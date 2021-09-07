A new exodus: leaving Russia in 2021. From Novaya Gazeta.

The year 2021 will go down in Russia as the era of a new wave of political emigration. Waves of emigration are an ongoing drama (you could see them as a national feature) of life in Russia. But today, the first mass emigration since Soviet times is happening not because people don’t want to live in their homeland, and not out of people’s desire to seek a better life, and they’re not moving to their mansions in London! Russian citizens with “incorrect views” are ending up abroad because it’s too dangerous for them to stay at home. At any moment, they could be subject to a search, or their relatives could be pressured; they could be fired from a job or expelled from university, or arrested on some “public health” charge, perhaps deemed a “foreign agent” and a member of an undesirable organization. Legal protection mechanisms are being extinguished. Lawyers are being deprived of the ability to work.

The country is naked and vulnerable, stripped of both media and human rights protections. This political terror is transforming the drama of Russian emigration into a national tragedy.

It is young patriots who are leaving, while conformists, and those who have nothing to lose, remain.

Escaping the unreasoning terror, they flee toward the peripheries of the former empire, where a 20-something young man who has lost his job, and his belief in his homeland, can survive. Not far from home, but where “Russian justice” does not operate.

Many from the former Anti-Corruption Foundation [established by Alexei Navalny], designated as extremist and banned in Russia, have ended up in Georgia, where they may be able to make some kind of plans for the future without fear of arrest. The most rational choice for young people who believe that a “bright future” is possible for Russia, however, is to continue their studies in the West and to try to forget what they left behind at home. Eight of Navalny’s former regional chiefs of staff have left the country, and a further 11 are on trial. Their crime literally consisted of desiring to change the government through electoral means – that is, to live in their own country as free citizens, in complete compliance with old and new versions of the Constitution.

Following behind the activists into emigration are those working in the suppressed media, from [Russian student political journal] DOHA, to Project Media (both deemed undesirable organizations – Novaya Gazeta note) and MBK Media [owned by political exile Mikhail Khodorkovsky], as well as collateral victims of the “new order” like the LGBT family who incautiously appeared in a commercial for a supermarket.

Those who have worked in Russian non-profit organizations for longer have managed to establish social connections and build up savings. It’s easier for these 40-somethings to escape the current dead end, to get further away than Georgia or Lithuania, to arrange some new projects abroad. Otherwise they could go into “internal exile,” refusing to engage in politics, finding some modest place “in the commercial sector.” Some of them are now boasting on Facebook about their new role at Yandex. It’s safe there, for now.

Truly, those with a renewed sense of dedication to their homeland – and they are usually the young – those who have values and a sense of dignity, have a most appalling range of options before them.

Option #1 is to give up on everything you believe in and be like Russia Today presenter Anton Krasovsky: seek an income from the right government organization and just enjoy your life. Option #2 is to join a new “generation of windscreen-cleaners and night watchmen,” for whom an amazing new programming opportunity has opened up! This kind of modern-day Martin Eden, a character from a Jack London novel, spends his days trying to do something useful for the country, while learning coding at night, for his subsistence. Option #3 – and this is not an option for many – is to go on believing that people are born free, and therefore to live outside the law without the slightest guilt, as an individual, and risk going to prison. And finally, option #4 is to swell the ranks of the new Russian political diaspora in Tbilisi, the saddest people in the world, existing against a backdrop of mountains and wine.

Russia does not value its people at all. Some of them emigrate, but thanks to the country’s maternal assets, those people remaining will produce more people – with the expectation that the new ones will definitely not want to be free; in fact, they will actively engage in “online voting in elections,” will conscientiously submit questions to the government “hotline” and will enjoy the Tavrida art festival [government-sponsored art festival, held in Crimea]. The most popular method of survival in Russia in 2021 is trying not to think about anything and not asking yourself any unnecessary questions.

Yet it goes without saying that the political upheaval of this summer will not end. The ones who force the best young people out of Russia will have to do battle with the world of today. And as the experience of the 20th century showed, in this battle they are bound to face a disgraceful and pitiful defeat. The question is how old we will all be when that happens. What will we use our only life for, and what will we spend it on?

Kirill Martynov is the political editor of Novaya Gazeta. This commentary originally ran on NovayaGazeta.ru. Reprinted with permission and edited for clarity.

Translated by Victoria Roberts.

Photo by jo.sau/Flickr.