Plus: French reporter killed in Ukraine, base jumping in Romanian cathedral, mother awards in Mongolia, and more.

The Big Story: Hungary Exempt from Massive EU Embargo of Russian Oil

What happened: The European Union is banning a huge majority of Russian oil imports, Reuters reports. The embargo of 90% of Russian oil, agreed on late last night, exempts pipeline oil from Russia – a concession demanded by Hungary, which relies on Russia for more than 60% of its oil, much of it via a Soviet-era pipeline, AP reports. Though the EU leaders’ agreement has yet to be fully adopted and will be phased in over the next several months, the move is seen as the EU’s most significant effort to punish Moscow so far over President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

More context: Russian forces have taken control of about 50% of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk in the Donbas region amid fierce Russian bombardments, Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said, AP reports today. Street battles and intense shelling are putting at risk the lives of civilians, according to the mayor. The Norwegian Refugee Council said today thousands of civilians trapped in the city are “in dire need of aid” and called for relief organizations to be allowed access to the city. Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russia’s apparent plan is to create “a new Mariupol” in the Donbas, bne Intellinews reports.

Worth noting: French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed yesterday in Ukraine while accompanying civilians as they fled from Russian attacks on Severodonetsk. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has demanded a full investigation, Euronews reports. Meanwhile, two captured Russian soldiers were sentenced by a Ukrainian court to over 11.5 years in prison today for shelling civilian targets such as private residences and civil infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, RFE/RL reports. Last week, a Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed man in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial since the start of Russia’s invasion.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Stolen Hungarian license plates are already being advertised for sale on Slovak websites following Budapest’s decision last week that limited cheap gasoline to Hungarian motorists only, according to a report on Euractiv citing local media. Peter Ratatics of the energy corporation MOL Group told Hungary’s Radio 1 that around 30 stolen license plates are on sale on Slovak websites and fake license plates have been spotted at gas stations, writes the Telex news site, as cited by Euractiv. The Hungarian government announced that, effective last Friday, only cars with Hungarian plates will be allowed to buy gas with the controlled price cap of 1.22 euros per liter.

Latvia and Finland will replace Russia as hosts for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship next year, Caspian News reports. In 2018, the Russian city of Saint Petersburg won the right to host the event but was stripped of the honor this year due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Southeastern Europe

Croatian police have arrested a man wanted in Slovenia in connection with stealing over 500,000 euros from a Slovenian bank, The Slovenia Times reports, citing local media. Ales Semolic, who has faced an international arrest warrant since 2015, is now awaiting extradition to Slovenia after being arrested in Rijeka, according to a report in Croatia’s Telegram media outlet cited by the Times.

After a man posted an online video of himself parachuting from high inside a cathedral under construction in Bucharest , local church officials are calling for an investigation, Romania Insider reports. The short video posted earlier this month shows the man “base jumping,” the sport of parachuting from high structures, inside the unfinished People’s Salvation Cathedral. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Polish man was cited for climbing up the towering Duomo cathedral in Milan and taking selfies next to the Virgin Mary statue located at the very top of the monument, Italy’s ANSA news agency reports today.





A court in Serbia has refused to extradite a Bulgarian banker – wanted for alleged embezzlement – over fears he could be tortured in Bulgaria, Euractiv reports. Tsvetan Vassilev, a majority owner of the Corporate Commercial Bank that went bankrupt in 2014, was granted political asylum in Serbia last July. The Belgrade Court of Appeals said extraditing Vassilev could lead to "torture, inhuman and degrading treatment." According to Serbian news outlet Insider, cited by Euractiv, Vassilev has made major investments in Serbian companies, and in 2014 he donated 1.2 million dinars (about $10,000) to the foundation of Dragica Nikolic, the wife of Serbia's president at the time, Tomislav Nikolic. As Euractiv notes, "This is an exceptional case in which an EU candidate country grants political asylum to a defendant who is wanted by an EU member state."

Central Asia

Two more prisoners of conscience have been imprisoned in Uzbekistan, religion news site Forum 18 reports. Alimardon Sultonov, a doctor who says he was tortured in police custody, was sentenced to seven years in a labor camp for “production, storage, distribution, or display of materials containing a threat to public security and public order,” according to the court. Oybek Khamidov, who was arrested in January over accusations of sharing illegal religious materials and storing extremist sermons on his mobile phone, was sentenced to five years. The government of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been called one of the most repressive regimes in the world.

Borderlands

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has awarded the “Order of Glorious Mother” to over 12,000 women for giving birth and raising children, Mongolia’s state news agency Montsame announced today. Timed to coincide with tomorrow’s International Children’s Day, 912 women received the Order of Glorious Mother, First Class, and 11,647 women received the Order of Glorious Mother, Second Class, according to Montsame.

