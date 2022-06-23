Plus: Funeral for WW2 pilots, Turkey slammed for corruption, “credit vacation” for Poles, and more.

The Big Story: EU Set to Approve Ukraine’s Candidacy as Russians Bombard More Key Cities

What happened: The leaders of the EU member states are expected today to give unanimous approval to Ukraine’s candidacy to join the European bloc of nations, AP reports. The move would be a setback for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the Guardian. Ukraine’s accession still depends on the country meeting political and economic conditions, and further talks are not expected before 2023, with Russia’s invasion adding to the uncertainty.

More context: “It’s just hell out there,” Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said, as Russian forces continued the constant bombardment of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in an effort to surround the twin cities, according to RFE/RL. Outgunned Ukrainian troops are running out of supplies due to the recent destruction of three bridges that connected the two cities.

Worth noting: Russian occupiers are threatening the residents of Ukraine’s Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region with public executions, Mayor Ivan Fedorov told the Ukraine 24 TV channel, according to Liga.net. Russian forces kidnapped more than 500 people in Melitopol, the mayor said, but this only serves to “heighten the resistance.” “Russians failed to take our region four months ago. This is why they are now exacting genocide against the Ukrainian nation,” he said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The bodies of five Czechoslovak pilots who died in World War II will be buried with military honors today in the Netherlands exactly 81 years after their British bomber was downed, The Slovak Spectator reports. The crash site and the remains of the pilots were discovered near a Dutch village last year.

Polish banks are struggling to cope with a raft of problems including a government plan to give Poles a break with their debt repayments, bne Intellinews reports. Thousands of Poles who took out mortgages in Swiss francs to take advantage of low interest rates in Switzerland were later slammed by higher installment payments after a dramatic increase in the value of the franc against the Polish zloty. EU and Polish courts have ruled that the Polish borrowers can convert their loans into zloty, but this put a strain on Polish banks. Now rampant inflation and the central bank’s response of aggressive monetary tightening, along with rising unemployment and the risk of an economic recession, is making the government consider a “credit vacation” from paying off loans.

Southeastern Europe

A no-confidence vote in the Bulgarian parliament has toppled the pro-Western administration of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, throwing the government into turmoil, DW reports. The conservative GERB party filed the no-confidence motion, citing the failure of the government’s economic and financial policy amid spiking inflation. The move could mean the fourth parliamentary election since April 2021, putting at risk millions of euros of EU recovery funds and the county’s plans to adopt the euro in 2024. A new government would most likely have a more neutral policy towards Russia.

Almost 3,000 Albanians applied for asylum in an EU member state in the first quarter of 2022 and the trend continues, Exit News reports. Albanians account for a notably high number of asylum seekers looking for protection in EU countries with several hundred being approved every year. About 67,000 Albanians sought asylum in the EU in 2015 alone. Blood feuds, domestic abuse, so-called honor-based violence, and the trafficking of women and girls are among the causes pushing people to seek asylum, Euractiv reported last October.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A famous Russian film director was blocked from leaving Russia allegedly by “order of the prime minister,” The Moscow Times reports, citing the independent news outlet The Insider. Director Alexander Sokurov was attempting to cross the Russian-Finnish border by car on his way to a conference in Milan when border officials refused to let him pass. After waiting for hours, the head of the border checkpoint told him he couldn’t leave due to “a directive from Comrade Mishustin, who forbids people like me to cross the border,” Sokurov said, adding that he doesn’t know who Mishustin is. The Russian Embassy later blamed the incident on anti-COVID restrictions, though the director said he saw hundreds of people crossing the border while he waited.

Central Asia

After Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made bold statements against Russian expansionism at an event featuring Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a Russian lawmaker responded with renewed threats against Kazakhstan’s territorial integrity, according to Eurasianet. During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Tokayev rejected the idea of independence for several regions, mentioning the Russian-occupied areas of Georgia’s South Ossetia and Abkhazia and Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk separatist zones, as well as Taiwan and Kosovo. State Duma member Konstantin Zatulin immediately responded, saying “a whole range of regions and settlements with a predominantly Russian population have had a weak relationship with what has been called Kazakhstan.”

The Caucasus

The imprisoned chair of Azerbaijan’s Muslim Unity Movement, Taleh Bagirzade, has been on hunger strike since 3 June, OC Media reports. Following Bagirzade’s announcement of his protest against the arrest and alleged torture of members of the Muslim organization, 11 more religious prisoners reportedly joined him in the hunger strike. Bagirzade is serving a 20-year sentence on charges of plotting to overthrow the government and inciting hatred.

Borderlands

Turkey has been slammed by the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body for a “very low level of compliance” with its recommendations, BIRN reports. The new report by the council’s GRECO group said Turkey continues to suffer from a low level of judicial independence and is failing to prevent corruption among members of parliament. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime has instituted major changes to increase government control of the justice system since the failed coup attempt in 2016, BIRN notes.

