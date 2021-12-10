Plus, British waste in Romania, Russia and Ukraine trade blame for failed peace talks, and more.

The Big Story: Croatia Ready to Join Schengen, EU Governments Say

What happened: “Croatia is ready” to join the Schengen area, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said yesterday after a consensus was reached by the interior ministers of EU member states, according to Euractiv. It was not immediately clear when the country will join the zone, which allows for unrestricted movement of people across national borders. The European Commission had previously recommended Croatia’s inclusion into Schengen in October 2019.

More context: One of the main issues hindering Croatia’s accession to Schengen was its treatment of migrants, Reuters notes. In October, authorities in Zagreb admitted that police officers at Croatia’s border with Bosnia had forcibly returned migrants back into Bosnia and had denied the migrants their right to request asylum in the EU.

Worth noting: The Schengen zone comprises 26 countries, including Norway and Switzerland, which are not EU members. Bulgaria and Romania, which joined the EU in 2007, six and a half years before Croatia, were deemed ready to join the Schengen area in 2012, but neither country has made any progress in that direction due to the opposition of various other EU member states.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Slovak lawmakers approved a legislative proposal yesterday offering people over the age of 60 up to 300 euros for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, AP reports. Under the new law, people in that age range who receive their first vaccination by 15 January will receive 200 euros in cash, while those who get a booster shot will receive 300 euros in cash. The measure is designed to increase the vaccination rate, which currently stands at 46.5%. The initial proposal from Slovakia’s former prime minister and current Finance Minister Igor Matovic offered 500 euros for anyone over 60 who registered for their first vaccine shot by Christmas.

U.S. President Joe Biden promised additional military support to NATO member states in Central Europe amid a buildup of Russian troops by the Ukrainian border, Reuters reports. According to Lithuanian presidential advisor Asta Skaisgiryte, Biden spoke by phone to the leaders of allied countries located on or near NATO’s border with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, namely Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria. “[Biden] said additional reassurance elements are possible in these countries, and additional military capabilities,” Skaisgiryte said, without going into details about possible locations for military deployments. Biden also told the allies that the U.S. would not reach any agreement with Russia behind their backs, Skaisgiryte added.

Southeastern Europe

Low costs and legislative loopholes risk turning Romania into the waste dump of Europe, prosecutor Teodor Nita told Romanian news site Digi 24. Nita said that illegal transfers of waste across the EU have become more profitable than drug trafficking, “because few people take drugs, while everyone produces waste.” A recent BBC investigation showed how British waste is exported to Romania as second-hand goods and ends up in landfills. The illegal trade, called a waste crime, is thriving because the costs of exporting trash are lower than those of disposing of it properly in Britain. According to Nita, storing garbage in Romania costs between 17 and 35 euros per ton, while dealing with it in Britain costs around £500 (585 euros) per ton.

The ambivalent attitude of Bulgarian authorities towards vigilantes seems to be encouraging them to hunt down migrants, RFE/RL reports. One of the vigilantes, Dinko Valev, posted a video of himself on Facebook last month in the act of forcing a group of men to lie down on the ground and telling them not to come to Bulgaria again. Hours after the video was posted, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry issued a statement saying that police at the border with Turkey apprehended 20 illegal migrants, without mentioning if Valev played a role in the action. Back in 2016, then Prime Minister Boyko Borisov actually thanked vigilantes and said that “any help for the police, for the border police, and for the state is welcome.” Borisov later backtracked on his comments and said that “citizens should not exceed their rights.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the conflict in eastern Ukraine to genocide against Russians, AFP reports. His remarks came yesterday during a meeting of the presidential rights council in response to a question about discrimination against Russian speakers beyond Russia’s borders. “I have to say that Russophobia is a first step towards genocide,” Putin said. “You and I know what is happening in Donbass,” he added, a reference to the conflict in eastern Ukraine fueled by pro-Russian separatists. “It certainly looks like genocide.” Also yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated the U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In related news, Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other yesterday for a breakdown in negotiations for a ceasefire agreement in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reports. Ukraine’s delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, which also includes Russia and the OSCE, issued a statement saying “Unfortunately, all initiatives of the Ukrainian side were rejected by the Russian Federation under contrived pretexts.” The proposals included prisoner swaps, reopening a checkpoint, and expanding a joint communications center. Russia replied that Kyiv had submitted “absolutely absurd” proposals, and accused Ukraine of only pretending to negotiate. Ukrainian troops have been battling Russian-backed forces in the region since 2014.

Central Asia

Kazakh authorities said that satellite images of more than 500 cities and villages countrywide show evidence of squatting in more than 400,000 locations, bne IntelliNews reports. The information was made public earlier this week by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry. “We look at high-resolution satellite images and see buildings beginning to appear and construction work underway, but this land is not recorded in the state land registry,” said Baubek Oralmagambetov, head of the ministry’s Aerospace Committee, adding that the information had been turned over to the General Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation. According to activists, many people occupy land illegally due to corruption in the process for securing land authorization legally.

Borderlands