Through a powerful proxy – the Serbian Orthodox Church – and a sympathetic new government, Russia has expanded its influence in Montenegro.

Anyone who thought Russia might pull back its multi-pronged attempts to interfere in Montenegro after the country joined NATO would be sorely mistaken. If anything, the recent accession of new political forces in Podgorica has emboldened Moscow, and the West should be on high alert.

Russia and Montenegro historically have strong cultural, religious, and political ties dating back to the 18th century. Russian influence in Montenegro, however, perceptibly intensified after the country received an invitation to join NATO in 2015 – noticeable through the activities of certain political entities, NGOs, media, civic activists, and individuals. They have promoted a change of strategic course for the country and its derailment from the Western to the Eastern track, using the Western loss of focus in the region to their advantage.

Since the invitation – and Montenegro’s subsequent accession to NATO in 2017 – all of Moscow’s moves have aimed to increase divisions among the population and expand its influence in the country, promoting the Kremlin as the protector of the Orthodox Church and of citizens who identify themselves as Serbs, while weakening the Montenegrin state and discrediting NATO. Russia has remained present in Montenegro through a combination of disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, support for ultra-right-wing, pro-Russian parties, and the continued exploitation of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC) as a hallmark of Russia’s malign influence in Montenegro.

Accurately assessing that the SOC could be one of the most effective instruments for spreading its interests in the Western Balkan region, Russia has paid special attention to relations with that religious organization, as the center of the “Serbian world.” This concept represents a Balkan parallel to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invocation of Russkiy mir (the Russian world), a concept actively promoted by Russia and the ROC, with support from Serbian government officials.

Transformed from a purely cultural to a geopolitical phenomenon, Russkiy mir is based on the premise that the “Russian world” consists not only of Russians or compatriots in countries abroad but also of foreign citizens who speak or learn Russian and who take an active interest in the future of the Russian Federation. The Russian world is, therefore, a global project through which Russia acquires a new form of identity, on which it bases its interactions with the rest of the world.

Even though presented as a project aimed at protecting Serbs in the region, the “Serbian world” approach – a modification of the old idea of Greater Serbia – has shaken Montenegrin society, leading to greater polarization, mostly on an ethnic basis. That has slowed down the country’s path towards EU integration, which can also be seen in the latest progress report from the European Commission. In addition to a dramatic decline in the rule of law, the report highlighted society’s deep polarization and heated, tense atmosphere, as well as political divisions, including within the ruling majority.

Enter the Church

Since early 2020, the SOC has been demonstrating its power through active participation in the country’s political process. The turning point was the adoption of the controversial (at least from the point of view of the SOC) law on freedom of religion in December 2019. The law forced religious communities to register and prove property ownership from before 1918 (the year when Montenegro was forcibly united with Serbia and joined the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes); otherwise, their property would be transferred to state ownership.

At its core, the law was intended to define the relations between the state and religious communities, and the SOC, representing the largest religious community, agreed with most of the articles of the new law. The grand exception were the articles that dealt with the nationalization of church property for which there is no proof of ownership before 1918 – a reality that would strongly impact the SOC. And if the Serbian church were to lose some of its property, it would also reduce the income from the congregation’s donations.

Led by the SOC, months-long campaigns and religious processions against the law followed all around Montenegro. Even the Ukrainian Orthodox Metropolitan of Kyiv, Onufriy, came to the country to lead a procession, illustrating the clear support of the Russian Orthodox Church (Onufriy is a representative of the ROC in Ukraine). In addition to rallying opponents of the law (and those fed up with declining living standards and omnipresent corruption), the protests also attracted the then opposition political parties, which saw the political potential in the venting of such anger and frustration.

The well-devised offensive against the law – supported by officials from Belgrade and Moscow, as well as most of the Serbian and Russian media – eventually produced results. It was a major factor in the triumph of the opposition in the parliamentary elections in August 2020. With the backing of the SOC, For the Future of Montenegro, a pro-Serb and conservative coalition – together with ideologically diverse groupings that had gathered around a common goal – narrowly won a majority and ended the 30-year rule of the Democratic Party of Socialists.

Following the election, the SOC, as if its central role wasn’t already clear enough, recommended the next prime minister, Zdravko Krivokapic, a professor who had headed an NGO founded by Montenegrin academics and intellectuals that had supported the SOC during the protests against the religion law. Under the auspices of the Metropolitanate of Montenegro, a new government of “apostles” was formed, as Krivokapic termed the new ministers, foreshadowing the priorities of his government.

Political engineering by Serbian Orthodox clergy in Montenegro – a phenomenon that would be difficult to find in any modern government, let alone an ostensible democracy – has been strongly criticized from the very beginning. The uproar increased when it became clear how many members of this technocratic government demonstrated ineptitude, including the prime minister himself. Most of the appointees were completely unknown, but almost all of them are directly connected with the SOC and its branches in Montenegro. Many loyalists gained important positions in the education and culture sectors, raising the specter of possible interference that might harm the values of this multiethnic and multiconfessional society. Over time, a much deeper connection between some of Krivokapic’s apostles, apparent through kinship or family ties, also suggested that nepotism, not merit, was the main criteria for certain appointments.

As it now stands, the largest party in parliament, the Democratic Front alliance, has withdrawn its support for the prime minister and his cabinet, which they voted in one year ago.

The ongoing clashes and political vacuum have enabled the SOC to follow and fulfill its agenda to the fullest. Despite its publicly declared principles and priorities, almost all steps of this government have enabled the SOC to expand its influence in Montenegro, open the door wide to the Serbian world, and thus call into question the multiethnic, civic, and secular character of the country – all in line with Serbian and Russian interests in Montenegro.

Not surprisingly, the first step of the Krivokapic government was to amend the disputed religion law to align with the SOC’s position, erasing the obligation on religious communities to provide clear evidence of ownership of monasteries and lands in order to retain their properties. The new amendments also abolished the requirement for religious communities to register (the SOC is the only unregistered religious community in Montenegro).

The influence of the SOC on the new government was also seen in the course of the local elections in Niksic in March. The prime minister and parliamentary speaker met with the head of the SOC in Montenegro and sent clear messages that encouraged political change on the local level. Most recently, the close relationship again showed itself during the September enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije II in Cetinje. Despite the threat of violence as self-declared patriotic groups gathered to protest the event, the proceedings took place as scheduled, and police ended up firing tear gas and shock bombs at the protesters.

What Next?

Russia’s long-term support for pro-Russian, mainly Serbian nationalist and SOC-linked parties in the Montenegrin opposition has finally paid off, especially now that these groups are part of the government. Among them, the Democratic Front – whose leaders are not shy of flying to Belgrade for consultations on a Serbian government plane – stands out for its pro-Serbian and pro-Russian views. Claiming that Serbs in Montenegro are endangered, they advocate a stronger connection and cooperation between Montenegro and Serbia and as well as building a strong partnership with Russia.

In the current constellation of power, Russian influence is strong but remains too limited to derail, on its own, the country’s pro-Western political path. Russia is aware of that reality, and it is using the existing polarization and divisions in Montenegrin society to show to the world that even a NATO member can become a source of instability, thus further discrediting the Alliance.

Montenegro, however, is only vulnerable if the United States, NATO, and the EU let it be. All entities need to make Balkan stabilization a priority, and Montenegro should be their first stop. European powers must make clear to Russia that they will not stand for malign, state-backed influence campaigns in the Balkans, even if their tool of choice is the Orthodox Church. Stoking ethnic division through the Church should carry clear, actionable consequences.

Considering the destructive potential of the strong Russian regional presence in Serbia, Bosnia’s Serb entity Republika Srpska, and Montenegro – and recent history – the Western powers need to remember that a stable Western Balkans equals a stable Europe.

Milan Jovanovic is a senior researcher at the Podgorica-based Digital Forensic Center (DFC), which works to counter disinformation, fake news, and propaganda campaigns designed to destabilize democratic processes in Montenegro and the wider region.