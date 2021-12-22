Plus, Abramovich settles with publishing house, whirling dervishes in Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: Prosecutors Say Maximum Sentences Appropriate for Suspects of MH17 Downing

What happened: Dutch prosecutors today asked for life in prison for four suspects being tried in absentia for shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, AFP reports. “We are asking that the suspects Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko, each for their responsibility of crashing a plane leading to the death and murder of 298 people, be sentenced to life in prison,” prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks told the court in Schipol, located near Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

More context: In 2017, the investigative group Bellingcat said there can be no doubt that a Russian-made Buk anti-aircraft missile destroyed the plane, killing all 298 passengers and crew. The majority of the victims were Dutch citizens.

Worth noting: “The suspects have used all-destructive, planned and indifferent violence,” the prosecutors said, adding that only maximum sentences were appropriate in such a case. “The passengers have been brutally torn from life. The lives of thousands of relatives have been scarred or even destroyed.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania might terminate a potash agreement with Belarus due to public outrage, Reuters reports. A Lithuanian government commission said yesterday that a 2018 agreement between the state-run railway and Belarus to transport potash, a natural resource mainly used to make fertilizer, is at odds with national security interests. The United States sanctioned Belarusian state-owned potash producer Belaruskali in August, one year after disputed presidential elections that led to a crackdown on the opposition. Though the sanctions came into effect earlier this month, the transport of potash through Lithuania continues, resulting in a public outcry. The controversy led to the resignation of the head of Lithuanian Railways, Mantas Bartuska, who said he stepped down in order to “de-escalate” the situation.

The UN Human Rights Office yesterday called on Minsk and Warsaw to address the “appalling situation” and relieve the “dire conditions” for migrants stuck at their mutual border, RFE/RL reports. According to a UN human rights team that recently visited Poland to study the situation, the migrants in Belarus had suffered violence, threats, exposure to extreme weather, and hunger. The team also said that both countries were guilty of forcing migrants back and force across the border. “Those interviewed described dire conditions on both sides of the border, with no or limited access to food, clean water, and shelter, often amid freezing temperatures,” UN spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said. Most of the migrants reported being beaten or threatened by security forces, who also demanded “extortionate sums for food and water,” Throssell said.

Southeastern Europe

The leaders of North Macedonia, Albania, and Serbia signed a number of agreements yesterday designed to open up their labor markets to each other, Emerging Europe reports. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev signed five agreements which, according to Rama, were “tangible proof that the Open Balkans is an initiative that looks forward.” The Open Balkans initiative, originally called Mini Schengen after the free travel zone within the EU, will offer free movement across Serbia, Albania, and North Macedonia by removing checkpoints between these countries by 2023. This will enable the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people, the same “four freedoms” guaranteed in the EU’s single market.

Hundreds of people in Bucharest yesterday protested against the potential introduction of vaccination certificates in the workplace, AP reports. The Romanian government is mulling a bill that, if passed, would require digital COVID-19 certificates – available to people who are fully vaccinated, recovered from the coronavirus, or who tested negative for the coronavirus – for access to workplaces. The proposal would require the introduction of the “green passes” if the infection rate exceeds a certain threshold and continues to rise for three consecutive weeks. The adoption of the certificate law “must take into account the interest of public health” but also cater to the “proper functioning of the economy,” the Romanian Ministry of Health said last week.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Russia had “nowhere further to retreat” amid a standoff with the U.S. over Ukraine, Reuters reports. “If the aggressive line of our Western colleagues continues, we will take adequate military-technical response measures and react harshly,” Putin said. The Russian leader didn’t specify the type of measures, but his remarks echoed those of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who previously said that Russia may redeploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to alleged NATO plans to do the same. U.S. Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that Washington was open to direct bilateral talks with Moscow, or talks through the NATO-Russia Council, or via the OSCE.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich reached a settlement with an author and a publisher in his libel suit against them, The Moscow Times reports. Abramovich sued the HarperCollins publishing house this March over a book containing allegations that he bought the English soccer team, Chelsea FC, at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Abramovich’s lawyers said Putin’s People contains “false and defamatory claims.” Former Putin aide Sergei Pugachev told the book’s author, Catherine Belton, that Putin saw the acquisition of Chelsea as a means to raise Russia’s profile and expand its influence. In a statement today, HarperCollins said they “settled their dispute with Roman Abramovich over certain passages in Putin’s People,” admitted that the book contains “some inaccurate information,” and agreed to donate an undisclosed amount to charity in lieu of damages.

Central Asia

A successful female computer programmer is encouraging women in Uzbekistan to embrace her profession, CNN reports. IT developer Durdona Bakhronova has partnered up with the U.S. tech firm Super Dispatch to mentor young people, and especially women, who are interested in the tech industry. Bakhronova said there were few women in the field when she started out, a fact that was detrimental to their advancement. “If women want to fix the issues that they have in their lives they’d better take care of it themselves and don’t leave it to men … because so many men try to build a product for everybody, but half of the population is women,” Bakhronova said.

