsk is increasing, according to Reuters.

Russian hockey player Ivan Fedotov, who was reportedly detained last week for refusing to report for military service, has been sent to a military base in the Russian Arctic, the AP reported 5 July, citing Fedotov’s agent. Fedotov, 25, seen as one of the world’s top goalkeepers outside the NHL, signed a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in May. Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27 may be called up for military service, including top athletes, but many find ways around it or are never drafted, the AP writes.

Ukraine has begun exporting electricity to the EU, paradoxically benefiting from the massive destruction wrought by Russia during the ongoing war. Romania is the first EU country to buy power from Ukrainian electricity grid system operator Ukrenergo, with Slovakia and Hungary expected to become customers soon, Aura Sabadus writes for the Atlantic Council. Ukraine, along with Moldova, joined the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) in March, a year earlier than planned. The Russian invasion led to a fall in domestic demand for electricity, pushing prices down and making Ukrainian power more attractive abroad, Sabadus says.

Borderlands

Turkey’s broadcast regulator has warned TV stations against showing a video by singer Mabel Matiz, Ahval writes. In Matiz’s mournful ballad “Karakol,” a man speaks of being beaten in a police station and pressured to reveal his lover’s name, alluding to alleged police torture of gay men. Al-Monitor writes that the video capped a month in which at least 10 events organized by the LGBTQ community were banned and hundreds of people detained.

…