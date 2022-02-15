Plus, pricey real estate in Croatia, early presidential elections in Turkmenistan, and more.

The Big Story: ‘I Was Never Against Vaccinations,’ Djokovic Says

What happened: Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic clarified his stance on the coronavirus vaccine in an interview with the BBC published today. “I was never against vaccination,” he told the BBC. He also confirmed that he was vaccinated as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

More context: Djokovic lost a court case last month against deportation from Australia when he had his Australian visa revoked amid an outcry over his exemption to coronavirus vaccine requirements. Australia’s Minister of Emigration Alex Hawke personally canceled the 34-year-old’s visa, saying that his presence could incite “civil unrest” and encourage anti-vaccine sentiment.

Worth noting: Djokovic also said he was ready to sacrifice his participation in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open, which require players to get vaccinated. “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he said. The world’s top-ranked tennis player and winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles did not rule out being vaccinated against the coronavirus in the future, telling the BBC he was keeping his “mind open.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The main utility company in Slovakia has submitted a counterproposal for a tax on “excess profit” on nuclear power output, arguing the tax could lead to bankruptcy, Reuters reports. Slovenske Elektrarne “is looking for a solution to help vulnerable groups of electricity consumers in Slovakia at an extremely complicated time in energy markets in Europe,” the company told Reuters. The Slovak Ministry of Energy yesterday acknowledged receiving the proposals put forth by Slovenske Elektrarne, which is majority-owned by Italy’s Enel and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPH. The Slovak government approved plans for the tax last week as a measure to ease the impact of skyrocketing energy prices.

Southeastern Europe

A bishop in Northern Macedonia caused a ruckus after taking a political stance during a sermon yesterday, BIRN reports. In a sermon for St. Tryphon’s Day, a celebration of the patron saint of winemakers, Bishop Agatangel of the Macedonian Orthodox Church advocated for the opposition right-wing VMRO DPMNE party to return to power. Minister for Local Government Goran Milevski criticized Agatangel, saying the bishop shouldn’t comment on such matters. “Like worms and flies are pests for the winemakers, so is Agatangel … doing harm and causing shame for the church, the people, and the public,” Milevski said.

The EU’s European Systematic Risk Board (ESRB) warned that fast-rising real estate prices in Croatia could pose a risk to the national economy, bne Intellinews reports. Since 2015, prices have grown by 55% in the capital Zagreb, by 40% in the coastal areas, and by 22% elsewhere in the country. “The ESRB has identified medium-term vulnerabilities in the residential real estate sector in Croatia as a source of systemic risk to financial stability, which may have the potential for serious negative consequences for the real economy,” the ESRB report said. Two earthquakes in 2020 which took older buildings off the market also contributed to the real estate problems.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The United States issued a travel advisory yesterday urging its citizens to immediately leave Belarus due to the buildup of Russian troops by the Ukrainian border, AFP reports. The statement also mentioned constraints on the U.S. Embassy in Minsk, saying “The U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Belarus is already severely limited due to Belarusian government limitations on U.S. Embassy staffing.” Also yesterday, the U.S. announced the closure of its Kyiv embassy, whose staff will be relocating to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv due to a “dramatic acceleration” in the buildup of Russian forces. The announcements come after Washington warned last week that Russia could attack “any day now.”

The United States denied claims from the Russian Defense Ministry that an American nuclear-powered submarine entered Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands, RFE/RL reports. U.S. military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines issued a statement saying there was “no truth” to the Russian claims, adding “I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines, but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters.” The alleged incident led to Russia accusing the United States of breaking international law and creating a national security threat. Located in the Pacific Ocean, the Kuril Islands were annexed by the Soviet Union after WWII and are under Russian administration today, though they are still claimed by Japan.

Central Asia

Serdar Berdymukhammedov, the son of long-serving President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, has received a nomination for Turkmenistan’s early presidential election, RFE/RL reports. The nomination came yesterday during the congress of the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan. Last week, the president called for early elections and announced his intention to step down so that power can be turned over to “young leaders.” Serdar Berdymukhammedov was appointed to several key positions last year, including deputy prime minister as well as chair of the Supreme Control Chamber, which oversees government spending.

A senior official in the Kazakh government is sounding the alarm over low water levels in the Toktogul reservoir located in neighboring Kyrgyzstan, Eurasianet reports. Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said last month that Kyrgyzstan has difficulty keeping the reservoir full due to water discharges and because “natural conditions” make it impossible to collect the necessary amount of water. The Kyrgyz government supplied extra water to its neighbor last summer, but its generosity backfired after revelations last December that the water shipment occurred while Kyrgyzstan was suffering its own water shortages due to the drought at the time. The Toktogul reservoir, which has a capacity of 19.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of water, currently holds 8.6 bcm.

