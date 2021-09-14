Russia brands independent journalists and activists “foreign agents,” as the West looks on.

Friday night is a ritual time. Some people go for a beer with friends; others might choose a show to stream over the weekend. In Russia, journalists and activists check the web page of the Ministry of Justice. Friday is when the ministry publishes an updated list of media or individuals it terms “foreign agents.”

The list includes nearly 50 media organizations and individuals – international as well as Russian.

The “foreign agents” must say on all of their published work, including on social media, that the material was “created and/or distributed by a foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent.” They also must submit humiliating quarterly reports on all income and expenses, including details such as how much they spend on coffee, clothes, or rent.

The most unpleasant aspect of being a “foreign agent” is not spelled out in law. One immediately becomes toxic to friends and employers. Journalist Alesya Marokhovskaya, 2021 European Press Prize Investigative Reporting Award winner, added to the list on 20 August, had been invited to be a mentor at a hackathon in Yekaterinburg, until the invitation was withdrawn. She said lawyers advised the organizers to not get involved with her because of possible negative consequences.

The space for independent journalism and civic initiatives began to shrink sharply after the mass protests of 2011. The last independent TV channel, Dozhd, was kicked out of cable networks in 2014. This year, Western foundations supporting democracy in Russia were declared “undesirable” and NGOs that cooperated with them “foreign agents.”

Young Russians, those who grew up after the collapse of the USSR, came up with workarounds. No grants – we will organize crowdfunding. You can’t be on TV – we’ll start a YouTube channel.

Today, the Kremlin tries to eliminate even these islands of freedom. Mass protests in Moscow in the summer of 2019, after independent politicians were denied registration for local elections, triggered fresh repressions. Internet users are persecuted for social media posts and comments. President Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny was poisoned and then sentenced to three years in prison. Members of his initiatives – the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Navalny.Live YouTube channel – were labeled extremists and thus shut out of public activity.

In the early 2000s, Putin offered Russians 10% GDP growth and “sovereign democracy.” After two decades, his regime doesn’t try to create new visions; it is simply violent. And Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has provided inspiration on what to do when citizens don’t obey.

Last year, Lukashenka falsified presidential elections and organized a terror campaign against participants in peaceful protests throughout Belarus. Three hundred thousand people who joined opposition rallies in mid-August finally were tamed by mass arrests and torture. Belarus has about 700 political prisoners today. Police come even for those who posted critical remarks on social media a year ago. More than 100,000 people have been issued visas by Poland and Lithuania.

Russian activists and journalists face the same dilemma: if you don’t agree with the authorities, you must be ready for emigration or a prison term. Navalny colleagues Lyubov Sobol, Kira Yarmysh, and Leonid Volkov chose life in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ilya Yashin, a former associate of the murdered opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, and The Insider’s editor in chief, Roman Dobrokhotov, are still in Moscow but stress that this could change quickly.

The fundamental difference between the situation of Russian and Belarusian civil society lies not in the actions of authoritarian leaders but in the reaction of the West. After the mass arrests and police brutality in Minsk, sanctions were imposed on the country’s leadership. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the probable winner of last year’s elections, is being received by European leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Navalny when he was being treated in Berlin for the poisoning. But neither the fact that Russian secret services used chemical weapons against a political opponent nor his subsequent imprisonment prevented Germany from finishing a gas pipeline with Gazprom. In addition, in July, the United States announced the lifting of sanctions on companies involved in constructing the pipeline, Nord Stream 2. Some analysts explain this decision as a desire to appease the Germans after Trump’s presidency; others see it as an effort to avoid tensions with allies given the existing problems with China. In any case, the West remains passive during unprecedented repression against Russian civil society.

This passivity encourages the Kremlin. Three German NGOs in Russia were deemed “undesirable organizations.” Foundations in Russia run by German political parties were denied new agreements to operate properly; German government websites experienced Russian cyberattacks.

In Russian media, news about recently arrested activists, new “foreign agents,” and activists who left the country is mixed with footage of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Afghans who worked closely with Western troops or other entities had a chance to get on evacuation flights. The rest, who believed in the concepts of human rights, democracy, and freedom of speech, were left on their own. Should they keep trying to be agents of change for their country? Collaborate with the authorities? Or opt for exile?

Russians with democratic values face the same questions. In 2015, Russian film director Kirill Nenashev made a documentary about the 2011-2012 Moscow protests, Putin Forever? The film is still shown at festivals in Russia and abroad. These days, audiences ask its creator whether there should still be a question mark at the end of the title.

Olena Babakova is a journalist specializing in migration, international mobility, and Polish-Ukrainian relations. She is a columnist at Krytyka Polityczna (Warsaw) and European Pravda (Kyiv) and is a Rethink.CEE German Marshall Fund fellow.