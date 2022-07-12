Plus, Moldovan hub to fight arms smugglers, irate Hungarian small business owners, huge Christ statue in Armenia hits a snag, and more.

The Big Story: Croatia On Doorstep of Eurozone

What happened: Croatia will soon become the newest EU country to join the eurozone as the European Union gave today its full approval to the country’s plan to adopt the euro on 1 January 2023, Bloomberg reports. “Euro area membership will bring us more security, lower risks, increase investment ratings, and raise living standards for our citizens,” said Boris Vujcic, governor of Croatia’s central bank.

More context: The EU’s green light will make the country the first to join the eurozone since Lithuania in 2015 and the 20th overall. As Politico notes, “Today’s formalities complete the years-long accession procedure, which requires countries to comply with a number of criteria such as price, exchange rate, and interest rate stability, as well as budgetary discipline and a ban on monetary financing.” The move is welcome news for the millions of European tourists who visit Croatia each year and will no longer need to exchange money.

Worth noting: At a time of war in Europe and economic unrest driven by skyrocketing inflation, the EU is touting Croatia’s impending eurozone membership as “the first significant European integration process since Brexit,” as a press release from the European Parliament put it after its members approved Croatia’s plan. “When European values are being challenged at our borders, this is a clear sign of unity, further integration and a contribution to the strength of the euro as a global currency.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Around 1,000 demonstrators blocked a bridge in downtown Budapest today in protest against new tax measures, Reuters reports. Introduced to parliament on Monday, new amendments would make it harder for hundreds of thousands of small businesses to take advantage of a simplified tax regime, which, the government says, was misused by some firms. “Nationalist Orban is facing his toughest challenge yet since taking power in a 2010 landslide, with inflation at its highest in two decades, the forint plumbing record lows and European Union funds in limbo amid a dispute over democratic standards,” Reuters writes.

Slovakia is now home to the biggest labyrinth in Central Europe, The Slovak Spectator reports. Located in Stara Lubovna, a town in northeast Slovakia, the maze, built out of carefully cultivated hedges, has been three years in the making and was inspired by a snow labyrinth in the Polish resort town of Zakopane, built of 60,000 ice blocks over a space larger than 10 tennis courts.

Southeastern Europe

The Albanian government has refused to shelve a controversial fiscal amnesty bill and has scheduled consultations with local businesses, Exit News reports. Under the proposal, any Albanian or foreign citizen can deposit up to 2 million euros per family in non-declared money into the Albanian banking system with full legal immunity in return for a tax payment of between 5-10%. Critics of the proposal suspect that the amnesty will allow organized crime to legalize profits from the drug trade or human trafficking, writes Balkan Insight, noting that the European Commission has recently highlighted such risks and slammed the plan.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The United States says it has information suggesting Iran will provide Russia with hundreds of weapons-capable drones to use in Ukraine and train Russian soldiers to use them, The Guardian reports. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, told reporters that Russia apparently needed the weaponry because of depletions in its own stock after it recently stepped up bombardment of towns and cities in eastern Ukraine. Sullivan’s comments come amid news that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran next week to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Ukraine and economic cooperation, according to Iranian state media.

Moldova will soon host a security hub to fight organized crime, EUobserver reports. The EU Support Hub for Internal Security and Border Management will aim especially to prevent arms smuggling out of Ukraine, including weapons provided to Kyiv to fight Russia during the ongoing invasion. Aija Kalnaja, the interim head of the EU’s border guard agency Frontex, said Moldova was chosen “because this is where the trafficking of weapons can come mostly.”

The Caucasus

Just a few days after Armenian workers broke ground for a gigantic Christ statue, construction has been halted, writes Eurasianet. The Culture Ministry has questioned the location on historically significant Mount Hatis and the Environment Ministry said it has not received the appropriate permits. A wealthy businessman and former politician, Gagik Tsarukyan, is paying for the sculpture, which, at 33 meters plus a 40-meter pedestal, would surpass the famed Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. “The proposal has raised concerns among many regarding the risks the statue might pose to natural and cultural monuments on the mountain,” OC Media reports.

