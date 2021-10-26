Plus, Serbian language back at Kosovo university, Moldova buys gas from Poland, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Snubbed in Scythian Gold Ruling

What happened: The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled today that Ukraine is the rightful owner of a collection of Scythian treasures dating back to the 2nd century B.C. which were loaned to Amsterdam’s Allard Pierson Museum, The Moscow Times reports. The museum’s “Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea” exhibit opened in February 2014. One month later, Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine.

More context: The items, known as the Scythian Gold, are still in the Netherlands on loan from four museums in Crimea and one in Kyiv, according to RFE/RL. “The Allard Pierson Museum is no longer obliged to return the pieces to the Crimean museums,” said the ruling, adding “The rights of the Ukrainian state, based on the Law of Museums take precedence.”

Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the decision as a “long-awaited victory,” RFE/RL reports. “The ‘Scythian gold’ will return to Ukraine. We always will regain what’s ours. After the ‘Scythian gold,’ we’ll [get back] Crimea,” Zelenskiy tweeted.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer slammed recent comments by Poland’s prime minister and said that there is “no place for rhetoric referring to war” among EU partners, AP reports. Mamer was responding to a recent interview in the Financial Times where Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of making demands of Warsaw with a “gun to our head” while urging Brussels to drop the threats of sanctions against Poland. On the subject of whether Warsaw would use its veto power in a retaliatory move to block legislation, Morawiecki said “If they start the third world war, we are going to defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal.” The EU and Poland have been at odds over a number of issues, such as the independence of the judiciary, which led to EU funds for Poland’s coronavirus pandemic recovery being put on hold.

Slovakia has introduced a control system that emulates traffic lights in order to publicly show the progress of its national recovery plan, Euractiv reports. The system is designed to measure whether Bratislava is meeting the benchmarks required for the country to access EU payments. The lights — red, orange and green — indicate the progress in a particular field. Red signifies a major threat to implementation of reforms, such as in the current status of reforms in the university management system. Green stands for successfully completed reforms. Most projects are listed as orange, meaning more work needs to be done. The director general of the Recovery Plan Section at the Ministry of Finance, Livia Vassakova, said that the new system will be updated monthly.

Southeastern Europe

The Serbian language is back on the curriculum at the University of Pristina, the main public university in Kosovo, BIRN reports. Balkanistica is the name of a newly-launched teaching program at the University of Pristina’s Faculty of Philology offering students the opportunity to study both Albanian and Serbian. “It is not only about the scientific aspects of the languages in the Balkans, but also the cultural, historical and literary aspects,” said Faculty of Philology Dean Lindita Rugova. Linguistic divisions in Kosovo have widened over the last two decades. While both Albanian and Serbo-Croat were the official languages while Kosovo was part of Yugoslavia, the latter became the sole official language in 1989 and stayed that way until the war in 1998-99. After the war in 2001, both Albanian and Serbian became the official languages, but each has been used exclusive of the other depending on whether the region is majority Serb or majority Kosovar Albanian.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A court in Russia recently handed down some of the harshest prison sentences ever for being a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses religion, The Moscow Times reports. Russia deemed the religious denomination “extremist” in 2017, leading to its members being submitted to criminal prosecution, harassment and intimidation. Russia’s Investigative Committee reported on Monday that a court in the southern Astrakhan region found four Jehovah’s Witnesses guilty of organizing and participating in “extremist” activity, leading to one prison sentence of 3.5 years and three prison sentences of eight years. Last Friday, a court in the Crimean city of Sevastopol sentenced Jehovah’s Witness Igor Shmidt to six years behind bars for organizing “extremist” activities. In the trial’s closing arguments, Shmidt said “You will not hear that Jehovah’s Witnesses use violence and cruelty against anyone, as well as that Jehovah’s Witnesses call for it,” according to a statement by the religion’s representatives in Russia.

The Moldovan government announced yesterday that it bought a million cubic meters of natural gas from Poland after failing to renew its gas contract with Russia, RFE/RL reports. It was “the first purchase of gas from alternative sources” in the history of independent Moldova, according to a government press release. The purchase will “test the possibility of importing gas from alternative sources and balance the low pressure in the natural gas supply system,” the statement added. Last week, Moldova’s parliament approved a state of emergency after Chisinau failed to reach a new gas deal with Russia, its traditional supplier. At that time, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that a number of Moldovan politicians had been negotiating with European countries to find alternatives to Russian gas.

The Caucasus

Armenia’s outspoken ombudsman found himself at odds with the Ministry of Defense over his claims that Azerbaijan is increasing its military presence in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, Eurasianet reports. The Armenian ministry rebutted Arman Tatoyan’s claims as “obviously exaggerated” and “detached from reality.” The Armenian opposition, meanwhile, came to Tatoyan’s defense. “While we hear from Europe that the Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is a ‘Status A,’ high-class official with exceptional public trust — which for us doesn’t even need proof — the Secretary of the Security Council is hurrying to call him a ‘counter-revolutionary’ and biased,” opposition member of parliament Lilit Galstian wrote on Facebook. The office of the ombudsman has become more outspoken on reports of human rights violations since last fall’s conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Central Asia

An opposition activist from Turkmenistan facing deportation in Turkey has gone on a hunger strike, RFE/RL reports. The Bulgarian-based Turkmen Helsinki Foundation (THF) said that Akhmet Rahmanov started the hunger strike on 22 October after being placed in a Turkish deportation center at Turkmenistan’s request. “I hope to attract the international community’s attention to the mass violation of the human rights of Turkmenistan’s citizens at home and abroad,” Rahmanov said of his hunger strike. Another Turkmen opposition activist living in Turkey, Kamil Abulov, has also been detained and placed in a deportation center, his wife told THF. Abulov’s wife, who was not identified in the report, also said that Turkish police had informed her that the Turkmen government is asking Ankara to arrest and deport a total of 28 Turkmen citizens.

Borderlands