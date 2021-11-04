Plus, Hungary raises wages, Russia expels Dutch reporter, and more.

The Big Story: Lesser-Known Croatian Wine Fights With Italian Prosecco For Official Name Recognition

What happened: Croatian and Italian winemakers are asking Brussels to rule on whether the Croatians can officially call their wine Prosek, which to the Italians is too close to Prosecco, AP reports. Prosecco wine can be traced back to the bilingual Italian village of the same name near the Slovenian border above Trieste. According to ethnic Slovene Italians who make still another wine, Prosekar, the village is the origin of the grape known as Glera, used for both their wine and Prosecco.

More context: Despite their similar names, Prosecco, Prosek and Prosekar are different drinks. The sparkling Prosecco white wine is made mostly from the Glera grape by three consortia across nine Italian provinces, producing more than 550 million bottles a year. The sweet dessert-wine Prosek is made in Croatia’s Dalmatia region with dried native grapes, and can be red or white. Prosekar, meanwhile, is made from an equal blend of Glera and two other grapes and is produced by a handful of Italian micro-wineries that also want rights to the name.

Worth noting: Before its EU accession, Croatia was advised by the European Commission in 2013 to drop its application to protect the name Prosek because it sounded too much like the Italian Prosecco. After an angry outcry from vintners over the short notice of the change, the commission withdrew its announcement.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Hungarian government has sealed a deal with private sector employers for an almost 20% hike in the minimum wage and skilled-worker pay, the Innovation and Technology Ministry announced yesterday, Reuters reports. The deal, which is expected to be signed later this month, will lead to a rise in the monthly minimum wage to 200,000 forints ($645.72) from 167,400 forints as of January, while the minimum wage for skilled workers will increase to 260,000 forints from 219,000. The wage hikes, coupled with tax rebates, could result in an overall increase of more than 10% in net real wages in the country next year, economists at Takarekbank said. The hike is part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s measures ahead of the 2022 elections to boost economic growth and consumer spending amid rising inflation.

Since the contested presidential election in Belarus in August 2020, more than 80 companies have left the country for Lithuania, AFP reports. Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said “Lithuania can become a gateway to the European Union” for companies like Imaguru, a Belarusian startup hub whose employees were detained by police after expressing support for the Belarusian opposition. The company was kicked out of its Minsk office a month later. “We were shut down because of our political position,” said founder Tania Marinich. According to Gintare Baciuliene of the government agency Invest Lithuania, most companies that relocated were from the IT field, adding “this sector in Belarus is generally well regarded in the world.”

Southeastern Europe

Albania has the highest number of households at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Europe, bne IntelliNews reports. Data compiled by the EU’s statistical office Eurostat shows that people at risk of poverty or social exclusion for households with or without dependent children was just over 50% of the population as of 2020. The EU average is 21% and no other country in Europe topped 40%. Romania ranked second with about 36% of the population at risk of poverty or social exclusion, followed by North Macedonia, Turkey and Serbia at 34.1%, 33.2% and 31.1%. At the other end of the scale, Czechia (12.1%) followed by Slovenia (13.7%) and Slovakia (14.9%) were the countries with the lowest risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Bulgarian prosecutors yesterday charged a far-right presidential candidate with hooliganism and causing injury in an attack on a LGBTQ+ community center in Sofia, Reuters reports. A group of about 10 men barged into the Rainbow Hub last weekend, smashing furniture and attacking people inside. Ultra-right figure and presidential candidate Boyan Rasate, who was part of the group, allegedly attacked Gloriya Filipova, the Rainbow Hub’s project coordinator. Rasate’s legal immunity as a presidential candidate was waived and he has been detained for 72 hours. In a statement about the incident, prosecutors said “the crimes committed stand out with their extreme audacity and disrespect for the democratic foundations of the state.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia expelled a Dutch reporter after refusing to renew his journalist accreditation, The Guardian reports. Tom Vennink, a foreign correspondent in Russia for Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant since 2015, said that he was given three days to leave Russia after his visa was revoked. The Russian Ministry of Interior previously charged Vennink with two minor administrative violations such as failure to register his temporary address. Vennik, who is now back in the Netherlands, said “Russian journalists face serious obstacles in their work, but as a foreign correspondent I was able to report relatively freely on Russia and the Russians for the past six years.” The outgoing Dutch foreign minister, Ben Knapen, told de Volkskrant: “It is not acceptable for the Netherlands if a journalist has to leave a country against his will.”

U.S. federal investigators believe that former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Rudy Giuliani and two attorneys working with him could have violated federal transparency laws, The Guardian reports. The violations are related to specific acts that the groups committed for the advancement of the personal and political interests of a group of Ukrainian prosecutors and political factions in Ukraine. Under U.S. laws, Americans who work for foreign governments or represent their interests need to both register as foreign agents with the U.S. Justice Department and to fully disclose the details of their work. Earlier this year, a phone call surfaced of Giuliani pressuring Ukraine to investigate conspiracies about Trump’s then opponent, current U.S. President Joe Biden.

Central Asia

Temporarily blocked earlier this week, social media sites in Uzbekistan are available again after a high-level intervention, Eurasianet reports. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had been informed of “unilateral, ill-thought-out actions by [state communications regulator] Uzkomnazorat, taken on the orders of the government,” said the president’s press secretary, Sherzod Asadov. Ironically, Asadov’s statement was posted on Telegram which the Uzkomnazorat had blocked, along with Facebook, YouTube, and Russia’s popular Odnoklassniki social network, for breaching data storage laws. Internet users in Uzbekistan said last evening that the social media sites were working again, with the exception of Twitter and TikTok which have been inaccessible since July, also for violating data storage laws.

Borderlands