The director of a film about the slaying of a journalist says the case resonates all the more loudly as more European democracies come under threat.

A new documentary that dives deep into the 2018 murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova just had its world premiere in Canada and should be coming to Europe this fall.

The Killing of a Journalist examines the Kuciak case and its role in exposing deeply rooted corruption in the Slovak state. It resulted in the arrests of Marian Kocner, the Slovak businessman whom Kuciak was investigating and who is suspected of hiring the killers, several judges, the national police chief and others. The case also fueled massive protests and the subsequent resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Transitions sat down with the film’s director Matt Sarnecki, who is a lead producer for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, to talk about memorable moments from the production and hopes for the future of Slovakia.

Transitions: You had previously worked on short films for the OCCRP, including Killing Pavel, which focused on the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet in Ukraine. What made you decide to take on a larger project like this?

Matt Sarnecki: Right after the murder of Jan Kuciak, a set of journalists had invited me to the scene of the crime because I had experience working with CCTV on the Sheremet story. They wanted me to work with getting the closed circuit television from the police and the local officials around the murder.

I didn’t plan to make a film at that time. It was only a year later when I got in touch with Pavla [Czech investigative reporter Pavla Holcova] and she told me about the leaked police files that I realized then this could really be a film. I didn’t want to make a film just about a murdered journalist, but it took on a new dimension when the police file became a part of this story. So we could talk about the murder of the journalist in the context of the politics of the country.

The film just had its world premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto. What was the reaction?

We didn’t know how people would react to the film or whether or not they would be interested. Even though it’s about Slovakia, I think it does still have universal values in terms of freedom of the press. Especially now if you look at what’s happening in Russia where there is no independent press and there is no freedom to protest, which are the two things that allowed for a semblance of justice in Slovakia to take place. You look at the other illiberal democracies, like Hungary or Serbia, where this is relevant. So I don’t think it’s just about Slovakia. You can say this is a story that analyzes the importance of democratic values anywhere in the world, and these fights against the fragility of democracy and these opposing forces.

I think people felt that in Toronto. The first screening was really nice. During the question and answer, there were very smart questions, and people were curious about what the situation is like now. The first few reviews have come through, and they’ve all been very positive.

Investigative journalist Pavla Holcova

Many Slovak journalists collaborated on this film. One thing that stood out to me in the beginning of the film was the personal impact Kuciak’s murder had on the journalism community.

No one expected a journalist to be murdered in the European Union, or in Slovakia, and no one expected this. It was very shocking. One of the questions someone asked me was, “Was Jan naive in doing this dangerous work?” But no, the answer is, everyone was naive. No one realized that this could take place.

The film features a massive leak of 70 terabytes of police evidence that became known as Kocner’s library. What was it like going through the evidence for the documentary?

I was looking for the visual media that would help tell the story. So I was with my researcher going through and we didn’t know what we were going to find either. I was thinking, “Okay, is there going to be an interrogation of Kocner?” No, but there was an attack, there was the confession of the assassin, and I heard that the surveillance was in this case file. But it’s not like the police organized in a very easy fashion. It was four months of going through and documenting it.

Your team shot this film in the summer of 2020, when the Kocner trial was still going on. The film features interviews with people like Marian Kocner’s lawyer Marek Para, who is now in police custody in connection with the unrelated investigation into Fico for allegedly creating a criminal group. How difficult was it to get him to participate in the film?

I still don’t know exactly why [Marek Para] agreed to participate. I remember the initial meeting when we called him, and I think one of the key answers to your question of getting access was our associate producer. Her name was Julia Love Babuscak, and she’s Slovak, but she was my researcher, right hand woman, everything. Unfortunately, she passed away at the end of the shooting, suddenly from a heart attack, which was really devastating. But she was the one that reached out to these individuals.

I can’t tell you the exact reason, but we were very honest with him. We weren’t out to get him. We weren’t out to vilify him. And I explained to him that what would be great for this film, since we’re going to be showing the two opposing sides of the case, is if he could represent his client in the best way possible. The better you represent your client on this documentary, the better it is for the film. And I think he understood that, and he trusted us, and I would say the film is so much better off [because] he participated. And I think when he eventually sees it, too, I think he’ll be of the opinion that we treated him quite fairly.

Press conference of former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in an image from The Killing of a Journalist

What about the lead police investigator, Peter Juhas, considering this interview took place before Tibor Gaspar, the national police chief, was arrested in connection with the murder?

[At the time, Juhas] had never given an on-camera interview. We couldn’t interview him in the police station, because things were so sensitive at the time. We ended up setting up a location in a factory on the outskirts of the city. I mean, it was kind of a secret interview to some extent. Looking back, how would we have told the story of the murders without him? I knew he couldn’t talk about the politics of the situation. I think it helped because he knew that this documentary wouldn’t be released for another year or two. So he felt a little bit more comfortable.

Are there any particular moments that resonate with you from shooting the film?

The most memorable interview was with Jan’s parents and his brother. They’re the sweetest, nicest people you could ever imagine. They invited us to their house for their interview, and their son, Jan’s brother, was there kind of supervising and making sure we didn’t take advantage of them. He was looking out for his parents. And then they went and cooked lunch for everyone.

This didn’t make it into the film, but then they took us to the cemetery [where Jan Kuciak is buried]. The whole day, it was raining, and we did the interview outside and we were walking with them, and they’re always holding hands. During the interview, I swear, everyone in the crew was crying. It was a really emotional experience.

The documentary makes the point that Jan’s murder began a revolution of change in Slovakia. However, the government of former opposition parties that took over after Fico didn’t perform as well as people had hoped. What does the future of Slovakia look like?

But I mean, the truth is, it was a very incompetent government, and the backlash against them has been quite swift and quite severe. And now … the leading parties are run by the old crew, it’s Fico and [Fico’s successor as prime minister, Peter] Pellegrini. And that is extremely troubling. They were in power for so long, and it led to all this corruption, and it might have crystallized in the murder of this journalist. And now they’re poised to make a comeback. And that’s extremely scary, especially now.

…

The Killing of a Journalist was produced by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Final Cut for Real.

Multimedia journalist Nicole Ely is the social media editor at Transitions.