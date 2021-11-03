While some may exaggerate its past role, there’s no question that the internet is giving fits to the current Russian regime, and the Kremlin can’t seem to find an answer.

Tim Berners Lee, on 6 August 1991, put up the first world wide website on a computer at the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva.

Two weeks later, Soviet hardliners launched a coup, which failed, leading to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

A coincidence? Yes, as it happens. A pure coincidence. The invention of the internet had nothing to do with the Soviet collapse.

But it is very tempting to find simple causes to complex events, and to attribute a special power to the onward march of technology.

It is common to see the argument that Facebook and Twitter are responsible for the rise of Donald Trump – with Russian hackers playing a crucial role. It is equally tempting to suggest that the Arab Spring broke out because of the spread of social media. More recently, the leaked reports from Facebook suggest that Instagram fuels teenage alienation and low self-esteem.

Technology is undoubtedly an important factor in transforming economic, social, and political life. And it does tend to be overlooked and underappreciated – until its impact is too powerful to ignore.

But there is also a risk of jumping from ignoring technology to attributing magical powers to it.

Back to our example of the Soviet collapse. In The New York Times issue of 22 October, Adam Satariano and Paul Mazur wrote that the internet “was credited with playing a role in bringing Boris Yeltsin to power in 1991 by allowing pro-democracy groups inside Russia and beyond to coordinate and exchange information.”

That is an implausible argument. Boris Yeltsin was elected a member of the Congress of People’s Deputies in 1989, and president of the Russian Federation in June 1991. The internet played no role in his rise to power and the emergence of a political movement in support of democratic reform. It was not until 1990 that a small network of computers in Soviet research labs began exchanging e-mail. As a frequent visitor to the Soviet Union during those years, I recall smuggling in rolls of fax paper for dissidents – the fax machine was the cutting-edge technology.

Satariano and Mazur’s argument about the role of the internet and Yeltsin’s rise runs counter to the main takeaway of their article – that the Kremlin today is struggling to deal with the political challenge of an open internet.

Putin’s team has been very skilled at controlling television and newspapers – drawing on their decades of experience in media manipulation in the Soviet Union. But the internet was not around in Soviet times, so the Kremlin is playing catchup.

In Russia the internet is still free. It has been an important platform for the opposition, such as Alexei Navalny’s videos on YouTube exposing the corruption of top officials. (His “Putin’s Palace” video now has 119 million views). In contrast, the Chinese state has constructed a robust firewall and deploys hundreds of thousands of censors and bloggers to control the internet.

Putin has tightened authoritarian controls since 2012, and now the Kremlin seems to be preparing to crack down on the internet. Since 2019 the government has required internet providers to install equipment to block, filter, and slow down websites, Satariano and Mazur note. The system was used for the first time in March, when Twitter was asked to remove 3,000 posts because of their “extremist” content. In September, Google and Apple removed apps run by Navalny supporters.

Last month the popular YouTube vlogger Yurii Dud was fined 100,000 rubles ($1,400) for “propaganda for drug use” in one of his videos – a warning of stricter punishments to follow were he to become more critical of the Kremlin.

Russia is currently suffering an appalling death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is largely the result of the government’s unwillingness to introduce serious lockdowns and vaccine mandates, for fear of a hostile public response. The Kremlin’s anxiety about the Russian people’s capacity for explosive anger has also thus far constrained their willingness to more rigorously censor the internet.

However, the government seems wary of angering internet users, who now make up 80 percent of the Russian population. People rely on the internet for communications, for entertainment, and for business. The government was forced to back down in the face of public opposition and technical difficulties after it tried to close down the encrypted messaging service Telegram in 2018. The Kremlin is trying to encourage users to watch Russia-based platforms, such as RuTube, but as yet these are far inferior to YouTube.

Putin’s team will have to carefully weigh the costs and benefits of a further tightening of internet censorship. There could be a fierce social reaction if the Kremlin were to try to shut down YouTube in Russia.

Peter Rutlandis a professor of government at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.