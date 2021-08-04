Plus, LGBT family flees Russia, Turkey at odds with U.S. over Afghan refugees, and more.

The Big Story: Landmark Compensation Ruling for Czech Romani Women

What happened: Czech President Milos Zeman signed a bill into law offering compensation to women who were sterilized forcibly or unknowingly in the past, The Guardian reports. The women, mostly from the Roma minority, can receive 300,000 Czech crowns (11,800 euros) from the government as compensation.

More context: The then-Czechoslovak state introduced forced sterilization as part of a eugenics agenda that lasted from the early 1970s until 1993; the practice continued into this century in the Czech Republic and did not stop definitively until the law on consent was amended in 2012. Although the total number is not known, the European Roma Rights Center estimates that hundreds were sterilized without their consent throughout the 1990s with the last-known case in 2007.

Worth noting: Barbora Cernusakova, Amnesty International’s researcher on the Czech Republic, said in a statement that the law “will finally establish a path to justice for survivors of unlawful sterilisations,” according to Euronews. “For decades these brave women have had to live with the trauma they were subjected to at the hands of the authorities, yet they never gave up fighting for their rights,” Cernusakova said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The EU’s law enforcement agency Europol assisted Polish authorities in dismantling an organized crime group involved in the production of illegal cigarettes, according to a press release. At the end of July, more than 100 officers from the Border Guard conducted searches near Warsaw, dismantled an illegal cigarette factory, and charged 16 suspects, including the leader of the criminal organization, for involvement in illegal tobacco activities. The Polish authorities also seized 1.6 million counterfeit cigarettes along with 13 tons of tobacco which could have been used to produce an additional 13 million cigarettes representing a tax loss of 3.8 million euros for the Polish Treasury.

The Estonian city of Tartu is successfully persuading young people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, The Associated Press reports. Around half of Tartu’s teenagers aged 12 to 17 have already received their first vaccine shot and local health officials hope the number will increase to 70 percent by 1 September when the new school year begins. The success of the drive could be due to the strong outreach campaign through schools and social media, easy registration procedures, and Tartu’s educated population in light of it being a university and research hub. Estonia’s schools have only provided online learning since February, with exceptions being made for the youngest children and students taking exams.

Southeastern Europe

The tourism industry in Albania has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels despite a change for the better this year, BIRN reports. According to a report by the country’s Institute of Statistics, in 2019 the sector employed about 64,000 people and contributed some 3.23 percent to the country’s GDP. The numbers dropped by 58.5 percent in 2020 to 2.6 million, according to another report from the Institute of Statistics, and the earnings from tourism halved from 2019 to 2020. Besnik Vathi of the Association of Tour Operators in Albania said the tourism season this year did not really get underway until the start of summer because the EU only lifted travel restrictions to Albania in June.

The Albanian resort town of Ksamil, popular with both domestic and foreign tourists. Photo by Pudelek/Wikimedia Commons.

Despite limited political experience, Bulgarian prime minister-designate Plamen Nikolov said yesterday that he was confident he can form a government, Reuters reports. Nikolov, a member of the anti-elite There Is Such a People (ITN) party, presented his nominations for ministers to the Socialists and two other parties whose support is needed for a parliamentary majority. ITN can decide by the end of Friday to either submit Nikolov’s government to a parliamentary vote or return the mandate to the president. Failure to form a government could result in the third parliamentary elections in Bulgaria this year, jeopardizing Sofia’s access to EU coronavirus recovery funds and its management of the pandemic.

Eastern Europe and Russia

An increasing number of prominent Belarusian athletes have been speaking out about the pressure from Belarusian authorities after sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya refused to return home, The Guardian reports. Timanovskaya, who was asked by her team officials to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after criticizing her coaches, left Japan on a Vienna-bound plane after being granted a Polish visa. She did not fly directly to Warsaw due to security concerns, according to a statement by Polish deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz on Twitter. Belarusian heptathlete and Olympian Yana Maksimava wrote on Instagram that after the incident with Tsimanouskaya, she and her husband Andrei Krauchanka, also a medaled Olympian, would remain in Germany due to the government pressure on the opposition in Belarus.

An LGBT family that received death threats after appearing in an ad have fled Russia, The Moscow Times reports. After intense backlash, including threats and outrage from conservative groups, Russian organic grocer VkusVill withdrew the ad which featured a woman with her female partner and two daughters, replacing it with an apology. On Sunday, the family’s matriarch, Yuma, posted a photo to Instagram showing the family members waving an LGBT flag; her daughter Mila geotagged her location on Instagram as Barcelona and said that they had left Russia on short notice. “Sadly, we were left without a job and without a home because of this difficult situation with VkusVill,” Mila wrote.

Central Asia

Around 98 percent of academic papers that Uzbek scholars publish appear in disreputable journals, Eurasianet reports. One of the main reasons is the unrealistic quota for students on publishing in foreign journals, according to Bahtiyor Eshchanov of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms in Tashkent, who co-authored a paper on the topic in the peer-reviewed journal Publications. For instance, PhD students are required by the Attestation Commission to publish no fewer than 10 papers, including one abroad. The demand for quantity over quality, a shift that happened in the past decade, did not increase the country’s scientific reputation but instead harmed it by forcing “lecturers who want to stay in academia to engage in pseudo-research,” Eshchanov and his co-authors found.

Borderlands