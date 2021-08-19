Plus, Latvians protest mandatory vaccinations, police brutality in Bulgaria, and more.

The Big Story: EU Chastises Belarus for Destabilizing Bloc Through Migrant Policies

What happened: Interior ministers from all 27 EU countries condemned Minsk’s role in orchestrating the arrival of thousands of migrants at the borders of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, Reuters reports. “This aggressive behavior … is unacceptable and amounts to a direct attack aimed at destabilizing and pressurizing the EU,” they said in the statement seen by Reuters. Minsk’s actions are reportedly in retaliation for EU sanctions.

More context: The statement also said that Belarus was seeking to “instrumentalize human beings for political purposes” and mentioned “a need to strengthen the entire external border” of the EU to prevent illegal crossings in the future.

Worth noting: After a meeting on Tuesday with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in similar terms, saying “President [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and, of course, we condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” Deutsche Welle reports. Estonia has been helping Lithuania deal with the surge of refugees coming in from Belarus.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Thousands of people protested yesterday evening in Latvia against the prospect of mandatory vaccinations against coronavirus, Euronews reports. Around 5,000 people took to the streets of Riga in what was reportedly the largest demonstration in Latvia since 2009, with the The Baltic News Service noting the number of people attending exceeded the maximum allowed for public protests and that most of them did not follow coronavirus-related recommendations such as social distancing or wearing facemasks. The Latvian government announced plans for compulsory vaccinations for a number of professions and is considering whether to give employers the right to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated.

With two months until elections in the Czech Republic, the Pirate party is trying to regain its public support, BIRN reports. Earlier this year, the Pirates’ PaS electoral alliance with the centrist Mayors and Independents party became the first political grouping in the last five years to gain more support than the ruling ANO party. But the support for the Pirates has since been dropping, with a poll last month showing 20% support, behind ANO by 5%. Speaking about the party’s agenda, Pirates leader Ivan Bartos says, “If you don’t carry the baggage of lies and false promises, you can push things forward,” while adding that Prime Minister Andrej Babis “has completely changed the understanding of Czech politics – ethics and truth don’t matter anymore.”

Southeastern Europe

New surveillance-camera footage showing police brutality during last summer’s protests risks turning into a political storm in Bulgaria, Politico reports. Lawmakers on Tuesday condemned the police violence in the video, which shows officers kicking and punching handcuffed protesters, and called for an investigation. The focus of the protests last summer, as TOL columnist Boyko Vassilev noted at the time, was corruption “embodied by a series of scandals in June and July. The main targets are three public figures: the center-right [Prime Minister Boris] Borissov … businessman and parliamentarian Delyan Peevski, whose controversial (failed) appointment to head the National Security agency prompted a protest in 2013; and the recently elected Prosecutor Ivan Geshev, whom protesters see as connected with the first two and thus unjust and biased.”

Three decades after his death, few people in Albania still honor the legacy of communist dictator Enver Hoxha. One of them, The New York Times reports, is an 80-year-old nearly-deaf and partly-blind woman in the village of Labinot Mal in central Albania who watches over the last intact statue of Hoxha located in a local stable. “In his time, he was a good man, but nobody wants him anymore,” said Sabire Plaku. “I have protected him with all my strength.” Labinot Mal held a special significance in communist times as the place where Hoxha first took charge of Albania’s Communist Party during World War II. Before the fall of communism in Albania, the village not only featured the bronze statue of Hoxha that Plaku now guards, but also a now-shuttered museum dedicated to the historical events.

Albania’s Mount Shpirag in 1995 had the name of former communist dictator Enver Hoxha written on its side. Photo by Albinfo via Wikimedia Commons.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Russian Ministry of Justice announced yesterday that it has labeled independent election monitor group Golos as a “foreign agent,” Reuters reports. The designation applies to foreign-funded political organizations and the ministry claims an Armenian citizen funded Golos. “We have no doubts that the current attack on the largest community of independent elections observers just a month before the day of the vote is an attempt to prevent the citizens of Russia from using the right to observe (the elections),” Golos said in a statement. The organization also urged Russians to register as election observers ahead of the upcoming polls and vowed to continue its work.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the fact that Crimea’s annexation has fallen off the media map and vowed to bring it back into the spotlight, RFE/RL reports. A total of 40 countries will take part in a summit next week in Kyiv called Crimean Platform, a Ukrainian diplomatic initiative designed to draw attention to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. In an interview earlier this month with several media outlets, Zelenskiy also said that he aims to raise awareness of the plight of Crimea’s residents, including the Tatar minority which have been persecuted by Russian authorities. “A big victory for us is to raise this issue from its knees, which simply does not exist in the [media] landscape,” Zelenskiy said.

The Caucasus

The hostility between the opposition and the ruling party is proving to be a stumbling block for the activities of the Armenian parliament, Eurasianet reports. Since its first session earlier this month, Armenian lawmakers elected a speaker, deputy speakers and heads of committees, while debating laws passed by the outgoing parliament such as an initiative criminalizing “grave insults” against government officials. But little else has been accomplished. “The opposition is trying to take strong positions in parliament and is partially succeeding; there has likely never been such a large quantity of radical opposition forces in an Armenian parliament,” analyst Hrant Mikaelian writes, while also noting that the quality of the parliament’s work remains to be seen.

Central Asia