Plus, a political clash in Albania, a brain robbery in Russia, and more.

The Big Story: Turkish Drought Ravages Lakes, Threatens Middle East

What happened: Lake Aksehir, once Turkey’s fifth-largest lake, has dried up almost entirely, Hurriyet Daily News writes, saying “global climate change, along with excessive drainage of water for irrigation purposes” has shrunk the freshwater lake in southwestern Turkey. Turkish media regularly run stories about severe drought, shrinking lakes, and related factors such as pollution and mass bird deaths.

More context: Ten Turkish lakes have disappeared in the last 30 years due to climate change, drought, and improper irrigation, Erol Kesici of the Turkish Association for Conservation of Nature told Hurriyet Daily News last year. Southwestern Turkey is particularly vulnerable, he warned. After several years of low rainfall, many Turkish reservoirs last winter fell to levels not seen in years, NASA’s Earth Observatory said.

Worth noting: In July, hundreds of dead flamingos were found on a dried-out part of Lake Tuz in central Turkey’s Konya province. The waters of the hypersaline lake have receded by almost 10 kilometers this year, Global Voices reported. Global warming is worsening drought conditions in the arid central Anatolia region, and severe drought is also ravaging Syria and Iraq where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, sourced in Turkey, fell to record low levels this year. Samah Hadid of the Norwegian Refugee Council urged Turkey to release more water into the river systems while acknowledging the effects of climate change and drought there, writes U.S. public broadcasting’s The World.

News From the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania will start building the first section of a fence along the Belarus border this month, the government said yesterday. The 110-kilometer, razor-wire section should be finished by April, with another 400 kilometers expected to be completed by September 2022, Reuters reports. Thousands of migrants have crossed from Belarus into Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland since the EU imposed sanctions on Minsk over its persecution of opposition protesters. The EU accuses Belarus of flying in migrants and transporting them to the border in retaliation. Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas yesterday said Russia was working with its ally Belarus to foment the crisis. EU countries have been pushing migrants back into Belarus, and some are trapped in limbo on border zones.

Poland will cease importing Russian gas starting in 2023 and instead will rely on Western European suppliers, government commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski says. According to Euractiv, Naimski is hopeful the Baltic Pipe will be fully operational by October 2022, bringing Norwegian gas via Denmark. Poland will not renew its annual 10.2 billion cubic-meter contract with Gazprom, Naimski said, according to Argus Media. He added that liquefied natural gas imports through its terminal at Swinoujscie will also help substitute Russian gas. Long-term, Poland sees gas as a cleaner fuel than coal, but the costs of the switch will be a hard sell with consumers.

Southeastern Europe

Albania’s main opposition party could fracture over the future of controversy-ridden former President Sali Berisha, the Tirana Times writes. Accused of corruption by the United States, Berisha has vowed to enter parliament despite Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha’s decision to expel him from the party’s parliamentary group. Berisha, the most prominent politician of Albania’s post-communist history, was declared persona non grata by the United States earlier this year, a decision he and his supporters denounced. The U.S. State Department accuses Berisha of misappropriation of public funds and other acts to benefit himself, his family, and his political allies, though he has not been convicted of a crime in Albania and is not thought to be under investigation, Exit News notes. Last week Berisha said he would enter parliament because people had voted for him. U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim has repeatedly called on him not to take up his seat.

A caretaker government will lead Bulgaria into its third parliamentary election this year, President Rumen Radev announced Saturday. A series of shaky governments have succeeded each other since July 2020 when the conservative GERB party lost its long hold on power, Euractiv writes. Another snap election this July was won by the startup There Is Such a People Party, just ahead of GERB. Neither party has been able to cobble together a coalition, leading Radev to call for new elections on 14 November, the same day as presidential elections in which he will seek a second term. Radev said he will dissolve parliament and appoint a caretaker administration this week, Ekathimerini reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarus will buy more than $1 billion worth of arms from Russia, President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said Sunday, days after the Belarusian military announced that Russian fighter jets will be sent to the country. Lukashenka mentioned the arms deal as he observed the annual Belarusian-Russian joint military exercises, Reuters reports. In what has become an annual tit-for-tat, Belarus’ EU neighbors urged an EU and NATO response to the exercises, and this year also accused Belarus of “weaponizing” irregular migrants along their borders, RFE/RL reports. An unspecified number of Sukhoi Su-30 fighters will be part of a joint Belarusian-Russian training center in western Belarus, Reuters says.

The ex-wife of the owner of a Russian cryopreservation company seized “a number of frozen bodies and detached brains” in a raid on the premises last week, KrioRus owner Danila Medvedev said, according to the Telegraph. Valeria Udalova says she is the legitimate owner of the remains and she told her staff to seize them. Cryopreservation is a procedure that freezes bodies and brains to be revived in the future, and Udalova says KrioRus is the only European company in the business, The New York Times reported in a June article on the rising interest in the procedure amid the COVID pandemic. KrioRus had 80 bodies in storage, the Times wrote, while the Telegraph puts the figure at 30 human and 20 animal bodies. KrioRus charges about $48,000 to deep-freeze an entire human body, $12,000 for just the brain, and claims to have 500 living clients.

Central Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after members of his entourage contracted COVID-19 and will not travel to Tajikistan for two regional summits this week, Reuters reports. Putin will use a video link to participate in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization summits, Kyrgyzstan’s AKIpress reports. Dealings with the Taliban and Russian interests in the region will be the focus. Heads of state and other high officials from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, and Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, will attend one or both meetings, says analyst Zaki Shaikh in Yeni Safak.

The Caucasus