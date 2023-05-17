The kings of electropop conquered the socialist bloc and are still profiting from being at the right time in the right cold war. From Dennik N.

He was standing in the middle of a big Icarus bus, so everybody could see him. His unusual black clothes attracted some glances. But his position in the central bend of the vehicle, almost like on a stage, was made even more prominent by a particular object. Under his arm, he held an LP record.

He could have wrapped it in newspapers, or hidden it in a bag. But no. The record cover proudly stuck out from under his arm, so that you could tell the name of the band. The LP looked brand new – after all, it had only been released a few weeks back.

The year was 1986 and the bus was making its way through the streets of a socialist town, one where iron was pouring from a blast furnace. As a matter of fact, the environment would have been a perfect match for a video by the band on the record cover, which utilized metallic sounds in its music. But the band had no notion of the country, the town, or the boy who was carrying their record like a holy relic.

I was staring at the traveler with an increasing nervousness, furiously deliberating how best to approach him. It felt as if he were radiating a glowing aura.

An Active Audience

The model for this type of fame and business had been clearly established. First, you had to have a good combination of catchy musical production, a sexy vibe, and a curated image. The main product was a recording of good quality, which had to make it to all the radio stations, and the sales had to be supported by a subsequent concert tour.

Until the turn of the millennium, the main rule of pop culture was straightforward: Increasing records sales mean more fame, and more popularity means more records sold. The role of the listener in this scheme was quite simple: Passively enjoy your favorite music, while spending as much money as possible.

And then there were exceptions to this rule, such as Depeche Mode.

It was not the case that the band from Basildon, UK, did not care about record sales at all. But the difference was in how they formed their audience. We’re talking here about an active audience, people who dedicate a lot of their free time and energy to their hobby. For example, through self-organization in fan clubs, or holding their own events. Genuine work was being done in the form of creating one’s own personal image, which consisted in much more than just purchasing everyday merchandising products.

Demand for the Non-Existent

This kind of audience behavior reached a hitherto unseen level in the countries of the former socialist bloc. There, Depeche Mode’s fame started growing in the mid-1980s. All of this in conditions which would have to be considered absurd from the point of view of the common rules of show business. Here, not only could you not buy any records by the band, but their songs, photos, and videos were not even present in the media.

Strong demand formed for something that was not available. A capitalist market would have gladly fed all these hungry mouths. Instead, Depeche Mode fans in socialist countries had to satisfy this demand through their own activities. This proactive attitude created a fan base that was all the stronger for it, and at the peak of the craze, tens of thousands of fans were trying to get into the Depeche Mode concert in Prague in 1988. The size of this black-clad mass surprised state authorities, the band, and even the fans themselves. According to contemporary information, only one quarter of those who wanted to attend the show made it inside the sold-out venue.

“After Budapest, Moscow, and Warsaw – finally in PRAGUE,” enthused Mlady svet (Young World) magazine ahead of Depeche Mode’s 1988 concert in the Czechoslovak capital.

One year previously, the band had released the album Music for the Masses, its title ironically commenting on their position on the periphery of the music business. On the cover, loudspeakers blared music into what looked like empty land. By the time of the Prague concert at the latest, however, reality showed that the masses were in fact there, and they adored the band.

Depeche Mode entered the socialist bloc as on a pre-won battlefield, the conquering of which entailed no costs. Without them, their management, or their record company having to lift a finger, they came here to accept a ready-made cult. This cult feeds them in these countries to this day, and can be witnessed, among other things, in the form of the sold-out stadiums on their current tour, promoting their 15th studio album, Memento Mori.

Questions remain: Why did all of this happen? And why exactly Depeche Mode?

Socialist Fetish

A brief answer could be as follows: The band were at the right time in the right cold war. Even though the 1980s brought a gradual thawing of political frost, in pop culture there was still a lot of unmet demand. To be more precise, there was a lack of things to devote oneself to. Socialist entertainment did not really deal in adoration and fetish.

And suddenly, all of that was here in a single package. The undulation of Dave Gahan’s body, demolishing the rigid choreographies of socialist TV programs. The unprecedented androgyny of Martin Gore. The provocative black aesthetic, which did not fit into the color scale of a joyous socialist future. And, of course, the captivating and courageously full vocals, as well as the industrial electronic sounds, redolent of contemporary life.

We’re talking about music that had its finger right on the pulse of its era. After punk came a very diverse musical scene and Depeche Mode were part of it. When you listened to socialist radio, you would never say “Wow, that’s something I’ve never heard before!” But that’s exactly the feeling I had when I first heard the song “Shake the Disease.”

While the older generation was nostalgically recalling the relaxed 1960s and the accompanying “beat music,” people born after 1970 were already demanding something new. The melancholic electronica of city boys was a better fit for young people living in the recently-built socialist housing projects. This was a band that you could identify with not only musically, but also image-wise.

If the title [of the Slovak TV documentary series] Fetishes of Socialism is a good descriptor of anything, it is surely the phenomenon of Depeche Mode. This was an idol that came from the free West but flourished in the environment of a regulated society.

Archives and contemporary recordings talk of how people from the subculture would get the right DIY haircut, put together an appropriate outfit, and get their hands on the band’s work – of course, through unofficial cassette tape distribution. The title of the documentary film Our Hobby is Depeche Mode is a good description of this entire fan community.

Profiting From Geopolitics

What band can say that a wholesocial subculture was named after them? The conflict between “depešáci” and metalheads in the socialist era is well-documented. But let us repeat once again: It is not a trivial thing that by listening to a particular band you could become someone.

In a regime where the formation of any collectives outside the doctrine was seen as undesirable and the word “diversity” did not exist, you could create a particular identity using the initials DM. You could express yourself, belong somewhere, and even be cool. Your life in a place of ideological boredom became more bearable, more fun.

Depeche Mode built their popularity in the socialist bloc on the basis of a particular geopolitical situation, where the music and the image of the band were the perfect reflection of the mood of young people. A phenomenon was born that would keep on resonating for a long time. Among other things, it led to the writing of a play, with the illustrated book Depešáci currently in the pipeline.

Political Electropop

For the sake of completeness, let us dig even deeper: This 1980s band from the “decadent West” had, in their early albums, touched on issues such as corporate greed, social inequality, poverty, exploitation, and racism.

In other words, Czechoslovak fans of Depeche Mode were – to a large degree unwittingly – dancing to political electropop, whose lyrics would have easily won approval by the country’s socialist censors. As a matter of fact, they would have praised the band for their social critique. What was prohibited, allowed, desirable, and rejected became one big mess, which we can now file away as a historical anecdote.

What does deserve remembering is the specific situation where without any massive marketing, self-presentation, or media imposition, a broad and active audience was formed, showering the band with limitless love and, at the end of the day, also money. And that is something that will probably never be repeated again.

…

Patrik Garaj is an editor with the Slovak news outlet Dennik N, often writing on literature, architecture, and music. This article originally appeared in Dennik N and is republished with permission.

Translated by Matus Nemeth.