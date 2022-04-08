Plus: World Roma Day, former Romanian tourism minister arrested at border, Russian fake newspaper, and more.

The Big Story: Top EU Officials in Kyiv as Russian Soldiers Brag About Station Bombing

What happened: Russian forces bombed a train station during a civilian evacuation in eastern Ukraine today, leaving at least 39 dead – including four children – and up to 100 injured, according to Ukrainian authorities, The Telegraph reports. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the attack and called it a “provocation,” even though Russian soldiers celebrated the bombing on social media before the civilian death toll was reported, gloating about killing “a crowd of Ukrainian militants at the Kramatorsk railway station,” according to The Daily Beast.

More context: The latest attack on civilians occurred as EU leaders were on route to Kyiv, France24 reports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell, and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger are scheduled to hold talks today with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Worth noting: Moscow, meanwhile, is lamenting the deaths of Russian soldiers, The Guardian reports. “We have significant losses of troops,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sky News yesterday. “It’s a huge tragedy for us.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Today is World Roma Day, and representatives of the Czech umbrella organization RomanoNet are working with Czech officials on facilitating aid to Ukrainian refugees. Nikola Taragos of the Romodrom organization said that though the focus is on helping all refugees, “we will also be able to specialize in the Romani people who are part of this big set of those in need.” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the Czech Senate, and the Czech office of the United Nations mentioned World Roma Day via social media, Romea notes.

Estonia can be independent from Russian gas by the fall thanks to a project to ship in liquefied natural gas (LNG) via Latvian and Finland, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced this week, ERR reports. “The gas supply of both Estonia and Finland depends strongly on Russia, which is why we need to have a backup plan,” Economy Minister Taavi Aas said. “We decided that pooling our resources and ensuring both countries’ gas supply through a joint LNG terminal to be adopted this year is the most sensible option.” Aas added that Estonia is actually not importing any Russian gas at the moment because of its current cost.

Southeastern Europe

A former Romanian minister of tourism tried to flee a six-year prison sentence but was arrested by Bulgarian authorities at the Greek border, Romania Insider reports. Elena Udrea went to Sofia yesterday before the court ruled on her sentence in a 2011 corruption case involving a boxing match; she then tried to travel to Greece after the verdict upholding her sentence, the report says. Udrea is in the custody of Bulgarian police and is expected to appear before the court in Blagoevgrad today. Udrea previously fled to Costa Rica in 2017 over the same case, saying she was a political refugee, but returned to Romania when her sentence was suspended.

After their phone call yesterday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Russian leader Vladimir Putin “is neither hysterical nor crazy” and “I will not accept him being called Hitler,” according to the website b92. Vucic said he and Putin discussed oil and gas issues, adding “… they declare him [Putin] insane … He spoke very stably, calmly, rationally in conversation with me. We agreed on many significant matters.” Vucic said the threat of sanctions had forced Serbia to vote this week in favor of expelling Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, saying such sanctions would be like a “nuclear strike.” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently compared Putin to Hitler after evidence surfaced of massacres of civilians in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian occupiers published a fake copy of a local Ukrainian newspaper after the publication refused to print Kremlin propaganda, according to MDIF, a media support organization. After Melitopolske Vedomosti (MV) in Melitopol stopped the presses a month ago and refused to take orders on what to print, the Russian military kidnapped the editor, his family, and several journalists, detaining them for several hours; MV then published a defiant article on its website headlined ““Occupiers abducted journalists and employees of MV.” The fake version of MV came out in late March using the MV name, logo, and layout, with a photo of Putin on the front page next to a quote about liberating the people of Ukraine from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Sanctions are successfully impeding Russia’s war effort, according to the latest ISW report. The invaders are likely to capture the entirety of Mariupol soon, but the apparent major offensive to be launched in eastern Ukraine in the coming days is likely to fail because Russian troops are in poor condition, the report says. Meanwhile, President Zelenskiy told the Finnish parliament today: “We need effective, powerful sanctions against Russia and such a sanctions cocktail that will be remembered as Molotov cocktails,” DW reports.

A toy company created LEGO-based molotov cocktails emblazoned with the Ukrainian flag, as well as a figurine representing the Ukrainian president, to raise funds for humanitarian aid amid Russia’s war on the country. Citizen Brick raised $145,000 for the non-profit aid group Direct Relief. Photo courtesy of Citizen Brick.

Central Asia

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan arrested the local leader of the fundamentalist Islamic group Yakyn Inka in an apparent crackdown on the organization, Eurasianet notes. Kyrgyz authorities announced the arrest of the leader, identified only by the initials T.M., last week. A Bishkek court declared Yakyn Inka an extremist group in 2017, but it has been increasingly active in recent months. Though one local Muslim leader said the group members were fanatics who discredit the greater Muslim community, Eurasianet questioned whether “exhortations to absolute asceticism” should be equated with extremism and terrorism.

The Caucasus

Authorities in Tbilisi are allowing Georgia to be used as a transit point for smuggling sanctioned products and military equipment to Russia, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, JAMnews reports. Political leaders in Georgia have issued orders not to interfere with smugglers, Ukrainian intelligence says. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk reacted to the allegations in a television appearance, saying “I cannot believe that you Georgians, our sisters and brothers, would allow the weapons that kill our women and children to pass through smuggling channels.” Georgia has refused to join sanctions against Russia over the war on Ukraine, JAMnews notes.

