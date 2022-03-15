Plus, Another Drone Crashes in NATO Country, Park Saved in Kazakhstan, and more.

The Big Story: Kyiv Announces Curfew as Three European Leaders Head There by Train

What happened: The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic are taking a train to Kyiv today to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since the start of the Russian invasion last month, Reuters reports. The purpose of the visit is to express the European Union’s support for Ukraine. Kyiv was hit by Russian artillery strikes today; large explosions were heard in the early morning and Zelenskiy said four multi-story buildings in the city were hit, causing dozens of deaths, AP reports.

More context: Kyiv has announced a 35-hour curfew from Tuesday night until Thursday morning. It is unknown whether the curfew is related to the prime ministers’ visit. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told residents to prepare to take cover at the sound of air raid sirens.

Worth noting: Moscow’s internal war propaganda has suffered some setbacks recently. Yesterday, Russia’s most-watched news show was interrupted live on-air by a protester holding a sign saying “Stop the war! Don’t believe propaganda!” Marina Ovsyannikova, a producer at the station, was immediately arrested, Sky News says. Last weekend, popular Moscow-based rapper Morgenshtern released an anti-war video, the Express reported, which features a voice message from the mother of his Ukrainian producer who talks about being bombed by Russian forces.

News From the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania is joining the countries heaping even more sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, LRT reports. Five people and 11 companies have been sanctioned, while Lithuanian banks have frozen over $1 million, over 3 million euros, and 645,000 Russian rubles since the start of the war. The sanctioned Russians include Sergei Chemezov, head of the Rostec corporation that includes Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov. Today the UK announced a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods and new import tariffs designed to “cause maximum harm to Putin’s war machine,” the government said in a statement.

Southeastern Europe

Approximately 3,000 NATO troops and military equipment are on the move today to the Greek port of Alexandroupolis from where they will deploy to Bulgaria and Romania , the Novinite news outlet is reporting. Both countries are on the Black Sea , and Romania borders on Ukraine, making them NATO frontline nations amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.



troops and military equipment are on the move today to the Greek port of from where they will deploy to and , the Novinite news outlet is reporting. Both countries are on the , and Romania borders on Ukraine, making them nations amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. Authorities in Kosovo yesterday arrested 50 border police and customs officials suspected of taking bribes, BIRN reports. The suspects allegedly accepted up to 400 euros for various illegal activities, including allowing vehicles to pass without proper documentation and overlooking contraband.





yesterday arrested suspected of taking bribes, BIRN reports. The suspects allegedly accepted up to 400 euros for various illegal activities, including allowing vehicles to pass without proper documentation and overlooking contraband. A Russian military drone – apparently from the war zone in Ukraine – crashed in NATO member Romania yesterday days after a similar incident last week, Euronews reports. The Orlan-10 surveillance drone was discovered in Bistrita County in northern Romania about 90 miles from the Ukrainian border, according to police. Russia is the only known operator of this type of small drone, according to the report. Last week, a larger, armed military drone flew over Romania and Hungary before crashing in Croatia. All three countries are NATO members.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Russian disinformation campaign spreading claims about U.S. bioweapons labs in Ukraine is roiling American politics. After former U.S. Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard echoed the claims by mentioning the dangers of regular “U.S. funded biolabs” in Ukraine, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential candidate in 2012, called her out for “treasonous lies” that could “cost lives,” Newsweek reports. Gabbard said “pathogens” could be released if the labs were breached. Some U.S.-funded labs in Ukraine are part of the U.S. Cooperative Threat Reduction Program to get rid of Soviet-era chemical and biological weapons, while other biolabs are part of international programs for disease control. Gabbard received campaign funds from alleged Russian spy Elena Branson, the Independent reports.

Central Asia

Residents of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan have won their battle to save a park from being turned into highrises, Eurasianet reports. The fight has been a long one; the 11-hectare tract between two highways was first slated as a recreation zone in 2018. The dispute started in 2020, when part of the park’s territory was given to the highrise construction project. Local resident Viktor Sapulnik said many people are opposed to Nur-Sultan’s growing “concrete jungles” and the air pollution from overdevelopment.

The Uzbek Ministry of Transport has announced that buses will travel between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan again starting tomorrow, ending the restrictions started in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 24.kg news service reports. The land border was opened several times during the pandemic but bus service remained closed. The ministry also announced the planned resumption of transit buses through Kazakhstan to Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The Caucasus

Georgia is undergoing a “creeping occupation” by Russian-controlled breakaway regions and the “government in Tbilisi appears powerless to take any action,” according to a report in DW last week. Border markings between Georgia and the Russian-controlled Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia are regularly moved to increase the size of the breakaway regions that Russia occupied after a five-day war in 2008. Local residents who stray too close to the border to graze their cattle are regularly arrested by armed Russian security forces. Back in 2017, the Independent reported that Kremlin troops moved a border sign hundreds of yards in occupied South Ossetia ahead of the G20 summit.

