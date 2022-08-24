Serbia’s church continues to wield huge influence and complicate politics in the smallest of the Yugoslav successor states.

In the early hours on 20 August, after a long and often ill-tempered parliamentary session, deputies voted to oust Montenegro’s minority government, one that had held power for less than four months. And while the government, led by Dritan Abazovic, faced broader criticism, it was ultimately the controversial signing of the “fundamental agreement” with the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) early this month that was its undoing.

The signing of the agreement had intensified a crisis – one centered around issues of statehood, identity, and the relationship between the SPC and the state – in an already deeply divided polity and society. Abazovic’s willingness to prioritize this over other critical issues left many observers dumbfounded. After all, the challenges his government faced were not insignificant. Montenegro is wracked by deep political divisions, a fractured economy – further damaged by a disappointing tourist season – rising inflation, and external political, security, and economic challenges. The political flux in the wake of the agreement has now led to the collapse of the government, the prospect of early parliamentary elections, and yet more political instability.

Dritan Abazovic addresses the Montenegrin parliament on 19 August, hours before his government lost a vote of no confidence. Photo by Stevo Vasiljevic via CTK/Reuters.

Fundamental Disagreements

In April, almost three months after the collapse of the previous government, which came to power with more than the tacit support of the SPC, Montenegro’s parliament endorsed a new minority government. It was, however, dependent on the support of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), the party that had been in government for three decades. Abazovic, as the country’s new prime minister, stated his government was time-limited and that parliamentary elections would take place in the spring of 2023. He outlined his immediate priorities as reinvigorating the EU accession process, tackling corruption and organized crime, and promoting sustainable economic development, with a view to putting Montenegro back on a clear trajectory toward eventual EU membership.

Abazovic, an ethnic Albanian from Ulcinj, also committed to resolving the issue of relations between the state and the SPC, which, he claimed, would forge a path beyond the divisions that have wracked Montenegro in recent years. However well-intentioned, he took a huge political risk by doing so.

Agreements that established clear legal relations between the state and religious organizations had already been signed between the government and Catholic, Islamic, and Jewish communities, and the SPC had long argued that it was, given the absence of a similar agreement, facing discrimination.

When construction of the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Podgorica began in 1993, Montenegro was joined with Serbia in a common state. Most Montenegrin Christians still belong to the Serbian church. Photo by Diego Delso via Flickr under a CC BY-NC 2.0 license.

However, the question of reaching an agreement with the Serbian Orthodox Church has proved highly politically sensitive, despite the SPC being, by far, the largest religious organization in Montenegro with the majority of the Orthodox population, whether they define themselves as Serb or Montenegrin, as followers. But many Montenegrins of Orthodox faith, particularly a small minority that belongs to the canonically unrecognized Montenegrin Orthodox Church, regard the SPC as an instrument of Serb nationalism and its followers as proponents of the “Serbian World” – in short, an organization actively engaged in undermining Montenegro’s statehood and the identity of Montenegrins (who the SPC has generally regarded as Serbs, and Montenegro as the “Serbian Sparta”). The agreement, critics argued, would give the SPC – the church of another state – inordinate power in Montenegro.

Given these sensitivities, it was questionable whether the time was right to deal with an issue as contentious as the fundamental agreement. Some within the government, and the DPS, whose support the government depended upon, cautioned that signing it without due consultation would initiate a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Nevertheless, on 8 July the government gave the agreement its approval, though five government ministers were against and three others, including the minister of European affairs, Jovana Marovic, were conspicuous by their absence. Following the vote, the DPS announced that Abazovic’s government could no longer rely on its support and called on other parties to back a vote of no confidence.

Taking It to the Streets

The tensions generated were not, however, limited to the confines of parliament. On 13 July – a holiday that marks both the recognition of Montenegro’s statehood at the Congress of Berlin in 1878 and the first people’s uprising against Axis occupation in Europe in 1941 – incidents in Montenegro’s second-largest city Niksic demonstrated the febrile atmosphere in which debates over the signing were taking place. Police intervened to separate two groups, one comprising (Serb) Orthodox youth groups, who walked through the city chanting slogans in support of Serbia and Russia, and one of pro-Montenegrin “sovereigntists.” Niksic Mayor Marko Kovacevic blamed “outsiders” for the incidents, though his critics accused him of instrumentalizing the incidents by instructing police to allow the members of the Orthodox youth groups to enter the city center, where celebrations marking Montenegro’s statehood were being held.

In the wake of those events, Abazovic and Montenegro’s veteran president, Milo Djukanovic, agreed to form a “commission of experts” tasked with reviewing the constitutionality of the agreement. During a meeting on 19 July, they tentatively agreed on a panel comprising six members, though one in particular, nominated by Abazovic, raised eyebrows. Velibor Markovic, a somewhat controversial lawyer and member of the SPC’s legal team, has a reputation for making chauvinistic and homophobic statements through his social media accounts. As a consequence, two members of the proposed commission immediately resigned, citing their unwillingness to work with him. Abazovic faced accusations of attempting to derail the entire process by proposing Markovic, knowing that others would then likely refuse to participate and the commission would never begin to operate. As a result, no significant review of the constitutional validity of the agreement would take place.

That is precisely what happened, but the document was eventually signed anyway on 3 August, much to the chagrin of those who had argued that no agreement should have been closed without much broader consultation. And the manner in which this was conducted, essentially in secret with no public announcement in advance, caused further offense. Indeed, Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic, who had opposed the agreement, stated that it had been “authorized in Belgrade and brought to Montenegro” and that the government could not change even one letter in it. Other critics of the agreement expressed similar outrage.

Back to Square One

There is little doubt, therefore, that by signing the agreement Abazovic had taken a significant political gamble. The DPS and the Social Democratic Party brought forward a no-confidence motion, both claiming that the agreement was unconstitutional because the deal, among other things, gave the SPC extensive scope with regard to property rights and access to that property.

In a heated parliamentary session and facing criticism not only over the agreement, but for his government’s record more broadly, Abazovic mounted a robust defense, declaring that he did not regret signing the document. He also claimed that some of those behind the no-confidence motion, and the media supporting them, were funded by organized criminal groups that he had been committed to combating. Regardless, 50 of the 81 members of parliament voted for the motion, heralding the end of Abazovic’s short-lived government.

Now, a new caretaker government will be formed and tasked with organizing new parliamentary elections. This, however, cannot happen before parliament is formally dissolved. And it remains unclear what the composition of any caretaker government would be, though it could be headed by a non-party figure from the NGO sector. Whenever the elections are eventually scheduled to take place (most likely April 2023), they will doubtless take place in a heated political atmosphere. For any new government, navigating a way forward will, in the meantime, not be easy.

Kenneth Morrison is Professor of History at De Montfort University in the UK. He is the author of Sarajevo’s Holiday Inn: On the Frontline of Politics and War (Palgrave MacMillan, 2016), Nationalism, Identity and Statehood in Post-Yugoslav Montenegro(Bloomsbury, 2018), and co-author of The Sandzak: A History (Hurst & Co./Oxford University Press, 2013) and Reporting the Siege of Sarajevo (Bloomsbury, 2021).