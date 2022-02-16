Plus, Johnny Depp honored in Serbia, Navalny faces new charges, and more.

The Big Story: European Court Quashes Objections by Poland and Hungary to Rule of Law

What happened: The European Court of Justice ruled today that the EU can cut the funds going to member states that don’t comply with the bloc’s rule-of-law standards, Deutsche Welle reports. “The court dismisses the actions brought by Hungary and Poland in their entirety,” the ECJ said in reference to an appeal launched by Warsaw and Budapest against the sanctions mechanism for rule-of-law violations.

More context: Neither country was happy about the ruling, with Polish Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta tweeting that there was a need for “unity against the attack on our sovereignty … Poland must defend its democracy against blackmail aimed at taking away our right to self-determination.” Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga dismissed the ruling as a “political judgment” and proof of the EU’s abuse of its power.

Worth noting: Both Hungary and Poland had previously blocked the EU’s budget for the 2021-2027 time frame, which had a clause tying the allocation of funds to the EU members’ adherence to the rule of law, according to Al Jazeera. The countries eventually agreed to the budget provided that the European Court of Justice would review the rule-of-law clause.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The first contingent of 2,000 U.S. troops are heading towards Slovakia for upcoming NATO drills scheduled for the first half of March, according to Reuters. The U.S. troops will join nearly 1,300 Slovak soldiers for the exercises to be held across seven countries including Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, and the three Baltic nations, the Slovak Ministry of Defense said. Though Slovakia shares a border with Ukraine, the ministry pointed out that the bi-annual drills have long been planned and are not connected to the current tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Still, Foreign Minister Jaroslav Nad said yesterday that Bratislava is mulling the possibility of stationing a NATO unit on Slovak territory.

Southeastern Europe

President Aleksandar Vucic presented Hollywood actor Johnny Depp with a gold medal for his work to promote Serbia yesterday, BIRN reports. Depp, who has been involved in a number of film projects in Serbia in recent years, received the medal for “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world,” according to BIRN. Upon receiving the award, Depp said “if I am given the honor to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me.” There is already a statue of Depp in Serbia, unveiled in 2010 by Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, RFE/RL reports.

Ministers of defense from NATO countries will decide in a meeting this week whether to deploy four additional contingents to southeastern countries that are part of the military alliance, Reuters reports. The plans would deploy around 1,000 troops each to Bulgaria and Romania, and would possibly create battlegroups in Slovakia and Hungary, which would be in addition to recent reinforcements of the NATO eastern flank. Also, unnamed NATO diplomats told Reuters that the ministers are likely to discuss instructing commanders to devise plans for the four battlegroups. “There will be a tasking that allows us to escalate but also to de-escalate if Russia pulls back its military,” a senior NATO diplomat said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A new trial against Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny opened yesterday at the penal colony where he is currently serving a sentence for parole violations, AP reports. The decision to hold the hearings in the remote penal colony was criticized for limiting the access of the public and the media to the court proceedings. Navalny, who is charged with fraud and contempt of court, said “It is just that these people, who ordered this trial, are really scared … [scared] of what I say during this trial, of people seeing that the case is obviously fabricated.” If convicted, the Russian politician faces up to 15 years being added to the two-and-a-half-year sentence that he is currently serving.

The EU condemned a push from Russian lawmakers to grant official recognition to separatists regions in eastern Ukraine, Euronews reports. “The EU strongly condemns the Russian State Duma’s decision to submit a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities,” the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell tweeted. Borrell added that the move was at odds with the Minsk Protocol, a ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine mediated by France and Germany that came into force in 2015. The lower house of the Russian parliament voted yesterday to “send an appeal to the president” on the matter, Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

A singer who recently won a televised competition to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest this May might lose her chance due to a past trip to Russia-occupied Crimea, the BBC reports. Ukraine’s national broadcaster UA:PBC announced it had suspended the signing of the agreement with Alina Pash, who is under investigation for the trip. Under Ukrainian law, it is illegal to enter Crimea via Russian territory. Pash’s song “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” is a mix of musical genres meant “to show the world that Ukrainian culture is beautiful,” she says. Ukraine’s Jamala won the 2016 Eurovision contest with the song “1944,” which is about the deportations of Crimean Tatars, The Guardian reported at the time.

Central Asia

Highway robbery? A Chinese company building a road connecting Kyrgyzstan’s north and south said the project was being slowed down by ongoing thefts, Eurasianet reports. Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport said last week that the China Road and Bridge Corporation had filed a complaint with police and asked for damages of over $3,000 to cover the cost of fencing stolen off a bridge on the road. According to the ministry, such incidents are too common and “negatively affect the image of the country in the eyes of foreign personnel involved in the implementation of road projects.” Dubbed the “alternative north-south road,” the highway runs parallel to a Soviet-era road that is the only transport route currently connecting the two regions.

Borderlands