Plus: Romanian potato chip spat, Israel halts student trip to Poland, Kyrgyz plague origins, and more.

The Big Story: Air Raid Sirens in Kyiv Greet European Leaders in Visit to Ukraine

What happened: The leaders of France, Germany, and Italy traveled together by night train to arrive in the capital of Ukraine today, joining the Romanian president who arrived separately, Politico reports, while the prime ministers of Albania and Montenegro arrived in Kyiv yesterday.

More context: France’s Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also visited the nearby town of Irpin, one of the sites of devastation and civilian massacres by Russian forces, the Guardian reports. Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv during the arrival of the three leaders, and local officials said a Russian rocket attack overnight killed four people in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Worth noting: All the leaders are expected to meet or have already met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during their visits as a show of support against Russia’s war on Ukraine. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said his visit was designed to convey “full solidarity with President Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people,” Romania Insider reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Thousands of Israeli high school students had their summer trips to Poland canceled by the Israeli Education Ministry this week. Though The Times of Israel says the disagreement was over Warsaw’s decision not to allow visiting Israeli security agents to carry weapons, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the issue was a much larger one, claiming that Poles were trying to control what the students were taught about the Holocaust during their visit, The Jerusalem Post reports. “They can’t tell us what to teach Israeli children,” Lapid said.

Trust in media is declining throughout much of Europe and has reached a record low in Slovakia, according to a new survey from the Reuters Institute of Journalism. Only 26% of Slovaks trust the media, down slightly since 2021, with Hungary and Greece not far behind at 27%. Significant drops in media trust were also found in Romania, Croatia, Poland, and other countries. Worldwide, Slovakia shares last place with the United States in terms of trusting the media, while Finland is at the top with 69% of the population putting their faith in journalism.

Southeastern Europe

Kyiv’s ambassador to Belgrade has condemned the number of pro-Russian “Z” symbols to be found around Serbia, Euractiv reports. In an interview for the Serbian public broadcaster, Volodymyr Tolkach called the symbol a “fascist swastika” and said it causes unease among Ukrainians. Tolkach also made positive comments about the countries’ bilateral relations and called for greater economic cooperation between them.

Romania has ordered a halt in the production of a brand of potato chips because the labels say the product was made in “Szeklerland,” not Romania, Hungary Today reports. The Szeklers are a Hungarian-speaking community in Romania; the right-wing administration of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been courting the allegiance of Hungarian communities in regions outside the country for years. Bucharest has also targeted a Romanian beer company over similar labeling disputes in the past.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Members of the European Parliament are objecting to EU plans to label natural gas and nuclear energy as sustainable activities, AP reports. The environmental group Greenpeace charges the move would benefit Moscow, since some energy imports from Russia are currently exempted from EU sanctions.

Central Asia

The origin of the 14th-century Black Death plague that killed half of Europe has been traced to Kyrgyzstan,AP reports. In an article published yesterday in the journal Nature, researchers say they found genetic traces of the plague bacteria in bodies buried with tombstones referring to a “pestilence” at a site by Lake Issyk Kul. Previous theories suggested China as the source of the plague.

The Caucasus

Coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped to the lowest level in Azerbaijan since the pandemic began, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Baku today. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health today said it is on the lookout for the monkeypox virus, though no cases have yet been found, APA reports.

Borderlands

The head of NATO became embroiled in the historical tensions between Turkey and Greece after a Greek member of the European Parliament took issue with his description of disputes between the two countries as “disagreements,” Euractiv reports. Greek leftwing Pasok party leader Nikos Androulakis tore into NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, accusing him of acting on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying “He cannot be both Erdogan’s Ambassador and NATO Secretary-General.”

…