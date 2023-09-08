Has the populist Bosnian Serb leader met his match in the form of the country’s free-swinging international overseer?

At the end of June, lawmakers in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska entity adopted a law prohibiting the implementation in the entity of decisions of the Bosnian Constitutional Court.

“This is the day when we start a completely new story. It implies that we will have our relationship with the Constitutional Court in this way, as we had the other day with the fake High Representative,” declared the president of the majority ethnic Serb entity, Milorad Dodik.

The previous week, the entity parliament adopted amendments designed to stop publishing High Representative Christian Schmidt’s decisions in the official gazette, in effect refusing to recognize the “fake” official’s power to act in the entity.

Dodik “is pursuing a ‘Dayton a la carte’ approach, with secessionist threats and moves forming an integral part of that policy,” commented Bodo Weber, a political analyst and senior associate of the Democratization Policy Council, a Berlin-based think tank. He was referring to the Dayton Peace Agreement, signed in 1995 to end the Bosnian War, which killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced over 2 million.

For Dodik, dramatic announcements – although rarely backed by action – have been his stock in trade for more than a decade, marked by frequent speculations that the entity might hold a referendum or otherwise seek independence from Bosnia.

Law and Chaos

For years, Dodik has annoyed both the national-level authorities and the country’s Western partners with his calls for greater autonomy or even independence for Republika Srpska. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his support for Vladimir Putin has further eroded relations.

Dodik has been the biggest figure in the Serb entity’s political life for a quarter-century, at various times serving as prime minister, the Serb member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency, and now for a third term as the entity’s president after being declared the winner in the disputed election last October.

He has also been an ideological thorn in the heart of a supranational political project, casting doubt on the EU’s expansion into the Western Balkans. “The Western Balkans have never been farther away from the EU,” Dodik told Der Spiegel in 2021.

That stance may now change, following the EU’s decision to grant Bosnia the status of a candidate country in December, in part, Al Jazeera said, as a countermove to rising Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Such concerns are not overblown, Weber believes. “The scenario for Putin to open a second front, be it via Dodik … or in [Serb-majority] northern Kosovo, continues to present a potential risk,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Milorad Dodik during their meeting in Moscow on 23 May. Photo by Sputnik/Alexey Filippov/Pool via Reuters.

Yet whatever his views on the EU, Dodik’s controversial denials that the 1995 Srebrenica massacre constituted a genocidal attack against Muslims and his involvement in a possible self-determination process of the Serb entity create a dangerous mix.

The West Strikes Back

On 1 July, to a chorus of approval from the EU, the United States, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Schmidt used his sweeping powers to cancel the two controversial laws in Republika Srpska. At the same time, he amended the Bosnian criminal code to treat acts that violate the constitutional order of the state as criminal offenses, and called for coordinated international sanctions against those who violate the terms of the Dayton Agreement, which, besides ending the war, created the labyrinthine political structures designed to placate the country’s warring Serb, Croat, and Bosniak communities.

Western countries had other arrows in their quiver, and soon used them, as well. By early August, Germany had announced the shuttering of four infrastructure projects in Republika Srpska over Dodik’s secessionist aims, and the U.S. Treasury hit four of the entity’s highest-ranking officials with sanctions as being “directly responsible” for encouraging the passage of the Constitutional Court law.

Dodik himself was the target of U.S. sanctions under both the Biden and Trump administrations: in 2017 for obstructing the Dayton accords and again in 2022 for the same reason and additionally his “destabilizing corrupt activities.”

When Schmidt, a German Christian Democrat politician, took up his post in 2021, he declared that he would not hesitate to use the powers of his office if necessary to change bad laws, signaling a more robust policy than that of his predecessor, Valentin Inzko, who had held the office since 2009.

Christian Schmidt speaks during a news conference in Sarajevo in March 2022. Photo by Dado Ruvic via Reuters.

Schmidt’s recent actions mark a revival of the high representative’s activist stance. His recent interventions “forced BiH’s judicial institutions to move out of past inaction against anti-constitutional acts by Dodik and the RS authorities,” Weber argues.

On the eve of his decision to cancel the two Republika Srpska laws, Schmidt warned of a “serious reaction” to Dodik’s “serious attack” on the Bosnian constitutional order.

“We in the international community have been talking about this for the past few days, and I think there is a unified position. I think they will stand behind me and fully support the intention to ensure the work of the Constitutional Court,” he told a Bosnian TV interviewer.

Yet the scope for the high representative’s authority, known as the Bonn powers – which have been used for everything from prohibiting the denial of genocide to designing banknotes – has never been explicitly set out, allowing Dodik to question the office’s very right to exist.

What Do Bosnian Serbs Want?

Dodik remains firmly entrenched as the most powerful Serb politician in Bosnia. Still, Schmidt’s remark on 1 July, the day he annulled the two laws, that “Dodik is leading his entity into isolation and I think the time will come when the citizens of Republika Srpska will start asking him questions,” might not have been too far off the mark. In a nationwide survey held in late 2021, for instance, only 34% of Bosnian Serb respondents favored Dodik’s intention to withdraw from state institutions.

The study by the National Democratic Institute also found rather weak support for independence in the entity: 35% of respondents favored it against 45% opposed to the idea. Support for Bosnia’s EU membership was strong across the three major ethnic groups, although at 64% support, Serbs were less enthusiastic than the Croat and Bosniak communities. At the same time, the Serbs overwhelmingly opposed NATO membership.

Surveys like this show that Dodik’s political strength “is based on the West’s political weakness and not an expression of the entity’s citizens’ genuine needs and interests,” Weber said.

At the state level, where Serbs share power with Croat and Bosniak parties, there is also growing frustration at what some see as Dodik’s deliberate hamstringing of the country’s institutions. On 11 August, the state prosecutor’s office charged Dodik with failing to implement the high representative’s decisions, a crime that could carry up to five years in prison.

Although Dodik’s indictment hit a snag after the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina returned it to prosecutors for clarification, Schmidt ultimately “has the power to remove Dodik from office and ban him from politics,” Balkan Insight wrote.

When the news outlet’s interviewer asked Schmidt about that possibility, he replied, “it’s good to have all possibilities on the table.”

