Instead of confronting Poland’s behind the scenes leader Kaczynski, the Commission preferred to strike a rotten deal with him. A commentary from Gazeta Wyborcza.

Last week, the European Commission asked the EU Court of Justice to impose financial penalties on Poland for failing to comply with rulings ordering it to suspend the judicial Disciplinary Chamber.It is a clear sign that the Law and Justice (PiS) party’s campaign against judicial independence has finally hit a wall. But so did the European Commission. The situation in Poland is so bad that eurocrats in Brussels can no longer pretend not to see it.

The back and forth between the European Commission and the Polish government began in January 2016. At that time, the Commission was mainly concerned about PiS’s efforts to take over the Constitutional Tribunal by packing it with so-called “stand-in judges.” No one expected that Julia Przylebska, whom PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski called his “social revelation,” would become the head of the Constitutional Tribunal, and that the institution itself would turn into a slow, inefficient instrument of the ruling party. No one expected that the ruling camp would move against other courts, try to seize power in the Supreme Court, and establish a Disciplinary Chamber meant to intimidate judges who dared to oppose the party line. Hoping that Kaczynski would finally cave in, in 2016 the Commission tried to shame and scare the PiS government. That the leader of Poland’s ruling party would adopt an extremely anti-European stance was simply inconceivable.

The Commission should have acted more decisively in 2017 when PiS launched its attack on the Supreme Court, or in 2019, when it pushed through the so-called “muzzle law” meant to intimidate judges for criticizing the government’s judicial overhaul.

Instead of pulling back, Kaczynski chose to go on a head-on collision course with the EU. Meanwhile, instead of confronting him, the Commission started to think about how to appease the Law and Justice party, or rather how to strike a rotten deal with Kaczynski. The logic was: with Brexit looming, one should not create new divisions within the EU, but try to understand Poland’s new authorities.

The Law and Justice party chairman perceived the EU’s appeasement attempts as a sign of weakness and moved on, even though with each further step he took, Poland was losing its reputation as a mature, serious country that can be relied on. In 2019, the new European Commission decided to repeat the mistakes of the previous one. It tried to get along with PiS until it finally hit a wall. The disciplinary procedure under Article 7 of the EU Treaty turned out to be dead, complaints to the Court of Justice were filed late, the mechanism making the disbursement of funds from the EU budget conditional on respecting the rule of law was watered down and its launch was postponed. Initially, the Commission even tried to look away when the Polish government blatantly ignored the rulings of the Court of Justice.

Polish Enthusiasm for the EU On the Wane

This cannot go on. Letting the Polish government dismantle the independence of the judiciary threatens the EU understood as a community bound by law. Although it would certainly still like to try to reach a compromise with PiS, the European Commission has no choice but to act decisively. Kaczynski can now either pull back or lead Poland out of the EU.

By avoiding a head-on confrontation with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the European Commission has not only lost time. It has eroded trust in EU institutions, undermined the faith in the agency of our European community, and diminished the EU enthusiasm of many Poles. I’m not sure if it will be possible to regain it.

Bartosz T. Wielinski is a journalist on the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza, where this opinion originally appeared. Transitions has done some editing for clarity and context. Republished by permission.