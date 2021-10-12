Plus, new migrant center in Lithuania, Belarus closes New York consulate, and more.

The Big Story: Alar Karis Succeeds Kersti Kaljulaid as Estonian President

What happened: Alan Karis was sworn in yesterday in Tallinn as Estonia’s new president, a largely ceremonial position, Euronews reports. In his first speech since taking office, Karis spoke about the importance of parliamentary debate, national culture, climate change, international cooperation, and education.

More context: Karis, the director of the Estonian National Museum and a former state auditor, was the only candidate who secured backing from the required minimum of 21 lawmakers. However, he initially failed to secure a two-thirds majority, or 68 votes, from the 101-seat legislature, which is the kingmaker in Estonia.

Worth noting: Outgoing president Kersti Kaljulaid was the first female president of Estonia and a supporter of a digital revolution that included the 2019 introduction of a visa for “digital nomads” which allows them to work in Lithuania for up to a year, Forbes reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A former prison in Lithuania is ready to welcome migrants after getting a makeover, Euronews reports. The prison was renamed the Kybartai Alien Registration Center last month and “is quite well equipped,” said Arunas Kucikas, the chairman of Caritas Lithuania. “There will be more privacy because less people share a room than before, there is heating, space to move around, exercise and get warm food.” In the past couple of months, the unprecedented wave of illegal migration coming in from neighboring Belarus resulted in migrants being housed in tent camps lacking proper facilities. The new center will house men; people deemed vulnerable such as women or families with children will be sent to a former shelter for homeless people in Vilnius which was also converted into housing for migrants.

European Union Commissioner Vera Jourova warned that the EU “will start collapsing” unless it challenges a Polish ruling giving national laws precedence over EU laws, Reuters reports. “If we don’t uphold the principle in the EU that equal rules are respected the same everywhere in Europe, the whole Europe will start collapsing,” Jourova said. Warsaw’s lack of compliance with EU laws might also be costly for its economy, given that Poland has received net EU funding worth an average 2% of its national GDP per year since joining the bloc in 2004, according to the ratings agency Moody’s. This makes the dispute “credit negative,” said Steffen Dyck, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s, who added that “Poland is a substantial net beneficiary of EU funding, which has been a key driver of growth and convergence with EU income levels.”

Southeastern Europe

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis appointed Dacian Ciolos as prime minister and tasked him with forming a new government, Euronews reports. Ciolos, who said he was “honored” by the appointment, was the EU agriculture commissioner from 2010 to 2014 and led a technocratic government in Romania from 2015 to 2017. Although Ciolos’ USR-PLUS party is the third-largest in the Romanian parliament, holding 80 out of the 466 seats, the move might not end the political deadlock; the National Liberal Party is not likely to support Ciolos in the quest for a new government. Nevertheless, Ciolos said “We are ready to take on the responsibility of governing and to start negotiations with the other parties.”

A court in Pristina yesterday annulled a decision of Kosovo’s Energy Regulation Office (ERO) regarding the payment of electricity bills for residents of four northern municipalities, BIRN reports. The government in Kosovo has been paying the electricity bills for consumers from four Serb-dominated municipalities which have not paid for their electricity since the end of the Kosovo war in 1999, a situation that continued even after Kosovo’s independence from Serbia in 2008, at a cost of tens of millions of euros for Kosovo taxpayers. Five years ago, a complaint was filed with the court over the ERO decision which resulted in the rest of Kosovo’s taxpayers being charged for the nonpayment. The court’s annulment orders the Energy Distribution Company, KEDS, “to return the billed amount, namely compensate the damage to consumers who have been billed for the energy.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarus announced that it was closing its consulate in New York at the request of the United States, RFE/RL reports. A statement from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry posted on the consulate’s website said that Belarusian citizens residing in the consulate’s territory will have to use the Belarusian Embassy in Washington after the consulate officially closes on 21 October. In a related development, U.S. citizens will have to obtain a visa to enter Belarus as of 17 October. The move comes during a sharp deterioration in the relationship between the U.S. and Belarus, which included Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka requesting that the U.S. reduce its embassy staff in Minsk to five people by 1 September.

The rector of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, which is also known as Shaninka, was detained today for questioning, The Moscow Times reports. The detention of Sergei Zuyev is reportedly connected to an investigation into former Deputy Education Minister Marina Rakova, who was arrested last week on embezzlement charges after she was dismissed from her job as vice president of Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank. Shaninka was founded in 1995 as an experiment based on British-style higher education; considered a prestigious university, it issues joint diplomas with the University of Manchester and offers programs in the humanities, law, and social sciences. The university had its accreditation revoked in 2018 after it was found to be in violation of education standards; it regained accreditation in 2020.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan hopes to resettle thousands of people displaced during the 1990s war with Armenia back to the city of Shusha, but the plan raises questions about the economic prospects available to returnees, Eurasianet reports. Azerbaijan regained control of Shusha in the war last year, and a resettlement plan by the British firm Chapman Taylor envisions the construction of six new neighborhoods with 25 new apartment buildings and 18 kilometers of new roads, according to state-owned media in Azerbaijan. Economist and opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu said he didn’t doubt Baku’s capability to revamp Shusha, given “its biggest experience since gaining independence is in dismantling and building.” But Ibadoglu added that he was wary about the plans, “because as long as there isn’t a special program to provide jobs for people to be resettled, their stay won’t be stable.”

Borderlands