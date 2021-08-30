Plus, film stars in Karlovy Vary, Turkey’s embassy in Afghanistan, and more.

The Big Story: Estonia Still Seeks Its Next President

What happened: The Estonian parliament today rejected the candidacy of Alar Karis, the only candidate for the mostly ceremonial office of the president, AP reports. An additional round of voting will take place tomorrow.

More context: Karis, the director of the Estonian National Museum and a former state auditor, is the only candidate who secured the backing from the required minimum of 21 lawmakers, Euronews reports. However, he only received votes of support from 63 lawmakers, with 16 blank votes and the rest of the 101-seat legislature either absent or abstaining. A successful bid requires a two-thirds majority, or 68 votes.

Worth noting: As Euronews notes, outgoing President Kersti Kaljulaid would be a popular choice if voters were allowed to decide. But the parliament is the kingmaker in Estonia, and Kaljulaid is not even allowed to announce her own candidacy. Five years ago, Kaljulaid was elected in the sixth round of voting.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Ethan Hawke stole the spotlight at the closing ceremony of the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Saturday, Radio Prague International reports. Hawke received the KVIFF President’s Award from festival head Jiri Bartoska. The top prize of the festival, the Crystal Globe for Best Film, went to Serbian director Stefan Arsenijevic for his film As Far As I Can Walk, which tells the story of a Ghanaian refugee searching for his wife across Europe. “For somebody coming from Yugoslavia, war and refugees and poverty is not something I didn’t experience,” Arsenijevic said.

Actor Johnny Depp on the red carpet before the Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s closing ceremony. Photo via KVIFF/Instagram.

Thirteen activists were detained yesterday in Poland after trying to destroy part of a barbed-wire barrier erected at the border with Belarus, AP reports. The activists, 12 Poles and one Dutch citizen, said their action was a protest against Polish authorities for what they believe is the “inhuman treatment” of migrants trying to enter the EU country. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the protesters’ action was “absolutely unacceptable” and that those detained “will bear all the legal consequences of their actions.” Polish authorities have erected a barbed wire fence along the border with Belarus to stop the recent influx of illegal migrants.

Southeastern Europe

This summer’s tourism season surpassed Croatia’s most optimistic expectations, AP reports. “It’s much better — it’s almost like 2020 never happened,” said Josip Crncevic, a tour guide in the Adriatic city of Dubrovnik, which is Croatia’s most popular destination. Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said the demand for holidays in July and August was “remarkable,” adding that, as of 10 August, overnight stays stood at 69% of the record number from the 2019 season. The unexpected surge in tourists took some businesses by surprise, with waiter Toni Dugandzic telling AP, “We work a little bit more because we were not prepared regarding human resources.”

Despite a rise in coronavirus cases, the 25th edition of the George Enescu Festival welcomed classical music lovers to its opening Saturday in Bucharest, Reuters reports. This year’s edition of the biennial festival in Romania will feature 3,500 artists from 32 orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and the Royal Concertgebouw, as well as renowned performers such as pianist Yuja Wang, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and violinists Joshua Bell and Maxim Vengerov. The audience will be required to comply with coronavirus regulations such as wearing masks inside concert halls. “I think this thing is here to stay and we need to learn to love and live with this new reality,” said conductor Paavo Jarvi.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Kremlin dismissed appeals from Russian media outlets urging officials to end a crackdown on independent media labeled as “foreign agents,” Reuters reports. In statements published Friday, outlets including the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Forbes Russia and TV Dozhd asked senior Russian officials to put an end to the campaign, which they said was destroying independent media. However, the Kremlin dismissed the appeals, which it called emotional, and said it rejected the idea that media were being persecuted. Additionally, it emphasized that the “foreign agent” legislation, which the government uses for foreign-funded organizations engaged in political activity, was meant to protect Russia from foreign interference.

A LGBT Pride parade in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa turned violent after a far-right nationalist group tried to disrupt the event, RFE/RL reports. Police detained at least 51 members of the Tradition and Order organization, including the head of its Odessa chapter, after the ultra-nationalist group’s members used tear gas against law enforcement, leading to the injury of 29 police officers. Tradition and Order members now face criminal charges for threat or violence against a law enforcement officer, riots, and hooliganism. Last year’s Odessa Pride was also marred by Tradition and Order members attacking police and participants.

Central Asia

The death toll following a fire at an arms depot in Kazakhstan has reached 14, the Kazakh Emergency Ministry said yesterday, RFE/RL reports. The blast was triggered by a fire that started on 26 August at a military facility in the southern Zhambyl region used for storing engineering explosives. Defense Minister Nurlan Ermekbaev said last week that the causes of the fire were unknown, and that neither arson nor sabotage could be ruled out. The blast and fire also injured 98 people, around half of them employees of the Emergency Ministry who fought the blaze. Kazakhstan held a day of national mourning yesterday for the military personnel and first responders who died at the scene of the accident.

