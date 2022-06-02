Plus: Pussy Rioter arrested in Croatia, pufferfish scourge in the Aegean, Poland to get blocked EU funds, and more.

The Big Story: Refugee Support on the Chopping Block in Czechia

What happened: The Czech Republic is scaling back support for Ukrainian war refugees, according to reports from Czech Radio, Romea.cz, and Echo24.cz. A proposal passed this week by the lower house of parliament calls for a cut in monetary benefits for food and basic hygiene products, and would limit support to refugees who have acquired permanent residence in the country, Echo24.cz reports. The amendment also puts a time limit on free housing and free health insurance for refugees, except for children and the elderly. The amendments still have to be approved by the Senate.

As of 15 June, Prague will close its main refugee center and cancel free public transport for the refugees. The city government shuttered aid efforts at the main train station at the end of May, erecting temporary “tent cities” for refugees instead, causing other aid organizations to also pull out of the location, Romea.cz reports.

More context: Mayor Zdenek Hrib said Prague is struggling with the situation due to the number of refugees – over 83,000 have been registered in the city – and the country’s failure to implement a system to relocate them to less crowded regions, Czech Radio reports. The Czech government is already denying refugee assistance to those with dual Hungarian-Ukrainian citizenship, most of whom are Roma. Interior Minister Vit Rakusan in May offered them free train trips to Hungary instead.

Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced today that 20% of the country is under Russian control, the Kyiv Independent reports. He was speaking via videolink to Luxembourg lawmakers.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary is going to bat for the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country’s latest attempt to stall sanctions on Russian oil imports, three EU diplomats told Politico. Hungary is insisting that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the list of sanctioned individuals, they said. Kirill is a vocal supporter of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Moscow’s war on Ukraine. Budapest previously delayed the sanctions by successfully demanding a concession for itself, Czechia, and Slovakia, so they can continue to receive Russian oil via pipelines.

The EU will release blocked funds to Poland despite its concerns over “rule-of-law” violations in Warsaw’s controversial judicial overhaul, Politico reports. EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to visit Warsaw today to announce the decision, which comes after long disagreements over the release of the 35.4 billion euros of coronavirus recovery funds. In October 2021, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled Poland’s constitution is at odds with, and takes precedence over, some EU treaty articles. Von der Leyen described the ruling at the time as “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order,” according to Reuters. Poland’s reforms address only 10% of the commission’s concerns, legal expert Laurent Pech said, telling Politico, “It’s a joke, it does not even come close to guaranteeing compliance.”

Southeastern Europe

Albania has taken over as chair of the UN Security Council for the first time in its history, Exit News reports. Tirana will focus on targeting violations of international law and human rights abuses during its one-month leadership position, Prime Minister Edi Rama. “The world is turbulent and we continue to witness indescribable atrocities in more than 50 conflicts around the globe. Democracy and human rights are being severely tested in different parts of the world,” Rama said in a video address.

U.S. lawmaker Colin Allred has proposed a resolution to Congress calling for the prosecution of Serbs who raped Kosovar civilians, BIRN reports. Vasfije Krasniqi Goodman, now a Kosovo lawmaker, testified before Congress in 2019 about being raped by Serbian policemen during the late-1990s war when she was 16. She is one of the few victims to speak publicly about wartime sexual violence in Kosovo. Kosovo’s Supreme Court acquitted two former Serbian policemen of the rape charges in 2014. Allred, a Democrat from Texas, introduced the resolution Tuesday urging the Serbian government to “stop protecting and glorifying any persons who were involved in war crimes during the Kosovo conflict.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The use of VPNs in Russia in order to access blocked websites has increased by 5,300% since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, and one popular VPN has recently stopped working, most likely due to interference by government authorities and internet providers, The Moscow Times reports. The Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked over 65,000 websites since the war began. Meanwhile, recent pro-Kremlin disinformation on the internet includes such claims as the monkeypox virus being a product of U.S. biolabs in Nigeria and hungry Britons considering cannibalism, EUvsDisinfo reports.

Central Asia

A member of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot was arrested 30 May in Croatia and Amnesty International has called on authorities not to extradite her to Turkmenistan, Reuters reports. Aysoltan Niyazov, a dual Russian-Turkmen national who traveled to Croatia as part of Pussy Riot’s anti-war concert tour, was detained based on an Interpol warrant issued by Turkmenistan, where she is wanted on embezzlement charges. Calling for Niyazov’s release, Amnesty’s Julia Hall said “Interpol warrants have been notoriously abused by a number of authoritarian regimes and countries with appalling human rights records to try to silence activists … Croatia should not be complicit in such practices.”

Borderlands

Pufferfish are taking over the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, BIRN reports. The habitat of the poisonous fish with a fast breeding cycle is spreading northward as the sea’s waters warm, threatening marine life and the livelihoods of fishermen in the region, according to the article, and experts say traditional rivals Turkey and Greece must work together to combat the invasive species.

