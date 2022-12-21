A drama that unfolded 30 years ago holds an all-too relevant message about peaceful conflict resolution.

In a year that has seen Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a deadly flareup in the long-running Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, and worries that the seemingly insoluble differences among nationalist parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina could spark a new war, it’s good to be reminded of the day when a European state split in two without so much as a punch being thrown in anger.

“I consider this divorce to be extremely unique and I believe it could inspire the entire world,” Slovak educational innovator Julian Gerhart says of the “velvet divorce” that, 30 years ago this coming New Year’s Day, formed the Czech Republic and Slovakia from the territory of Czechoslovakia.

Gerhart is the director of a project started in 2018 by a group of six young Slovaks concerned over the rise of extremist views and internet-fed belief in fake news and propaganda among young people. They created Zmudri, a multiple award-winning platform for students and teachers featuring dozens of videos on topics such as media literacy, critical thinking, digital security, and current affairs.

Branching out from its Slovak-language content, Zmudri produced a short animated video in English to celebrate 30 years of close Slovak-Czech relations and acquaint a wider audience with the peaceful formation of their two countries, at the same time that major wars were raging in the South Caucasus and what had been Yugoslavia.

Yet, Gerhart notes, while the Czechoslovak split carried on the “velvet” spirit of 1989’s peaceful overthrow of a totalitarian regime, it succeeded for very different reasons.

“It all went very peacefully and without any violent incidents, despite the fact that it was a decision made by [a] few politicians and had very low support among the citizens during that time,” he says.

The video points out that huge majorities of both Czech and Slovak citizens opposed the split, whose driving force was the physically imposing figure of Vladimir Meciar, the prime minister of Slovakia, who hashed out the details in one-on-one meetings with his Czech counterpart, Vaclav Klaus.

In the end, the video declares, it all came down to “a simple political decision,” in what was after all a country where democracy was in its infancy. And perhaps still is. Many young Slovaks are drawn to undemocratic beliefs and extremism, Gerhart says, warning that, if Slovak society fails in its duty to educate and raise a generation of responsible, aware young people, a return to totalitarianism could be less improbable than people think.