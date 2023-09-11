How a Ukrainian NGO is helping over-50s engage with a fast-changing world and unleash their creative potential.

Natalya Bondarenko, from her YouTube page.

Natalya Bondarenko is a Ukrainian civic activist who relocated from her hometown of Slovyansk when fighting broke out nearby early in the Russian invasion. Before the war, she had begun working with older people in Slovyansk, promoting their engagement and acceptance in society through the Age of Happiness Foundation to fight stereotypes about age and support technological adeptness in people over 50 – those who grew to adulthood when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. The foundation also relocated further from the front line and is now based in central Ukraine. Bondarenko is currently living in Prague, where she is a fellow at the Prague Civil Society Center.

Transitions: What is the mission of your foundation?

Our mission is to support people who are 50-plus years old and help them continue to develop a desire to grow and learn something new. We focus a lot on adaptation to contemporary ways of life and media literacy, and technology modern people need. We’re not like a regular social benefits program for elderly people, but we empower them to help themselves so they know how to do things on their own. Especially now as we deal with the war, there are many people who are displaced and we try to help them adapt and understand how to live in new places.

How does the war impact the way you run the foundation?

We used to be in Slovyansk, a town very close to the front line. We moved to Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine. I had worked in the civil society sector for five years and developed contacts in different cities. This was helpful when we moved to Kropyvnytskyi, where the local activists were very helpful and supportive.

You went back to school later in life. What inspired you to do that?

When I became head of the foundation, I grew very interested in how people think, especially those whom we were helping. How they think, why they do what they do, why they make certain decisions. I decided to go back to school at 57 and at the age of 58 I earned my master’s degree in psychology from Slovyansk Pedagogical University. I am now studying age psychology, working with the university, and co-authoring some articles.

How does your psychology background impact the way you work with your NGO now?

It is fundamental to understand the psychology of a person who lived through Soviet times to learn how they can navigate this post-colonial context. It’s essential to understand how to work with people who went through this trauma, and how to help them to change the way they think.

How is your foundation helping to educate people over 50 about misinformation and disinformation?

In this era, there is a lot of misinformation and PSYOPs [psychological operations]. We currently have a media literacy course for elderly people where we teach them what is fake, how to spot the original source of information, and how to counteract this. The main thing is that we teach them to move from this “we” that was important during Soviet times when people thought of themselves as “we the people,” to “I” or “me” as the main agent. We teach these people to pay attention to their personal needs and desires, and how to translate this to the outside world. We have them use different media tools to help with this. For example, we have them record videos in selfie mode to teach people to look at themselves and perceive themselves. And we teach them how to pose for photos, and then they look at them together, to make them feel more free about themselves.

So it’s like a knot, the combination of three elements of what’s happening in Ukraine right now: people’s psychology, media education, and the events happening in our country.

Can you give an example of the foundation working successfully to help older people grow and learn?

There are many examples of the foundation being successful, especially as we have participants create media projects on their own after the media literacy courses. They can create a Facebook group, or a podcast, or do a photo shoot and present it to everyone. There is one participant, Svitlana, who is from Lyman and had to evacuate to Kropyvnytskyi with her family. One of the few things she took with her was her mom’s cookbook. She digitized it and put it on Facebook where she created a group, and still talks about the recipes and stories from her family history. It’s not just recipes; it’s storytelling. Now, the group is more like a community with discussions, and she feels more at home in Kropyvnytskyi, so much so that she would choose to stay there than return to Lyman.

Is there a connection between self-empowerment and falling for disinformation?

Yes, of course, absolutely. We always consume information. It’s like food: even if you eat high-quality food and not low-quality food, you still have to eat. But we focus on how to filter what “food” you “eat,” and a big part of that is improving your confidence. If you feel more empowered, you do not get hooked so easily by clickbait, and you feel more adapted to the contemporary world.

What does the foundation look like now, since you came to Prague?

We are still focused on helping people over 50, and now I’m able to meet with more organizations. We have new connections, and we’ll develop them here in Prague. We’re hoping this helps us establish new European connections and integrate into the European community.

Looking to the future, what is your dream for the organization?

The main dream is to have a representative in the Council of Europe. The second dream is to influence policies regarding elderly people in Ukraine, and maybe later at the European level. We want to ensure that these people don’t only receive social benefits but also culture, development, respect, and no discrimination because of age. So these are the goals, and in general, the movement needs to be not only from the bottom up, but from the government, from the state level, too.

Ella Skelsey is studying chemistry and journalism at Southern Methodist University, in Dallas, Texas. She just completed a summer internship at Transitions, where she had the opportunity to conduct this interview.