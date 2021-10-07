Plus, Russia denies gas price interference, Turkey ratifies Paris agreement, and more.

The Big Story: EU-Western Balkans Summit Fails to Deliver Accession Timeline

What happened: The one-day summit that took place yesterday Brdo Castle in Slovenia didn’t bring any concrete dates for the EU accession of Western Balkan countries, Deutsche Welle reports. “In all frankness, there is discussion among the 27 about our capacity to take in new members,” EU Council President Charles Michel, who chairs the meetings of EU leaders, said.

More context: A sign of progress came in the form of a 9-billion euro economic investment plan for the six Western Balkan countries. Having met EU demands for reforms, Albania and North Macedonia are waiting for an invitation to launch their accession negotiations.

Worth noting: Bulgaria said that it could stop blocking North Macedonia’s EU membership bid, provided that Skopje stopped its “subtle erasure” of its ethnic Bulgarians, BIRN reports. Bulgaria has been at odds with North Macedonia over a number of issues regarding language, identity, and culture.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Prime Minister Andrej Babis is vying for another four years in office as the Czech Republic gets ready for parliamentary elections this Friday and Saturday, the BBC reports. Babis’ ANO party is facing two opposition coalitions: Spolu (Together), which is a group of three conservative and Christian Democrat parties; and PirStan, a coalition between the Pirate Party, already in control of Prague, and the grassroots movement Stan. “The Czech Republic is at a crossroads, between old and new, east and west if you like,” according to Ludek Stanek, a commentator and stand-up comedian, who says that one of the main concerns of the electorate is being “pushed more into the Russian sphere.”

Estonia signed a deal with Israel for a missile defense system but the cost is being kept under wraps, The Baltic Times reports. The contract with Proteus Advanced Systems, a joint venture company of Israel Aerospace Industries and ST Engineering Land Systems, is for the Blue Spear 5G SSM land-to-sea missile system. Under the contract, the first defense systems are scheduled to arrive in Estonia by the end of 2023. Defense Minister Kalle Laanet said yesterday that Tallinn earmarked over 100 million euros for the development of coastal defense capabilities, adding that a “sufficient” number of systems were purchased, without going into further details.

Southeastern Europe

Recent cases of femicide are highlighting domestic violence issues in Montenegro, BIRN reports. In the southern town of Tuzi, protests broke out after teenager Sheila Bakia was killed by her husband. Tuzi mayor Nik Gjeloshaj spoke out against the State Prosecutor’s Office for not protecting young women from domestic violence, saying that Bakia had reported her husband to the authorities after receiving threats to her life but the State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica didn’t see that as a criminal offense. Thousands of people in neighboring Albania also held rallies last month following the murder of a 23-year-old woman by her former husband.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Europe was to blame for the current gas crisis, AFP reports. Gas prices across Europe and the UK increased yesterday by more than 25% due in part to increasing demand before the arrival of winter. During a meeting with Russian energy officials, Putin said Europe has “made mistakes,” adding that a factor in the price increase was the end of “long-term contracts” in favor of the cash market. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov also denied blame, saying “Russia does not and cannot have any role in what is going on in the European gas market.” The price increases have led to allegations that Russia was limiting gas supplies to hasten the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.

The mayor of Odessa was charged with illegally acquiring several plots of land in the Ukrainian Black Sea port, RFE/RL reports. Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said Hennadiy Trukhanov and four other men had been officially notified of the charges; she did not identify the other suspects. Venediktova said it was a “very important case” for not just the Odessa region but for the entire country, adding that “Odessa has never been a simple place, and it would be naive to think that cases there are usually investigated as anywhere else.” Trukhanov has been the subject of corruption and embezzlement allegations, including that of membership in an organized crime group, in the past.

The Caucasus

After a seven-year break, Azerbaijan is using the Armenian airspace again, OC Media reports. Via Facebook post yesterday, Azerbaijan Airlines announced the resumption of flights through Armenian airspace between Baku and Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhchivan. While the last time an Azerbaijani civilian flight used Armenian airspace was in 2014, the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee said that there has been no ban on such flights over Armenian territory with the exception of the fall of 2020 during a renewed bout of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Journalist and political analyst Tatul Hakobyan said the resumption of the flights might be a signal to Iran amid a recent rise in tensions between Baku and Tehran.

Central Asia

The success of an Uzbek soccer player who made it to one of the top leagues in Europe is inspiring youngsters in his home country, Eurasianet reports. In August, Eldor Shomurodov scored his first goal for the Italian AS Roma team against Turkey’s Trabozonspor in a qualifying match for the UEFA Europa Conference League. Soccer is an attractive career prospect for Uzbek athletes. Players from Uzbekistan’s leading club, Pakhtakor, receive annual salaries worth around $15,000 plus around $100,000 in bonuses based on performance, according to revelations published in Russian media in June and cited by Eurasianet.

Borderlands