Plus, Russia Sinks Ship of NATO Member Estonia, Thousands Without Heat After Russia Destroys Pipeline, and more.

The Big Story: Countries in Conflict on Response to Russian Invasion

What happened: The overwhelming number of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” Filippo Grandi, UN refugee agency commissioner, said on Sunday, according to Reuters. More than 1.5 million people have escaped Ukraine since the Russian attack started. Russia is accused of bombing civilian targets, including civilians fleeing in evacuation corridors set up to provide safe passage, CNN reports.

More context: Most European countries are welcoming the refugees but some are in conflict about how to respond. France accused Great Britain of a “lack of humanity” after 250 out of 400 Ukrainian refugees at the Calais border crossing were denied entry to the UK and told to first obtain visas at a UK consulate, the Guardian reported yesterday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said it was “incomprehensible” that the UK was processing refugees in Poland but failing to do so in France.

Worth noting: Russia not stopping at Ukraine is the fear of countries that were part of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact. Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia warned that if Russia is allowed to occupy Ukraine, a “domino effect” will lead to Russia invading Moldova, Georgia, the Baltics, and the Balkans, according to a report from Euractiv; Slovakia also would be on Putin’s invasion list, said Daryna Shevchenko, CEO of The Kyiv Independent, according to The Slovak Spectator. People in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan also are worried that Russia will try to reclaim their countries, RFE/RL reports, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said such Russia expansionism is a clear threat, according to Reuters.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A cargo ship owned by a company in Estonia was sunk by Russian military action, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported. The ship, operating under the flag of Panama, reportedly struck a mine after being captured by Russian naval forces and used as a shield last Thursday. An Estonian member of the European Parliament accused Russia of targeting NATO . “This is a very clear provocation and message from Putin . He is deliberately taunting us, trying to humiliate us, trying to challenge NATO,” said General Riho Terras, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces. “An Estonian cargo ship was not a random choice.” All crew members survived, according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry.





Southeastern Europe

Serbia is a threat to Europe because it has not signed a nonaggression pact with Kosovo and has not condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Saturday, according to Kosovo’s RTK Live. “If until yesterday, some believed that by stroking the autocrats, they soften a bit and maybe become democrats, [they] should have learned the lesson by now,” Kurti said. Some pro-Russian nationalist groups in Serbia have applauded the attack on Ukraine, such as biker organization Night Wolves of Republika Srpska, Balkan Insight reports. Other nationalist pro-Russia groups are “conspicuous in their silence,” which may indicate a lack of support for the invasion, Balkan Insight says.





plans to expand in the Black Sea to be even less reliant on Russian gas, according to the head of the Social Democratic Party, news outlet Universul reports. “The offshore law is a priority,” said Marcel Ciolacu, even though “our dependence on Russian gas is the , just 10%.” Official figures show Romania produces 80% of the gas it consumes. Russia’s attack on Ukraine immediately caused gas prices in Europe to spike. Albania, North Macedonia, and Montenegro have been placed on Russia’s enemies list, according to a report from Russian state news agency TASS. The Russian government today approved the list of foreign states and territories committing “unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and citizens” and participating in sanctions against Russia, TASS reported. The list is long; besides the usual Western countries and the entire EU, the list calls out Switzerland, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, as well as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian invasion forces have disabled an important gas pipeline , and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians lack heat during freezing temperatures , a Ukrainian member of parliament announced Sunday, Newsweek reports. “Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline was damaged by Russian occupants. Now, more than 750,000 of people are left without any heat,” Inna Sovsun tweeted. “Almost 1 [million] of locals will face a humanitarian disaster and risk to freeze till death [sic].” Meanwhile, several U.S. senators urge a ban on imports of Russian oil , Reuters reports.





pledged support for Ukrainian refugees, Balkan Insight reports, and joined and in urgently asking for , Politico reports. So far, there are 110,000 Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, including 30,000 children, Teleradio-Moldova reported yesterday. Moldova and Georgia have formally applied for EU membership on Friday, one week after the launch of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UPI reported. A Russian gymnast wore the letter Z on his chest, seen as signifying support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while standing on the podium in the Gymnastics World Cup in Qatar over the weekend, the Guardian reports. During one of the last sports competitions in which Russians were able to participate before widespread bans took effect, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore the Z while standing next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medalist. The letter, written in the Latin alphabet, can be seen on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine and often is seen as supporting Putin and the invasion, the Guardian says. The International Gymnastics Federation described Kuliak’s actions as “shocking behavior” and announced disciplinary proceedings. Russian and Belarusian gymnasts are banned from future competitions as of today.

Central Asia