Once the object of good-natured ribbing, the tech tycoon is coming in for some edgy critiques over his latest baffling proposals. From Global Voices.

Business magnate Elon Musk has managed not only to anger Western audiences by proposing his provocative Ukraine (and later Taiwan) peace deals, but Russian and Ukrainian Twitter users as well.

On Russophone Twitter, Musk memes are nothing new. They have traditionally mocked ridiculous “inventions.” For example, one tweet from user #MDK said, “Potholes in Kaluga city were filled with freshly cut grass. How do you like this, Elon Musk?”

See more Ямы на дорогах Калуги залатали скошенной травой



Как тебе такое, Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/sFrHK197Bs — #MDK (@mudakoff) July 9, 2018

However, the tweet where Musk proposes his own version of a Ukraine–Russia peace deal caused a flood of criticism in the West, as well as on Russophone Twitter; the only exception, applauding Musk, is the Kremlin.

Most comments, whether they come from Ukrainians or from Russians who oppose Putin, are indeed critical of Musk’s statements. For instance, commenting on the Russian mobilization, a user tweets a photo labeled “In St. Petersburg, conscription notices await those who visit the hospitals,” and asks “How do you like this [invention], Elon Musk?”

See more Как тебе такое, Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/SThgVCC7OF — С. Ф (@fedsov_) October 10, 2022

This Ukrainian Twitter user refers to a video of billboard censorship in Odessa:

See more В Одессе убирают с билборда фото Илона Маска 🚀



Ранее его разместили в знак благодарности за поддержку Украины.



Напомним, ранее Илон Маск предложил отдать Крым россии и провести "референдумы" под надзором представителей ООН. pic.twitter.com/XCozCfLtbE — Нравится, не нравится — терпи, рашка (@pavel__grinchuk) October 12, 2022

“In Odessa, they are washing off the photo of Elon Musk from a billboard. It was put there before out of Ukrainian gratitude for his support. Reminder: earlier, Elon Musk proposed to give Crimea to Russia and hold ‘referendums’ under UN supervision.”

A member of the Russian opposition, Miсhael Nacke, who runs his own antiwar YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers, suggests that Musk might have bought into Putin’s narratives about the war:

See more То есть Илон Маск один раз послушал пропаганду Владимира Соловьёва в пересказе Владимира Путина и поплыл.



А россияне эту хуйню 23 года слушают. https://t.co/OXHXhwOg9b — это чудище признано иноагентом (@michaelnacke) October 11, 2022

“So, Musk has listened to Putin’s bullshit, the same as what [Russian TV anchor] Vladimir Soloviev uses in his propaganda all the time. And he immediately believed it. And Russians have been listening to this shit for over 23 years.”

Other users agree with him and joke that it seems Putin (who is known for disliking the internet and social media) now has an account on Twitter.

See more путин завёл себе аккаунт в твиттере, только ведёт его Илон Маск. — Владимир Матов (@1964Matov) October 12, 2022

“Putin has opened a Twitter account, but it is managed by Elon Musk.”

Many users are utterly disappointed with Musk.

See more Илон Маск.



Ожидание: покорение космоса, человек на Марсе, марсианские базы.



Реальность: прокремлёвский шитпостинг в Твиттере. pic.twitter.com/hYSw052GaG — Вестник Стабильности #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@vestnikstabilno) October 6, 2022

“Elon Musk. Expectation: space exploration, man on Mars, Martian bases. Reality: Pro-Kremlin Twitter shitposting.”

Others make ironic suggestions: “Please do not repost this photo. Elon Musk hates it!”

See more Илюша Маск ненавидит это фото. Пожалуйста, не публикуйте повторно. pic.twitter.com/ZeTNeKHLJI — Інфо Фронт (@NikNPf) October 7, 2022

Ukrainian accounts often take a darker tone towards Musk, recycling the previously humorous slogan “How do you like this, Elon Musk?” This Twitter meme, once funny, is now used to label grievous scenes from the war-torn country.

See more Как тебе такое Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/n7HRjgFi02 — Зad&rot 🎃 (@zadandrot) October 10, 2022

“How do you like this, Elon Musk?”

A user who reposted a video from TikTok, showing children dancing and singing with their teacher in an underground shelter, sums it up: “How do you like this, Elon Musk? Ukrainians can’t be broken!”

See more Как тебе такое, Илон Маск? Украинцев не сломить! pic.twitter.com/kt071R0ERe — Мысли Перзидента (@VVP2_0) October 12, 2022

One user also reused an older Musk meme to post this: “Please somebody tell Elon Musk that the Nobel Prize has already been awarded this year. He needs to wait till next March,” after the news broke that Musk had also suggested a deal with Taiwan.

See more «Илон Маск предложил свое решение по Тайваню»



скажите ему кто-нибудь, что нобелевку уже выдали, до марта можно спать спокойно. чего твиты тратить — Feldman (@EvgenyFeldman) October 7, 2022

…

Daria Dergacheva is a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Media and Communication Research (ZeMKI) at the University of Bremen, Germany, and an experienced journalist and editor. This article originally appeared on Global Voices. Republished under a Creative Commons license.