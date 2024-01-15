Did an Orthodox saint bless the Soviet leader who ruthlessly suppressed all forms of religion?

TBILISI (Reuters) | A large protest was held in Tbilisi on 13 January to demand harsh punishment for a woman accused of defacing a religious icon depicting Soviet dictator Josef Stalin which was recently installed in the Georgian capital.



The suspect is alleged to have splashed paint on the icon, which was on display in the city’s main Holy Trinity Cathedral, on 9 January in an act of protest that exposed deep divisions in Georgia over the former Soviet dictator’s legacy in his homeland.



Alt-Info, the pro-Russian ultra-conservative movement that organized the protest, used a post on the Telegram messaging app to compare the “desecration” of the icon to repression of religion that occurred under Stalin’s regime.



“We express our position regarding the current events and emphasize that the fact of pouring paint on the icon in the Patriarchal Church is a kind of raid on the church and repeats the experience of the Bolshevik past,” it said.



Thousands of Orthodox believers and Alt-Info supporters gathered on 13 January in front of the country’s parliament before matching through the city to the cathedral to pray before the Stalin icon.



The crowd – estimated by a Reuters reporter to be up to 3,000-strong – was monitored by the police and addressed by a speaker critical of the attack on the icon.



A Georgian nationalist party, called the Alliance of Patriots, which has also expressed pro-Russian views, said it had gifted the icon to the cathedral.



A side panel of the icon includes a depiction of the Georgian-born Stalin – an avowed atheist who violently repressed religion across the Soviet Union – being blessed by St. Matrona of Moscow, a Russian Orthodox saint, during World War II.



Georgia’s Orthodox church authorities were cited by the Interpress news agency on 11 January as saying “appropriate changes” should be made to the icon, adding there was insufficient evidence that Stalin ever actually met St. Matrona.



The police have opened an investigation into “petty hooliganism” and have questioned a suspect following the incident.



But some Orthodox Church activists and believers want the woman, who has been named in Georgia media, to be subject to a criminal investigation and be potentially jailed for what they say was an act that insulted the icon and their beliefs.



They also want the law which deals with such incidents to be made tougher, according to local reports.



Flowers were placed by the icon on 13 January as believers lined up to kiss the part of it depicting Stalin.



Some Georgian media outlets reported that Orthodox activists had previously tried to storm the woman’s apartment in Tbilisi, but were prevented by the police.



Reporting for Reuters by Felix Light.



One panel of the large icon of St. Matrona of Moscow depicts the saint blessing Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Photo by Irakli Gedenidze via Reuters.

Extreme Nationalists Target Woman Who Defaced Icon

[Before Reuters reported on the 13 January protests, Global Voices South Caucasus and Turkey Editor Arzu Geybullayeva explored the motives behind the defacing of the image and the far-right backlash.]

The presence of the icon continued making headlines both in Georgia and internationally when civic activist Nata Peradze threw blue paint over the icon on 9 January. Peradze filmed herself and later shared the video on social media. She was then questioned and charged with vandalism. The next day, an angry mob from the far-right group Alt-Info surrounded Peradze’s home.

Among the mob was Zurab Makharadze, one of the leaders of the Conservative Movement and Alt-Info, who reportedly appealed to the authorities, demanding that Peradze be punished on charges of “unlawful interference with the performance of religious rites.”

But for Peradze, it was more than just an act of civil disobedience. In an interview with Politico, the activist said Stalin killed her whole family and “instilled terror and fear.” This was not her first action against Stalin either, explained Peradze in another interview with RFE/RL.

The same day, Civil.ge reported that the icon had been cleaned and moved to a more prominent position in the cathedral.

The ruling Georgian Dream Party vowed to introduce stricter fines and punishment against insulting religious buildings and objects and inciting hatred on religious grounds.