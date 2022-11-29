The apparent unity at the Visegrad summit masked deeper differences over the Ukraine war and EU policy. From Dennik N.

The English language has the expression “take it easy,” Viktor Orban replied to the question – posed after a meeting of the Visegrad Four prime ministers in Kosice, Slovakia – of what he was aiming at by appearing in a video wearing a scarf with a map of “greater Hungary.” Football is football and politics is politics, the Hungarian prime minister added.

His Slovak counterpart, Eduard Heger, did not comment on Orban’s scarf, only saying he had given him a Slovakia scarf before the 24 November meeting. On social media, he posted a photo captioned, “I noticed Viktor Orban had an old scarf, so I gave him a new one.”

The image was also shared on Orban’s Facebook page, with the caption “Hungarian-Slovak, two good friends.” No Top of Formfurther significant comments were made regarding their historical ties, a topic that continues to burden relations between the two countries. Apart from Slovakia’s diplomats, those of Romania, Croatia, and Ukraine had also criticized the scarf, as did the Czech and Romanian governments.

Heger had other priorities at the summit. He asked the other three prime ministers for help in case of a doctors’ strike on 1 December, with his colleagues assuring him they would help him out if need be. In that case, Czech, Polish, and Hungarian hospitals close to the Slovak borders could also treat Slovak patients.

The Appearance of Unity

The Kosice meeting was only the second for the V4 prime ministers since the war in Ukraine broke out, and the first since March when they met in London alongside the then British premier Boris Johnson.

In recent months, there have been a number of hints that relationships within the V4 have deteriorated quite a bit. The Czech Republic and Poland, for example, recently canceled a planned meeting of parliamentary chairs because of their views on Hungary’s Russia policy. Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are strong supporters of Ukraine, whereas Budapest continues to maintain contacts with Moscow even after the invasion, also criticizing the sanctions against Moscow.

In Kosice, this tension did not play out publicly, but the prime ministers did talk longer than planned. At the press conference afterward, however, they did everything they could in order to show that when it comes to important issues, they can find common ground.

Viktor Orban and his Czech, Slovak, and Polish counterparts face the media after the Visegrad Four meeting. Photo via Hungarian government website.

The premiers said they had discussed such topics as illegal migration and refugees, NATO enlargement, support for Ukraine, and disputes with the EU.

Heger also stressed that this was not the last V4 summit, and that the next was already being planned.

Orban: We Complied With Every Demand

Apart from the scarf, another big topic before the summit was the issue of EU funds for Hungary. German media had reported that the European Commission would propose a suspension of 7.5 billion euros earmarked for Hungary because Budapest had not fulfilled its commitments in the area of fighting corruption.

EU finance ministers are expected to decide whether to approve the proposal at a meeting scheduled for 6 December. A qualified majority is required for approval, meaning that ministers from 55 percent of the member states, representing 65 percent of the EU’s population, have to vote in favor. The significant question, then, is whether Hungary’s partners in the V4 plan to support the country.

News also broke ahead of the summit of the European Parliament adopting a resolution on freezing the funds intended for Hungary.

In Kosice, however, Orban said negotiations with the EU were on the right track. “We have fulfilled everything we committed to and agreed on,” he said, adding that the EU had added a new, 18th condition, which Hungary met in March. “We feel that all the obstacles between European institutions and Hungary, which used to stand in the way of an agreement, have ceased to exist,” he added, thanking Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for helping him in the negotiations. The Czech Republic currently holds the presidency of the European Council.

Commenting on the European Parliament resolution, Orban said the parliamentarians took offense because during discussions about the future of the EU, Hungary had suggested curtailing their powers.

For his part, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said they all agreed that EU bodies should treat every member state in the same way.

NATO, Finland, and Sweden

The prime ministers paid a lot of attention to the issue of NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. Except for Hungary and Turkey, lawmakers in all alliance members have voted on the matter, and before the summit, Fiala had signaled that he would suggest that Orban support enlargement.

According to some analyses, Orban’s Fidesz party is postponing the vote in parliament in order to put pressure on the EU to stop delaying the funds intended for Hungary. There was some talk that parliament would vote on the question on 7 December, during its last plenary session of this year, but this turned out to be incorrect.

Orban said Hungary supported Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO. The Hungarian government has already approved the proposal, and the parliament will do likewise, he stated. But the vote will not take place this year; it is scheduled for the first parliamentary session in 2023. This does not mean, however, that Sweden and Finland would “lose a single minute of their membership,” Orban said.

Balkan Borders, Again

Heger assured his Hungarian counterpart of Slovakia’s continued readiness to assist Hungary with protecting the external border of the Schengen area.

Speaking about migration, Orban stated that Hungary is the only country in Europe that is facing migration pressures from two sides – Ukraine and the Balkans. This year, more than a million Ukrainian refugees entered Hungary, he said, and while most did not stay in the country, they were welcomed and attended to there.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, more than 250,000 attempts to cross the country’s borders illegally have been intercepted this year. Official Hungarian figures, however, are higher than the those of the EU’s Frontex agency.

Orban said border protection activities have already cost Hungary more than 1.5 billion euros, and accused Brussels of “continually attacking Hungarian border protection.” Protection from migration needs to be pushed one step south, to the border between North Macedonia and Serbia, he added, saying the border between Serbia and Hungary cannot be protected any better than it already is.

The prime ministers agreed that the refugee crisis in Ukraine will continue to escalate and said they intend to ask the European Commission for help in this area.

Orban Stands Firm Against EU Loan to Ukraine

The issue of support for Ukraine was also raised at the summit, revealing significant differences among the four countries. Orban reiterated that Hungary would not support Ukraine with weapons supplies.

On financial support for Ukraine, Orban emphasized that Hungary would not agree with help for Kyiv in the form of a joint EU loan. This European Commission proposal is also being blocked by Hungary, and the V4 summit did not change that.

“We said in advance that we support financial help for Ukraine – we think it is right and necessary,” Orban said. Hungary would accept its share of the financial burden and it has in fact already set the required amount aside, he added.

However, he went on, “we will not support any solution that would generate new debt for the EU.”

Zoltan Szalay has edited several Hungarian-language publications and is now on the staff of the Slovak news site Dennik N, where this article originally appeared. Republished with permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.