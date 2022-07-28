Plus: Georgian ex-PM to get more millions, dangerous fertilizer in Estonia, EU bans RT, and more.

The Big Story: Albania’s Meta Named as Informant in Sigurimi Files

What happened: Albania’s former President Ilir Meta is named as an informant in the files of the Sigurimi, the communist-era secret police, according to reports from Euronews, Vox, and Exit News. Meta is mentioned in the files as having voluntarily informed on a friend who tried to illegally cross the border in order to escape from Albania, according to the Albanian Information Authority on Former State Security Documents.

More context: The Sigurimi operated a vast network of informants and used torture, internal exile, and imprisonment against political foes during the communist regime that ruled Albania for over 45 years until 1991. Meta twice previously received a clean bill of health from commissions established to run background checks on politicians, according to Exit News.

Worth noting: Meta, whose term as president ended four days ago, was also prime minister from 1999-2002 and is currently staging a political comeback.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Some 80,000 tons of Russian fertilizer stored in Estonia’s Muuga Harbor cannot be used by the farming industry due to sanctions against Moscow, yet could become dangerous if not handled properly, ERR reports. The fertilizer includes 12,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a combustible substance which is also widely used in industrial explosives. Improper storage of a much smaller amount of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut led to a massive explosion in August 2020 that damaged more than half the city and killed 218 people.

Latvian border guards asked a Russian businessman to sign a document “condemning the actions of the Russian and Belarusian authorities in Ukraine,” the Russian Foreign Ministry claims, according to a report from Caliber.az citing Interfax. The Latvian charge d’affaires in Russia, Dace Rutka, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry yesterday to receive a formal protest, according to the report.

Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill is prohibited from entering Lithuania, LRT reports. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry confirmed yesterday that Kirill, an outspoken supporter of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is on the list of “unwanted persons.” Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Kyiv today for a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrinform reports.

Southeastern Europe

Bulgaria will have to hold early parliamentary elections, most likely on 2 October, after the three major parties failed to agree on a coalition government, bne Intellinews reports. The political situation has been in turmoil since last month when a no-confidence vote in parliament toppled the pro-Western administration of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Montenegro’s Foreign Ministry announced this week that authorities have frozen properties of two Russian citizens in the country, BIRN reports. Earlier this month, the ministry had to cancel restrictions on 34 Russian and Ukrainian citizens, saying they had mistakenly sanctioned the wrong people with the same names as the intended targets of the sanctions.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moldova aims to boost its cyber defenses to protect its critical infrastructure from rising threats, The Wall Street Journal reports. Ransomware attacks on firms in Moldova have increased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita recently told CNN she is “very worried” about Russia’s intentions toward Moldova, where the separatist Transdniester region depends heavily on Russian aid. “If the military actions move further into the southwestern part of Ukraine and toward Odessa, then of course we are very worried,” she said.

An EU court upheld a ban on Russian television station RT, DW reports. The General Court rejected an appeal from RT France and ruled that the state-owned Russian channel “actively supported … the policy of destabilization and aggression conducted by the Russian Federation towards Ukraine.” After the ruling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “We will take similar measures of pressure on Western media that operate in our country.”

The Caucasus

In separate meetings with the head of the UN General Assembly and the president of the Czech Senate, top officials from Armenia have raised the issue of prisoners of war still being held in Azerbaijan in the aftermath of the 2020 war between the two countries, Armenpress reports. General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid met with President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in Prague on a working visit, held talks with Senate President Milos Vystrcil. Czechia is the current president of the Council of the EU.

The global investment bank Credit Suisse must pay over $600 million in damages to Georgia’s former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili – the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party – and other plaintiffs, the Supreme Court of Bermuda has ruled, Agenda.ge reports, citing AP. The long-running court battle goes back to 2011, when Credit Suisse private banker Patrice Lescaudron pilfered the accounts of Ivanishvili and Russian oligarch Vitaly Malkin, among others, to fund a lavish lifestyle.

…