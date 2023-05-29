Whoever wins the war in Ukraine will govern a population primarily composed of people aged over 50 and heading in the wrong direction. From Dennik N.

Every day, the internal media are discussing who will win the war in Ukraine. The real question, however, is: What does a victory really mean?

If we’re talking about a military victory, nobody can deny, for example, that the Soviet Union raised its flag and placed its soldiers in Berlin in 1945. Similarly, and in the same year, the United States raised its flag and placed its soldiers in Japan. However, it would only take Japan and Germany eight years before their economies reached pre-war levels. Among other reasons, this was because the U.S. pushed through a series of wide-ranging political and market reforms in the two countries.

In the long run, both Germany and Japan profited from their military losses. They got rid of totalitarian ideologies and their fantasies of world domination. Their state-controlled economies, oriented at territorial expansion and military production, were replaced by market economies – consumer-oriented and with a strong social dimension. In both Germany and Japan, already in the 1960s there were times of economic miracles and overall prosperity.

The story of the Soviet Union – the war’s main military victor – was markedly different. Its economy was inefficient, with continued shortages of just about everything. Moreover, the country entered a nonsensical and exhausting competition with the U.S. in building military power. By the 1980s, the last years of socialism, nobody was in any doubt any longer as to whether “raising the flag” and winning at peace and prosperity were the same thing.

The post-war prosperity of Germany and Japan was supported not just through market reforms, but also through a significant growth in population. After all, you cannot grow an economy without people, and young people are the main engine of an economy. They are the ones buying housing, cars, and consumer goods. Older people don’t need as much. What, then, is the current situation and the future prospects of Ukraine and Russia?

A Negative Prognosis for Ukraine

In March, the European Commission published a population prognosis on Ukraine, summarizing key past trends and modeling scenarios of future development. In the 1960s, Ukraine had a population of 47 million. The population numbers peaked in 1994, reaching almost 52 million. Then followed years of political and economic decline, with oligarchs and incompetent politicians governing the country. Ukraine’s citizens (including Russian speakers) voted with their feet, leaving the country in large numbers. By 2020, 6 million Ukrainians lived beyond the borders of the country, more than half of them in Russia.

Naturally, the bad economic and political situation wasn’t helpful to the country’s birth rate, which by 2021 sunk to 1.2 children per woman of childbearing age. This was one of the lowest levels in all of Europe. By 2022, Ukraine’s population was down to 43 million – far lower than the figure from 1970. Naturally, the people who were leaving were primarily young. That meant that Ukraine’s population not only shrunk but – even more importantly – grew old. From the point of view of the long-term perspective of a country’s development, we can say that Ukraine’s governing elites had lost the war for their country back in the 1990s.

An elderly woman sells lilacs on a Kyiv street. Photo by Gleb Garanich via Reuters.

The Russian invasion further widened the demographic abyss. According to data by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine were registered in Europe in December 2022, including 2.8 million in Russia, 1.5 million in Poland, and 1 million in Germany. In this case, too, we can say that most people leaving the country have been young people, especially women with children. The average age of the refugees is 29.4 years.

How many refugees will return to Ukraine after the war? That depends on how long the war lasts, and what Ukraine’s economy looks like once the war is over. Generally speaking, recent migrants are the ones that want to return the most. When a migrant has lived abroad for only a few months, they will accept any type of job and rental housing. Later on, they want a higher income, their own place to live, and a good school for their kids. Once a few years have gone by, the likelihood of returning to their country of origin is low.

The European Commission’s prognosis works with five scenarios. The first (optimistic) one is based on the war ending already this year, and a quick return of 80 percent of the migrants. The fifth (worst) one counts on the war lasting for five years, and a subsequent return of 35 percent of migrants after five years, and 75 percent of migrants after 30 years. The best scenario says the population of Ukraine will decrease from 43 to 39.3 million in 2027, and then to 34.4 million in 2052. The worst scenario forecasts a decrease to 35.4 million by 2027, and to 29.9 million by 2052. In all scenarios, the biggest problem is not that Ukraine’s population will be much smaller, but that it will be much older.

Russia Would Need a Million Migrants Each Year

What about the other player? The population living on the territory of today’s Russia decreased from 148 million in 1990 to 143 million in 2005-2010, only to grow to an estimated 145 million before the start of the war. Obtaining relevant demographic data from today’s Russia is not easy. However, demographers from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics recently published a population prognosis of Russia.

The country’s population exhibits an unusual combination of high educational achievement and a very low life expectancy, especially among men. The average Russian man lives to be only 66.5 years old, which is four years less than in Bangladesh and 16 less than in Japan. The reasons for this include a (poorly managed) COVID-19 pandemic, as well as alcoholism and smoking.

Russia used to benefit from immigration, sourced especially from the former Soviet republics in Central Asia and the Caucasus. For Putin, the size of Russia’s population was a synonym for the state’s future power. He implemented pragmatic, liberal immigration policies, which worked well. Some 250,000 immigrants each year outweighed at least partially the fact that Russia’s population was shrinking and getting older. By 2022, however, Russia’s net immigration was only 62,000 people, while deaths exceeded births by almost 600,000.

Over the coming decade, Russia would ideally need an annual net immigration of some 1 million people, so as to offset the effects of a low birth rate, high mortality, and a population that is quickly growing older. Under different scenarios in the prognosis, by 2030 Russia’s population will shrink to between 140 and 143 million. However, the prognosis does not take into account the deaths of Russian soldiers on the front line, nor the young Russians who left the country in order to dodge the draft.

The war in Ukraine is likely to impact Russia’s population trends more indirectly. Russia’s economy is nowhere near as strong as those of the United States or Germany. Therefore, the enormous cost of war places a proportionately heavier burden on Russia. The fear of the draft and the decline in living standards will contribute to couples postponing getting pregnant, young and educated people leaving the country, and immigration to Russia slowing down. Data for 2022 show that the planned high immigration gains will no longer be realistic.

Summing up, Russia will suffer a much lighter demographic hit than its victim Ukraine, but the war will speed up the process of Russia’s population getting older and smaller. And if Russia somehow manages to conquer the Donbas or all of Ukraine, this will only make the problem worse. Whoever “raises the flag” there will be governing a population primarily aged 50+. And they will be dealing with the problem of the fundamental sustainability of the country and its economy. At the end of the day, both parties will end up losing the Russia-Ukraine war.

Winners Will Be China, Partially Germany and Poland

Will the war also have winners? China will certainly be one. Russia is getting itself into a more and more humiliating position vis-a-vis China. In exchange for political and material support, Russia has to provide China with oil and other raw materials at steeply discounted prices. It will also have to support all of China’s global ambitions, whether they suit it or not. To some extent, the winners will also include Poland and Germany, who will benefit from a young and educated labor force coming to their countries.

Of course, it matters a lot to us [Slovaks] who gets to raise their flag on our eastern border. Once, Nazi Germany as well as a militarized Japan were the main threats to global peace and prosperity. Back then, we couldn’t imagine that these two countries would one day represent some of the basic building blocks of the modern world order. Today we can clearly see that the greatness of a country lies not in the size of its territory, but in an advanced economy and a good quality of life for its citizens.

We need this order to one day also include a democratic and prosperous Russia, one that is fit for the 21st century. But this will not happen as long as the country is governed by an old man staring into the yellowed maps of the Soviet empire.

